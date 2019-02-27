BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 70928 3.22 3.10 3.12—.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 262169 31.27 30.78 31.06—.16 Alibaba 167268 184.93 180.88 184.58+1.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

1208207 2.99 2.73 2.90+.27 CgpVelLCrd 126057 16.09 15.24 15.77+1.04 CgpVelICrd 123216 8.19 7.70 7.89—.59 Citigroup 1.80 134886 64.59 63.68 64.40+.28 ClevCliffs .20 67767 11.57 11.20 11.31—.20 CocaCola 1.60f 178256 45.02 44.42 44.94+.25 ConAgra .85 70062 23.47 22.90 23.09—.27 Coty .50 x186837 11.25 10.92 11.05 CousPrp .26 77586 9.48 9.31 9.46—.01 Danaher .64 155073 127.53 125.03 126.39+3.18 DeltaAir 1.40 90409 51.03 49.95 50.43—.69 DenburyR 137340 2.14 2.02 2.05+.03 DevonE .32 66447 30.34 29.49 29.88+.29 DxGBullrs 105196 20.97 19.69 20.11—1.08 DrGMBllrs .09e 112142 11.88 11.04 11.20—.75 DirDGlBrrs 66789 19.06 17.98 18.72+.90 DxSPOGBls 68234 11.50 10.63 10.84+.07 DxSCBearrs 87723 9.47 9.23 9.26—.05 Disney 1.76f 72487 113.51 112.46 112.78—.72 DowDuPnt 1.52 x109241 55.50 54.37 54.72—.78 Dycom 67140 49.55 41.78 43.33—18.67 ElancoAnn 147073 29.95 28.94 29.72+.67 EliLilly 2.58f 321355 126.48 124.08 125.68+1.01 EnCanag .06 301503 7.06 6.88 6.89—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 144391 15.05 14.66 14.86—.05 ENSCO .04 123593 4.26 4.12 4.12—.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 123915 79.75 78.66 79.47+.81 FiatChrys 89132 14.89 14.72 14.83+.10 Fitbitn 167815 6.96 6.63 6.87+.26 FordM .60a 340760 8.91 8.78 8.78—.10 FrptMcM .20 176538 13.28 13.09 13.16—.02 Gap .97 89719 25.60 24.86 25.36+.51 GenElec .04 1086791 10.93 10.64 10.88+.22 GenMotors 1.52 86718 40.16 39.78 40.00—.11 Gerdau .02e 101978 4.18 4.11 4.18+.03 Goldcrpg .24 250719 10.79 10.46 10.59—.21 HPInc .64 107361 23.89 23.61 23.85—.05 Hallibrtn .72 82315 31.96 31.19 31.25—.29 HeclaM .01e 112403 2.61 2.34 2.41—.21 HPEntn .45e 83795 16.82 16.70 16.70—.10 HomeDp 5.44f 87375 188.50 183.21 183.67—4.63 HostHotls 1a 66023 19.73 19.40 19.50—.20 iShGold 110028 12.70 12.61 12.65—.08 iShBrazil .67e 172326 44.36 43.75 44.16+.06 iShSilver 67917 14.87 14.73 14.75—.19 iShChinaLC .87e 291525 44.20 43.87 43.93—.72 iShEMkts .59e 694630 43.16 42.85 43.00—.37 iShiBoxIG 3.87 70084 116.37 116.11 116.19—.33 iSh20yrT 3.05 77372 121.13 120.28 120.43—1.38 iSEafe 1.66e 199334 64.59 64.30 64.36—.26 iShiBxHYB 5.09 148189 85.86 85.73 85.80+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 181670 157.44 156.12 157.32+.22 iShREst 2.76e 118903 84.22 83.28 83.90—.24 Infosyss 68128 10.73 10.57 10.70—.03 iShCorEM .95e 220810 51.89 51.54 51.71—.42 ItauUnHs 92371 9.66 9.55 9.62—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 99535 105.38 104.51 105.16—.13 Keycorp .56 105831 17.66 17.38 17.63+.22 KindMorg .80 