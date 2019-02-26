BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 66465 3.21 3.13 3.17+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 294498 31.43 30.96 31.22+.09 Alibaba 138520 184.35 179.37 183.54+.29 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|66465
|3.21
|3.13
|3.17+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|294498
|31.43
|30.96
|31.22+.09
|Alibaba
|138520
|184.35
|179.37
|183.54+.29
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|130231
|9.94
|9.77
|9.78—.13
|Altria 3.44f
|121147
|52.31
|51.84
|52.10+.26
|Ambev .05e
|272572
|4.92
|4.83
|4.87+.02
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|66188
|44.74
|43.61
|43.86+.03
|Annaly 1.20e
|110833
|10.13
|10.07
|10.09
|Aphrian
|75046
|10.32
|9.72
|10.32+.63
|AuroraCn
|394858
|7.75
|7.27
|7.75+.46
|Avon
|94857
|3.23
|3.00
|3.09+.08
|BcoBrads .06a
|156321
|11.98
|11.73
|11.97+.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|68094
|4.79
|4.71
|4.75+.01
|BkofAm .60
|531019
|29.63
|28.96
|29.29+.02
|BarrickGld
|235329
|12.64
|12.22
|12.59—.02
|BrMySq 1.64f
|120909
|50.86
|50.09
|50.16—.49
|CVSHealth 2
|120936
|61.58
|60.59
|60.68—.55
|CabotO&G .28f
|86404
|25.45
|24.94
|25.11+.22
|CallonPet
|70122
|7.36
|6.98
|6.99—.23
|CampSp 1.40
|62921
|33.35
|32.67
|32.91+.65
|CanopyGrn
|66261
|46.31
|43.32
|46.26+2.40
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|72554
|139.03
|135.27
|137.98—3.43
|Cemex .29t
|91849
|4.97
|4.89
|4.92—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|238103
|13.09
|12.80
|12.98—.19
|ChesEng
|422575
|2.67
|2.56
|2.63—.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|88793
|14.99
|14.44
|14.73+.19
|CgpVelICrd
|66570
|8.66
|8.34
|8.48—.13
|Citigroup 1.80
|128977
|64.67
|63.89
|64.12—.41
|ClevCliffs .20
|90896
|11.61
|11.33
|11.51—.04
|CocaCola 1.60f
|204398
|45.14
|44.66
|44.69—.25
|ConAgra .85
|66300
|23.77
|23.14
|23.36+.05
|Coty .50
|86095
|11.35
|11.16
|11.18+.02
|Danaher .64
|66624
|123.41
|121.31
|123.21+.06
|DeltaAir 1.40
|68264
|51.96
|51.08
|51.12—.29
|DenburyR
|87990
|2.12
|2.01
|2.02—.07
|DevonE .32
|79079
|30.15
|29.49
|29.59+.10
|DxGBullrs
|101055
|21.40
|20.15
|21.19—.13
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|107080
|11.95
|11.27
|11.95+.25
|DirDGlBrrs
|77041
|18.66
|17.60
|17.82+.08
|DxSCBearrs
|84308
|9.33
|9.11
|9.31+.21
|Disney 1.76f
|88170
|114.01
|112.85
|113.50—.09
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|75313
|56.27
|55.59
|55.88—.20
|ElancoAnn
|130691
|29.26
|28.84
|29.05+.05
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|203896
|125.16
|123.32
|124.67+.78
|EnCanag .06
|309063
|7.24
|6.91
|6.95—.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|146159
|15.40
|14.75
|14.91—.46
|ENSCO .04
|147044
|4.39
|4.17
|4.17—.19
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|106629
|79.13
|78.39
|78.66+.16
|FstDatan
|65539
|25.23
|24.83
|25.20+.24
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|62932
|40.96
|40.25
|40.78+.35
|Fitbitn
|83244
|6.72
|6.41
|6.61+.05
|FordM .60a
|383461
|8.94
|8.72
|8.88+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|133123
|13.29
|13.02
|13.18—.08
|GenElec .04
|x1028192
|10.90
|10.53
|10.66—.14
|GenMotors 1.52
|75626
|40.36
|39.83
|40.11—.03
|Gerdau .02e
|80204
|4.16
|4.10
|4.15+.04
|GoDaddyn
|71492
|75.50
|74.75
|75.10—.25
|Goldcrpg .24
|283504
|11.06
|10.73
|10.80—.26
|HPInc .64
|93412
|23.99
|23.76
|23.90—.01
|HalconRsn
|63795
|1.68
|1.54
|1.54—.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|71057
|32.17
|31.51
|31.54—.21
|HertzGl
|185150
|21.95
|18.21
|20.07+.78
|HPEntn .45e
|98140
|16.97
|16.71
|16.80+.04
|HomeDp 5.44f
|
|134284
|188.47
|182.80
|188.30—1.68
|HostHotls 1a
|78688
|20.11
|19.69
|19.70—.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|90021
|9.83
|9.72
|9.80—.17
|iShGold
|91288
|12.74
|12.68
|12.73+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|156938
|44.24
|43.83
|44.10+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|334603
|44.75
|44.40
|44.65—.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|583297
|43.52
|43.19
|43.37—.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|63605
|116.59
|116.41
