BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AGMtgeIT 2 9717 17.34 17.20 17.29—.51 AKSteel 16507 2.94 2.89 2.92+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 27204 29.99 29.84 29.93+.22 AUOptron…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AGMtgeIT 2
|9717
|17.34
|17.20
|17.29—.51
|AKSteel
|16507
|2.94
|2.89
|2.92+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|27204
|29.99
|29.84
|29.93+.22
|AUOptron .18e
|14220
|3.55
|3.35
|3.48—.18
|Alibaba
|19754
|170.49
|169.48
|170.15+2.70
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11024
|9.83
|9.75
|9.80+.15
|Ambev .05e
|25776
|5.01
|4.97
|4.99+.06
|Anadarko 1.20f
|10249
|43.82
|43.25
|43.73+1.17
|Annaly 1.20e
|11349
|10.47
|10.44
|10.46—.02
|Aphrian
|24849
|8.79
|8.08
|8.75+.37
|AuroraCn
|119944
|7.13
|6.66
|7.03—.14
|Avon
|21146
|2.84
|2.69
|2.73+.05
|BPPLC 2.38
|12043
|42.63
|42.53
|42.61+.40
|BcBilVArg .27e
|42563
|5.90
|5.86
|5.89+.11
|BcoBrads .06a
|14757
|12.13
|12.02
|12.08+.30
|BcoSantSA .21e
|11214
|4.60
|4.56
|4.58+.06
|BkofAm .60
|86218
|28.86
|28.61
|28.80+.39
|BarrickGld
|30616
|13.72
|13.47
|13.48+.05
|BestIncn
|10448
|5.75
|5.14
|5.67+.59
|BrMySq 1.64f
|24845
|50.45
|49.75
|49.80—.30
|BristowGp .28
|15864
|2.22
|1.94
|2.16—.90
|CVSHealth 2
|9516
|66.16
|65.30
|66.15+1.05
|CallonPet
|30634
|7.90
|7.68
|7.80—.28
|CanopyGrn
|20222
|43.85
|41.68
|43.61+.67
|CarvanaAn
|24730
|33.00
|29.75
|32.93+.95
|Cemex .29t
|9207
|5.02
|4.91
|4.100+.10
|Cemigpf .08e
|12699
|3.53
|3.48
|3.51+.04
|CenovusE .20
|9609
|7.81
|7.70
|7.77+.22
|CntryLink 2.16
|10997
|14.40
|14.24
|14.37+.26
|Chegg
|27455
|38.76
|36.15
|37.84+3.04
|ChesEng
|109117
|2.52
|2.44
|2.47+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|43768
|13.78
|13.52
|13.57+.96
|CgpVelICrd
|17578
|9.38
|9.18
|9.35—.74
|Citigroup 1.80
|23154
|63.34
|62.15
|63.23+1.62
|ClevCliffs .20
|28706
|12.17
|11.74
|12.10+.45
|CloudPeak
|82049
|.73
|.61
|.68+.10
|CocaCola 1.56
|12788
|49.76
|49.46
|49.58—.03
|ConAgra .85
|15887
|23.40
|22.87
|23.10+.29
|Coty .50
|181655
|11.36
|10.91
|10.93+1.27
|DRHorton .50
|9645
|39.47
|38.08
|39.22+1.46
|DeltaAir 1.40
|9516
|51.07
|50.44
|50.95+.34
|DenburyR
|15030
|1.94
|1.85
|1.91+.12
|DevonE .32
|9448
|26.43
|25.88
|26.24+.80
|DxSOXBrrs
|12187
|8.02
|7.85
|7.89—.39
|DxGBullrs
|12221
|20.05
|19.66
|19.66+.07
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|9270
|10.69
|10.45
|10.46+.04
|DxSPOGBls
|17271
|10.44
|10.08
|10.35+.79
|DxSCBearrs
|14378
|10.29
|10.15
|10.17—.28
|Disney 1.76f
|11215
|110.83
|110.15
|110.37+.93
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|12660
|52.83
|52.46
|52.54+.54
|EllieMae
|27050
|99.60
|99.06
|99.43+17.51
|Enbridge 2.28
|13276
|36.62
|35.74
|35.81—.49
|EnCanag .06
|52554
|6.45
|6.23
|6.35+.25
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|12835
|14.66
|14.42
|14.57+.32
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|14907
|75.22
|74.99
|75.06+.96
|FordM .60a
|40226
|8.47
|8.38
|8.44+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|14609
|11.70
|11.54
|11.59+.06
|GenElec .04m
|93723
|10.16
|10.04
|10.08+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|12374
|39.32
|38.80
|39.13+.50
|Gerdau .02e
|9753
|4.18
|4.13
|4.17+.06
|GoldFLtd .02e
|10095
|3.66
|3.63
|3.64—.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|9751
|11.01
|10.94
|10.96—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|9737
|31.35
|30.66
|31.33+1.13
|HostHotls 1a
|11933
|18.09
|17.94
|17.96+.06
|Huntsmn .65
|12531
|23.83
|22.12
|22.89+.67
|ICICIBk .16e
|24101
|9.73
|9.67
|9.67—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|31656
|43.43
|43.12
|43.34+.85
|iShChinaLC .87e
