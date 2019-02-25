BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 84554 3.22 3.12 3.15—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 220542 31.29 31.02 31.13—.02 Alibaba 226949 183.72 180.73 183.25+6.33 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|84554
|3.22
|3.12
|3.15—.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|220542
|31.29
|31.02
|31.13—.02
|Alibaba
|226949
|183.72
|180.73
|183.25+6.33
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|156681
|9.94
|9.82
|9.91+.07
|Altria 3.44f
|149982
|52.32
|51.51
|51.84+.34
|Ambev .05e
|149760
|4.90
|4.84
|4.85+.01
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|101577
|44.38
|43.06
|43.83+.96
|Anadarko 1.20
|68636
|44.65
|43.34
|44.60+.91
|Annaly 1.20e
|106707
|10.17
|10.07
|10.09—.05
|Aphrian
|65205
|10.11
|9.61
|9.69—.49
|AuroraCn
|220652
|7.29
|6.91
|7.29+.33
|Avon
|154997
|3.41
|2.95
|3.01—.20
|BcoBrads .06a
|122231
|11.97
|11.72
|11.76—.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|70908
|4.77
|4.73
|4.74+.06
|BkofAm .60
|610934
|29.59
|29.12
|29.27+.19
|BarrickGld
|249071
|13.12
|12.57
|12.61—.43
|BostonSci
|119505
|40.75
|39.99
|39.99—.53
|BrMySq 1.64f
|99070
|51.15
|50.57
|50.65—.33
|CVSHealth 2
|125033
|62.29
|61.20
|61.23—.72
|CabotO&G .28f
|104419
|25.26
|24.20
|24.89+.63
|Cemex .29t
|126761
|5.02
|4.87
|4.93—.04
|Cemigpf .08e
|74981
|3.82
|3.74
|3.78+.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|166535
|13.57
|13.12
|13.17—.27
|ChesEng
|385703
|2.64
|2.55
|2.64+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|136402
|15.35
|14.28
|14.54—1.48
|CgpVelICrd
|101139
|8.73
|8.21
|8.61+.74
|Citigroup 1.80
|127576
|65.43
|64.45
|64.53+.39
|ClevCliffs .20
|78565
|11.61
|11.27
|11.55—.03
|CocaCola 1.60f
|236793
|45.57
|44.84
|44.94—.34
|ConAgra .85
|77021
|23.59
|23.17
|23.31—.07
|Coty .50
|116211
|11.31
|10.99
|11.16—.11
|DRHorton .50
|80608
|41.48
|40.66
|40.79—.05
|Danaher .64
|87612
|124.10
|121.33
|123.15+9.67
|DenburyR
|102888
|2.13
|2.03
|2.09—.05
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|137888
|28.21
|27.96
|28.13+1.66
|DevonE .32
|99026
|29.95
|29.39
|29.49—.16
|DiploPhm
|68053
|6.31
|5.80
|5.84—.03
|DxGBullrs
|75890
|22.20
|21.26
|21.32—.82
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|103072
|12.44
|11.68
|11.70—.66
|DxSCBearrs
|87079
|9.13
|8.88
|9.10—.02
|Disney 1.76f
|87159
|115.80
|113.46
|113.59—1.66
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|109585
|56.40
|55.08
|56.08+1.11
|ElancoAnn
|102421
|29.50
|28.88
|29.00—.19
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|136320
|124.67
|123.47
|123.89—.11
|EnCanag .06
|304592
|7.06
|6.86
|7.05+.16
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|90957
|15.52
|15.34
|15.37
|ENSCO .04
|106805
|4.52
|4.33
|4.36—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|88034
|78.85
|78.20
|78.50+.08
|FstDatan
|84821
|25.44
|24.96
|24.96—.31
|Fitbitn
|73018
|6.82
|6.56
|6.56—.14
|FordM .60a
|562266
|8.85
|8.75
|8.76+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|199562
|13.31
|13.11
|13.26+.04
|GenElec .04
|2896198
|11.75
|10.78
|10.82+.65
|GenMotors 1.52
|77983
|40.46
|40.09
|40.14+.15
|Genworth
|218821
|4.35
|3.67
|4.02—.28
|Gerdau .02e
|102844
|4.15
|4.07
|4.11+.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|278149
|11.18
|10.78
|11.06—.07
|HPInc .64
|127719
|24.09
|23.81
|23.91+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|81984
|32.05
|31.10
|31.75+.43
|HeclaM .01e
|64175
|2.69
|2.57
|2.57—.02
|HertzGl
|64156
|19.84
|18.93
|19.29+.52
|HPEntn .45e
|129232
|16.92
|16.35
|16.76+.44
|HostHotls 1a
|83892
|20.35
|19.78
|19.80—.34
|ICICIBk .16e
|81197
|10.06
|9.96
|9.97+.06
|iShGold
|120171
|12.77
|12.69
|12.72—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|229448
|44.58
|43.88
|43.92—.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|403658
|45.25
|44.91
|45.02+.88
|iShEMkts .59e
|665212
|43.73
|43.42
|43.52+.48
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|62935
|121.30
|120.92
|121.21—.36
|iSEafe 1.66e
|212089
|64.58
|64.28
|64.31+.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|136981
|85.83
