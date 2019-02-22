BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 97862 3.25 3.09 3.16—.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 233446 31.19 30.82 31.15+.32 Alibaba 161533 177.02 172.52 176.92+5.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 97862 3.25 3.09 3.16—.05 AT&TInc 2.04f 233446 31.19 30.82 31.15+.32 Alibaba 161533 177.02 172.52 176.92+5.26 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 156880 9.97 9.84 9.84—.02 Alticen .07e 120147 22.54 20.99 21.60+.57 Altria 3.44f 81395 51.54 50.40 51.50+1.13 Ambev .05e 219771 4.85 4.79 4.84—.03 Annaly 1.20e 137636 10.18 10.05 10.14+.09 Apache 1 75317 33.60 32.83 33.47+.10 Aphrian 84098 10.59 9.82 10.18—.20 AstraZens 1.37e 59562 40.99 40.41 40.94+.51 AuroraCn 140063 7.15 6.89 6.96—.10 Avon 176624 3.24 2.97 3.21+.23 BcoBrads .06a 141225 11.96 11.74 11.87—.02 BkofAm .60 478671 29.27 28.96 29.08—.21 BarrickGld 193286 13.31 12.92 13.04—.28 BostonSci 93214 40.81 40.17 40.52+.40 BrMySq 1.64f 149101 51.04 50.13 50.98+.85 CVSHealth 2 201751 62.35 61.17 61.95—.40 CabotO&G .28f 84618 25.19 23.78 24.26—.28 CallonPet 57211 7.35 7.08 7.18+.04 CampSp 1.40 77298 34.03 32.26 32.83—2.61 CanopyGrn 72831 45.74 44.02 44.54—.50 Cemex .29t 70367 5.05 4.94 4.97—.03 CntryLink 2.16 125030 13.67 13.34 13.44+.11 ChesEng 335402 2.69 2.57 2.60 CgpVelLCrd 82741 16.48 16.00 16.02+.23 CgpVelICrd 67780 7.88 7.65 7.87—.13 Citigroup 1.80 140025 65.14 63.84 64.14—.18 CocaCola 1.60f 244756 45.95 45.20 45.28—.58 Coeur 59045 5.68 5.19 5.23—.37 ConAgra .85 112655 23.76 22.92 23.38—.69 CottCp .24 63583 15.42 13.64 13.86—1.73 Coty .50 127780 11.29 10.98 11.27+.16 DenburyR 98185 2.24 2.12 2.14 DevonE .32 119571 30.22 28.86 29.65—.20 DiploPhm 180090 8.94 5.56 5.87—7.59 DxGBullrs 98375 22.96 21.90 22.14+.22 DrGMBllrs .09e 109064 12.90 12.27 12.36+.12 DirDGlBrrs 69289 17.23 16.41 17.11—.08 DxSCBearrs 74216 9.30 9.09 9.12—.23 DrxSPBulls 68433 44.98 44.26 44.91+.84 Disney 1.76f 87345 115.77 113.95 115.25+.96 DowDuPnt 1.52 89610 55.93 54.61 54.97—.29 ElancoAnn 97248 29.36 28.99 29.19+.15 EliLilly 2.58f 195739 124.74 122.65 124.00+1.28 EnCanag .06 308393 7.01 6.87 6.89+.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 109442 15.65 15.36 15.37—.17 ENSCO .04 89338 4.63 4.39 4.41—.13 Evergy 1.60 83997 57.09 54.57 55.49—4.38 ExxonMbl 3.28 95191 78.95 77.62 78.42+.60 FordM .60a 409364 8.75 8.56 8.71 FrptMcM .20 238676 13.40 13.08 13.22+.20 GenElec .04 506403 10.18 9.99 10.17+.14 GenMills 1.96 97506 46.60 44.13 46.58—.37 GenMotors 1.52 62064 40.01 39.44 39.99+.37 Genworth 79657 4.55 4.29 4.30—.24 Gerdau .02e 104076 4.10 4.00 4.05+.02 GoldFLtd .02e 68354 4.25 4.12 4.16 Goldcrpg .24 861673 11.40 10.95 11.13—.38 HPInc .64 67296 23.82 23.52 23.74+.35 HalconRsn 110940 1.82 1.65 1.73—.06 Hallibrtn .72 62073 31.71 31.04 31.32—.06 HPEntn .45e 224779 16.50 16.01 16.32+.09 HostHotls 1a 91848 20.34 19.89 20.14+.35 Huyan 62053 24.70 21.80 23.75+2.49 iShGold 121635 12.77 12.71 12.73+.06 iShBrazil .67e 215825 44.36 43.83 44.15+.60 iShSPTUSs 66827 63.95 63.59 63.91+.41 iShChinaLC .87e 340224 44.23 43.95 44.14+.74 iShEMkts .59e 580210 43.16 42.84 43.04+.47 iShCorUSTr .33 72054 24.89 24.84 24.87+.