|116.52+.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|232462
|64.77
|64.39
|64.62+.31
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|160125
|85.87
|85.67
|85.77+.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|209527
|158.19
|156.89
|157.10—1.09
|iShChina .61e
|73574
|61.99
|61.26
|61.84—.21
|iShREst 2.76e
|89024
|84.78
|84.00
|84.14—.23
|Infosyss
|63386
|10.76
|10.62
|10.73—.08
|iShJapanrs
|124085
|55.36
|55.00
|55.18+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|106591
|52.31
|51.92
|52.13—.14
|ItauUnHs
|98671
|9.67
|9.57
|9.63+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|154476
|105.47
|103.94
|105.29—.81
|Keycorp .56
|97485
|17.66
|17.39
|17.41—.20
|KindMorg .80
|161764
|19.44
|19.19
|19.22—.08
|Kinrossg
|183367
|3.55
|3.42
|3.46—.07
|LaredoPet
|68358
|3.61
|3.31
|3.50—.09
|Lowes 1.92
|79392
|105.08
|102.74
|105.03+.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|70940
|27.95
|27.55
|27.68—.02
|Macys 1.51
|283072
|25.60
|24.20
|24.72+.36
|Mallinckdt
|134890
|27.33
|23.50
|23.76+2.20
|MarathnO .20
|106418
|16.83
|16.50
|16.52—.15
|McDerIrs
|111226
|9.09
|8.18
|8.61+.61
|Merck 2.20
|84483
|81.10
|80.00
|80.74+.36
|MetLife 1.68
|70997
|45.51
|44.63
|44.65—.61
|MorgStan 1.20
|104031
|42.68
|41.63
|42.41+.22
|Mosaic .10
|101617
|33.91
|31.02
|31.44—1.33
|Nabors .24
|117564
|3.13
|3.01
|3.07—.04
|NewResid 2
|67466
|16.63
|16.52
|16.54+.01
|NewmtM .56
|136691
|36.20
|34.73
|34.95—1.15
|NikeB s .88
|66780
|86.08
|85.20
|85.80+.63
|NobleEngy .44
|75393
|22.89
|22.08
|22.11—.61
|NokiaCp .19e
|273069
|6.20
|6.11
|6.12—.03
|OasisPet
|99619
|6.22
|5.90
|5.90—.19
|Oracle .76
|119703
|52.88
|52.24
|52.60+.04
|ParsleyEn
|72756
|19.19
|18.20
|18.27—.47
|Petrobras
|128854
|16.51
|16.15
|16.27+.03
|Pfizer 1.44f
|155326
|43.23
|42.80
|43.02—.06
|ProctGam 2.87
|71015
|100.18
|99.63
|99.83+.26
|RangeRs .08
|148834
|11.65
|10.35
|10.60—.41
|Realogy .27p
|128070
|16.94
|14.07
|14.14—3.69
|RegionsFn .56
|106404
|16.44
|16.10
|16.20—.17
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|564359
|280.30
|278.90
|279.32—.20
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|223916
|35.72
|35.63
|35.69+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|168312
|30.87
|30.09
|30.12—.46
|SiderurNac
|96688
|3.57
|3.42
|3.50
|SnapIncAn
|285153
|10.42
|9.83
|10.08—.04
|SwstnEngy
|132280
|4.56
|4.31
|4.34—.07
|Sprint
|173507
|6.42
|6.30
|6.34—.10
|Squaren
|84915
|78.19
|76.87
|77.95+.82
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|71941
|92.72
|92.24
|92.35—.33
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|151143
|54.39
|54.04
|54.16+.03
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|71751
|111.05
|110.22
|110.89+.15
|SPEngy 2.04e
|105506
|66.26
|65.64
|65.66—.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|356596
|26.69
|26.36
|26.49—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|117308
|76.76
|76.28
|76.30—.21
|SPTech .78e
|141339
|71.33
|70.67
|71.13+.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|137027
|56.88
|56.32
|56.61—.07
|Synchrony .84
|89708
|32.15
|31.64
|32.01+.18
|TJX .78
|112356
|50.18
|49.31
|49.72+.32
|TenetHlth
|84704
|29.79
|25.91
|26.94+2.72
|TevaPhrm .73e
|123173
|17.61
|16.94
|16.94—.66
|Transocn
|116659
|8.38
|8.11
|8.15—.17
|Twitter
|174821
|31.96
|30.99
|31.01—.98
|USOilFd
|199348
|11.70
|11.54
|11.63+.06
|ValeSA .29e
|136698
|12.57
|12.38
|12.52—.03
|VanEGold .06e
|362341
|22.82
|22.36
|22.73—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|76695
|20.82
|20.60
|20.76+.02
|VanEJrGld
|93746
|33.53
|32.86
|33.50+.27
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|119007
|42.42
|42.10
|42.27—.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|73494
|41.21
|40.96
|41.10+.17
|Vereit .55
|76312
|8.09
|7.95
|7.97—.09
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|118300
|57.09
|56.46
|56.64—.14
|Vipshop
|127434
|7.21
|6.67
|7.18+.37
|Visa s 1
|73313
|147.40
|145.02
|147.04+.98
|Wabtec .48
|276200
|77.57
|73.20
|73.96—4.10
|WalMart 2.12f
|84306
|99.06
|97.87
|98.69—.43
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|166821
|50.14
|49.34
|49.59—.07
|WmsCos 1.52f
|72294
|27.55
|26.94
|26.97—.38
|Worldpay
|78341
|97.52
|94.34
|96.85+7.34
|Yamanag .02
|166534
|2.70
|2.60
|2.64—.04
|iPtShFutn
|150949
|31.80
|30.89
|31.40+.26