96819 19.35 18.97 19.28+.06 Kinrossg 169664 3.46 3.34 3.37—.09 Kroger s .56f 105577 29.81 28.87 29.80+.88 LloydBkg .47a 99303 3.33 3.29 3.30+.07 Lowes 1.92 88283 109.92 105.21 107.62+2.59 Macys 1.51 148183 25.58 24.49 25.32+.60 MarathnO .20 97463 17.08 16.51 16.79+.27 Medtrnic 2 73201 91.39 90.57 90.89—.40 Merck 2.20 74626 81.29 80.43 80.62—.12 MetLife 1.68 109683 45.12 44.51 45.00+.35 MorgStan 1.20 69137 42.71 42.25 42.56+.15 Nabors .24 230784 3.34 2.82 3.29+.22 NewmtM .56 135637 34.90 33.80 34.02—.93 NobleEngy .44 84186 22.66 21.76 22.48+.37 NokiaCp .19e 220951 6.15 6.07 6.12 OasisPet 157549 6.23 5.75 5.91+.01 OiSAC 78033 2.30 2.17 2.19—.01 Oracle .76 106742 52.64 52.26 52.38—.22 PG&ECp 2.12f 119332 18.85 17.35 17.80—.72 Penney 179782 1.33 1.22 1.24—.01 Petrobras 123896 16.57 16.22 16.42+.15 Pfizer 1.44f 156265 43.22 42.81 42.93—.09 PivotSftn 95695 24.39 22.77 23.65+1.47 Qudiann 118653 7.16 6.37 6.97+.57 RangeRs .08 96546 11.04 10.33 10.36—.24 RegionsFn .56 215738 16.63 16.22 16.57+.37 SpdrGold 79260 125.23 124.40 124.69—.89 S&P500ETF 4.13e 559723 279.59 277.48 279.20—.12 SpdrLehHY 2.30 113064 35.72 35.66 35.69 SpdrOGEx .73e 173055 30.81 29.97 30.17+.05 Schlmbrg 2 74089 44.78 44.08 44.35+.04 SeaLtdn 274555 22.12 18.48 21.86+5.66 SnapIncAn 218837 10.10 9.68 9.81—.27 SwstnEngy 95839 4.45 4.28 4.29—.05 Sprint 131027 6.35 6.26 6.35+.01 Squaren 191335 79.56 77.39 79.32+1.37 SPHlthC 1.01e 98275 92.36 91.61 91.92—.43 SPCnSt 1.28e 108116 54.16 53.86 54.08—.08 SPEngy 2.04e 102940 66.59 65.60 65.91+.25 SPDRFncl .46e 425366 26.64 26.41 26.59+.10 SPInds 1.12e 80325 76.67 75.89 76.60+.30 SPTech .78e 97774 71.15 70.33 71.06—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 119561 56.86 56.42 56.68+.07 Synchrony .84 104679 32.21 31.89 32.02+.01 TJX .78 155454 51.94 49.63 51.56+1.84 TaiwSemi .73e 81949 39.59 39.06 39.45—.15 TevaPhrm .73e 94693 17.48 16.93 17.00+.06 Transocn 95342 8.38 8.12 8.24+.09 TurqHillRs 180609 1.96 1.74 1.83—.27 Twitter 245881 31.00 29.90 30.41—.60 USOilFd 214982 11.99 11.76 11.89+.26 USSteel .20 79265 24.44 23.68 23.74—.16 UtdhlthGp 3.60 89158 261.61 248.94 250.08—12.90 ValeSA .29e 246323 12.58 12.38 12.49—.03 VanEGold .06e 490071 22.68 22.20 22.35—.38 VnEkRus .01e 69863 20.68 20.50 20.59—.17 VanEJrGld 195599 33.42 32.63 32.75—.75 VangREIT 3.08e 81047 84.13 83.15 83.77—.42 VangEmg 1.10e 127058 42.07 41.79 41.94—.33 Vereit .55 102796 8.03 7.89 7.99+.02 VerizonCm 2.41 89430 56.73 56.35 56.72+.08 Versum .24f 157812 49.23 48.50 49.13+7.73 Vipshop 98892 7.48 7.09 7.27+.09 Visa s 1 97204 147.49 145.92 147.22+.18 WPXEngy 73086 12.97 12.28 12.59+.29 WalMart 2.12f 77927 98.39 97.59 98.11—.58 WellsFargo 1.80f 174541 50.03 49.36 49.90+.31 WhitngPetrs 128125 26.46 24.26 25.01—3.12 Yamanag .02 121774 2.66 2.57 2.58—.06 iPtShFutn 196681 32.58 31.09 31.43+.03 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 