|85.62
|85.66+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|173073
|159.50
|158.09
|158.19+.04
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|69453
|60.53
|60.25
|60.27+.17
|Infosyss
|77775
|10.92
|10.78
|10.81+.18
|iShJapanrs
|67522
|55.23
|54.94
|54.99+.31
|iShCorEM .95e
|130092
|52.53
|52.20
|52.27+.52
|ItauUnHs
|102830
|9.83
|9.60
|9.62—.10
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|110333
|107.27
|105.69
|106.10+1.10
|JohnJn 3.60
|x68261
|137.49
|135.86
|136.20+.50
|Keycorp .56
|69457
|17.83
|17.58
|17.61—.04
|KindMorg .80
|144384
|19.44
|19.19
|19.30—.02
|Kinrossg
|142744
|3.66
|3.51
|3.53—.10
|MGM Rsts .48
|72369
|28.40
|27.69
|27.70—.01
|Macys 1.51
|134438
|24.89
|24.24
|24.36+.30
|MarathnO .20
|136322
|16.90
|16.65
|16.67—.22
|McDerIrs
|172292
|8.17
|6.80
|8.00+.26
|Medtrnic 2
|70286
|94.06
|92.17
|92.22—1.55
|Merck 2.20
|90815
|80.99
|79.99
|80.38—.39
|MorgStan 1.20
|108044
|42.86
|42.11
|42.19+.40
|Nabors .24
|117982
|3.19
|3.03
|3.11+.01
|NewResid 2
|71204
|16.70
|16.45
|16.53—.01
|NewmtM .56
|143058
|36.50
|35.44
|36.10—.38
|NikeB s .88
|62036
|85.73
|84.96
|85.17+.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|322567
|6.28
|6.11
|6.15—.09
|OasisPet
|81839
|6.17
|6.01
|6.09—.06
|Oracle .76
|134658
|53.03
|52.46
|52.56+.08
|ParsleyEn
|76225
|19.56
|18.42
|18.74—.59
|Penney
|64134
|1.24
|1.20
|1.22—.01
|Petrobras
|158288
|16.58
|16.24
|16.24—.39
|Pfizer 1.44f
|228524
|43.37
|42.94
|43.08+.12
|Pier1 .28
|69598
|1.55
|1.32
|1.33+.02
|PitnyBw .20m
|79578
|7.99
|7.43
|7.51—.35
|PUltSP500s
|94821
|48.52
|47.55
|47.64+.20
|ProctGam 2.87
|73791
|100.45
|99.33
|99.57—.68
|Qudiann
|97577
|6.50
|6.01
|6.38+.57
|RangeRs .08
|92218
|11.15
|10.50
|11.01+.40
|RegionsFn .56
|118650
|16.55
|16.33
|16.37+.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|686002
|281.31
|279.43
|279.52+.38
|SpdrBiots .44e
|75439
|89.78
|88.41
|89.53+3.79
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|68118
|35.69
|35.61
|35.62+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|63025
|57.52
|56.76
|56.80—.23
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|155143
|30.84
|30.39
|30.58—.05
|SiderurNac
|91547
|3.55
|3.34
|3.50+.20
|SnapIncAn
|430212
|10.29
|9.85
|10.12+.41
|SwstnEngy
|130859
|4.48
|4.22
|4.41+.17
|Sprint
|204619
|6.52
|6.41
|6.44
|Squaren
|87272
|78.56
|76.78
|77.13+1.05
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|75433
|93.24
|92.61
|92.68+.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|151619
|54.70
|54.06
|54.13—.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|159044
|66.09
|65.49
|65.87+.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|338304
|26.82
|26.54
|26.57+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|100945
|77.13
|76.48
|76.51+.30
|SPTech .78e
|192497
|71.47
|70.93
|70.98+.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|128898
|57.14
|56.45
|56.68—.37
|Synchrony .84
|85660
|32.31
|31.82
|31.83—.05
|TJX .78
|84362
|50.54
|49.36
|49.40—.95
|Target 2.56
|77540
|73.59
|72.61
|73.10+.85
|TevaPhrm .73e
|112036
|17.90
|17.40
|17.60+.35
|Transocn
|118013
|8.42
|8.20
|8.32+.07
|TurqHillRs
|107472
|2.17
|2.03
|2.08—.04
|Twitter
|148276
|32.71
|31.88
|31.99+.28
|USOilFd
|281836
|11.77
|11.50
|11.57—.38
|USSteel .20
|71079
|24.34
|23.77
|23.94—.16
|ValeSA .29e
|238183
|12.60
|12.37
|12.55+.05
|VanEGold .06e
|452960
|23.09
|22.76
|22.77—.29
|VnEkRus .01e
|82209
|20.92
|20.66
|20.74+.01
|VanEJrGld
|131634
|33.92
|33.22
|33.23—.63
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|118106
|42.59
|42.31
|42.40+.56
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|114154
|41.08
|40.90
|40.93+.13
|Vereit .55
|103770
|8.13
|8.01
|8.06—.05
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|127662
|57.27
|56.55
|56.78—.14
|Vipshop
|195114
|7.09
|6.81
|6.81+.17
|Visa s 1
|97295
|147.20
|145.81
|146.06+.19
|WPXEngy
|89678
|12.87
|12.41
|12.47—.37
|WalMart 2.12f
|92313
|100.13
|99.05
|99.12—.43
|Wayfair
|76588
|162.74
|151.30
|160.28+10.33
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|163773
|50.23
|49.25
|49.66+.64
|WmsCos 1.52f
|64714
|27.39
|27.04
|27.35+.24
|Yamanag .02
|105629
|2.75
|2.67
|2.68
|iPtShFutn
|203956
|31.17
|29.56
|31.14+.55