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 63245 121.95 121.42 121.57+.72 iSEafe 1.66e 196537 64.27 64.02 64.12+.21 iShiBxHYB 5.09 123302 85.67 85.49 85.59+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 204044 158.27 157.10 158.15+1.36 iShCorEafe 1.56e 98449 60.23 60.00 60.10+.23 iShCorEM .95e 118655 51.88 51.49 51.75+.57 ItauUnHs x130768 9.79 9.68 9.72+.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 106424 106.09 104.78 105.00—.47 Keycorp .56 76158 17.74 17.45 17.65—.05 KindMorg .80 152872 19.47 19.11 19.32+.13 Kinrossg 127992 3.72 3.62 3.63—.02 MGM Rsts .48 118642 28.47 27.38 27.71—.64 Macys 1.51 135061 24.37 23.95 24.06—.39 MarathnO .20 121323 17.03 16.58 16.89+.21 McDerIrs 57788 7.82 7.60 7.74+.15 Merck 2.20 79556 80.86 79.77 80.77+.94 MorgStan 1.20 101292 42.24 41.60 41.79—.17 Nabors .24 115917 3.24 3.03 3.10—.04 NewResid 2 122418 16.61 16.40 16.54—.03 NewmtM .56 338962 37.63 35.83 36.48+1.07 NobleEngy .44 70211 24.10 23.02 23.16—.70 NokiaCp .19e 269265 6.25 6.14 6.24+.09 OasisPet 73600 6.21 6.07 6.15+.08 Oracle .76 116896 52.60 52.20 52.48+.37 PG&ECp 2.12f 162969 19.99 17.78 18.77—.63 Pagsegurn 80179 26.57 24.00 26.12+3.27 ParsleyEn 91716 19.43 17.85 19.33+1.40 Penney 64493 1.27 1.21 1.23+.02 Petrobras 115488 16.75 16.53 16.63—.02 Pfizer 1.44f 235091 43.13 42.22 42.96+.82 Pier1 .28 64775 1.33 1.11 1.31+.20 PitnyBw .20m 136520 8.32 7.28 7.86+.83 PUltSP500s 67953 47.52 46.75 47.44+.88 ProctGam 2.87 77632 100.40 99.40 100.25+.47 PureStrgn 67525 20.19 19.77 19.94+.38 RegionsFn .56 103142 16.30 16.08 16.24—.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 771207 279.36 277.40 279.14+1.72 SpdrLehHY 2.30 139762 35.61 35.55 35.59+.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 121181 31.01 30.42 30.63+.26 Schlmbrg 2 57164 45.14 44.19 44.36—.36 SchwUSMkt .96e 60096 67.54 67.17 67.51+.46 SiderurNac 128547 3.39 3.22 3.30+.21 SnapIncAn 301517 9.80 9.32 9.71+.32 SouthnCo 2.40 72454 50.54 49.69 50.37+.15 SwstnEngy 111201 4.36 4.20 4.24—.04 Sprint 133184 6.54 6.40 6.44—.04 Squaren 75972 76.08 74.85 76.08+1.65 SPHlthC 1.01e 64880 92.63 91.78 92.55+.84 SPCnSt 1.28e 247587 54.43 54.04 54.43—.26 SPConsum 1.12e 71082 111.16 110.61 111.11+.60 SPEngy 2.04e 99472 66.26 65.43 65.76+.19 SPDRFncl .46e 263426 26.58 26.36 26.46—.04 SPInds 1.12e 98169 76.25 75.68 76.21+.50 SPTech .78e 122462 70.68 70.05 70.64+.89 SPUtil 1.55e 152470 57.06 56.54 57.05+.35 Synchrony .84 60738 32.17 31.82 31.88+.10 TevaPhrm .73e 70083 17.36 17.17 17.25 Transocn 173378 8.66 8.20 8.25—.25 TurqHillRs 130197 2.17 1.90 2.12+.23 Twitter 153614 31.73 30.81 31.71+.95 USOilFd 130778 12.06 11.93 11.95+.07 USSteel .20 84268 24.47 23.85 24.10—.02 ValeSA .29e 202532 12.51 12.17 12.50+.47 VanEGold .06e 416746 23.36 22.98 23.06+.08 VanEJrGld 172406 34.35 33.77 33.86+.14 VangEmg 1.10e 94000 41.98 41.66 41.84+.47 VangFTSE 1.10e 74916 40.90 40.75 40.80+.15 Vereit .55 93178 8.21 8.08 8.11+.01 VerizonCm 2.41 125336 57.13 56.40 56.92+.77 Vipshop 140480 6.72 6.40 6.64+.34 Visa s 1 96795 146.28 144.42 145.87+1.87 WPXEngy 155725 13.14 12.67 12.84—.11 WalMart 2.12f 79915 100.16 99.14 99.55+.16 Wayfair 123779 156.78 141.20 149.95+32.67 WellsFargo 1.80f 158482 49.75 48.95 49.02—.54 WmsCos 1.52f 66972 27.38 