|23675
|42.79
|42.70
|42.71+.17
|iShEMkts .59e
|50675
|42.48
|42.37
|42.41+.39
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|14323
|116.16
|116.08
|116.10+.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|46459
|62.60
|62.52
|62.56+.60
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|26640
|85.20
|85.07
|85.19+.36
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|23444
|152.59
|151.88
|152.47+1.37
|iShREst 2.76e
|9359
|84.45
|83.77
|83.99—.37
|iShJapanrs
|23678
|53.73
|53.66
|53.67+.89
|iShCorEM .95e
|12367
|51.04
|50.93
|50.96+.43
|ItauUnHs
|34350
|10.01
|9.95
|9.99+.21
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|17003
|102.73
|101.89
|102.57+1.69
|KindMorg .80
|16654
|18.53
|18.43
|18.49+.22
|Kinrossg
|21606
|3.35
|3.27
|3.28—.06
|Liventn
|9840
|12.71
|11.55
|12.41—.71
|LloydBkg .47a
|78624
|2.96
|2.94
|2.96+.05
|Macys 1.51
|19413
|25.18
|24.68
|25.05+.04
|MarathnO .20
|15963
|15.77
|15.53
|15.72+.45
|Merck 2.20
|15596
|78.42
|77.12
|78.41+1.70
|MetLife 1.68
|9575
|44.36
|43.64
|44.36+1.08
|MolsCoorB 1.64
|10891
|62.00
|59.80
|60.29—5.08
|MorgStan 1.20
|18989
|41.41
|40.65
|41.33+1.12
|Nabors .24
|13875
|2.93
|2.83
|2.90+.13
|NwMtnFin 1.36
|16288
|13.64
|13.51
|13.60—.28
|NewfldExp
|11344
|17.20
|16.58
|16.96+.76
|NokiaCp .19e
|56315
|6.23
|6.20
|6.20—.01
|NordicAm .23e
|9248
|2.17
|2.02
|2.07+.08
|OasisPet
|10721
|5.94
|5.81
|5.92+.27
|Omnicom 2.40
|12522
|76.03
|71.75
|72.79—1.09
|Oracle .76
|12024
|51.46
|51.22
|51.46+.23
|Penney
|11788
|1.32
|1.28
|1.32+.06
|PennyMac 1.88
|27953
|20.78
|20.62
|20.78—.54
|Petrobras
|25338
|16.00
|15.85
|15.97+.65
|Pfizer 1.44f
|27357
|42.01
|41.70
|41.74+.06
|Pier1 .28
|14465
|.97
|.87
|.96+.09
|PUltSP500s
|19205
|44.55
|44.17
|44.52+1.15
|PrUCruders
|10125
|18.00
|17.78
|17.81+.85
|ProctGam 2.87
|9744
|98.65
|98.18
|98.33+.06
|PulteGrp .44f
|17780
|27.54
|26.59
|27.41+.91
|PyxusInt
|9267
|19.75
|18.10
|18.80+1.44
|RangeRs .08
|13954
|10.82
|10.54
|10.68+.33
|RegionsFn .56
|14846
|15.69
|15.50
|15.68+.32
|RiteAid
|12468
|.80
|.79
|.79+.00
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|83909
|273.15
|272.34
|273.09+2.47
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|39703
|35.42
|35.36
|35.42+.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|12303
|55.44
|55.02
|55.44+.73
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|40100
|29.75
|29.34
|29.65+.83
|Schlmbrg 2
|x11026
|44.36
|43.74
|44.34+1.15
|Shopifyn
|16997
|168.58
|160.63
|168.24—4.93
|SibanyeG .14r
|14084
|4.25
|4.16
|4.18+.01
|SiderurNac
|24261
|2.60
|2.54
|2.59+.05
|SnapIncAn
|41023
|9.13
|8.97
|9.09+.10
|SwstnEngy
|29828
|4.10
|4.02
|4.07+.13
|Sprint
|18014
|6.09
|5.97
|6.01+.06
|Squaren
|19389
|75.68
|74.84
|75.49+1.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14192
|54.17
|53.96
|54.09+.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16464
|64.41
|64.05
|64.35+1.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|66595
|26.17
|25.93
|26.15+.40
|SPInds 1.12e
|12845
|74.23
|73.87
|74.16+.70
|SpdrRESel
|13393
|34.70
|34.40
|34.49—.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16532
|55.80
|55.35
|55.56—.10
|Tapestry 1.35
|9302
|35.28
|34.74
|35.24+.59
|Technip .13
|11632
|22.63
|22.09
|22.61—.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|14836
|19.21
|18.94
|18.96+.14
|Transocn
|14316
|8.51
|8.37
|8.46+.25
|Tronox .18
|12728
|10.72
|9.78
|10.35+1.43
|Twitter
|44930
|30.59
|30.23
|30.57+.34
|UndrArms
|72815
|21.43
|19.75
|21.29+.51
|UnArCwi
|25375
|19.59
|18.25
|19.54+.39
|USOilFd
|32151
|11.34
|11.27
|11.28+.27
|USSteel .20
|x14257
|23.11
|22.68
|22.76+.24
|ValeSA .29e
|69501
|11.55
|11.27
|11.53+.31
|VanEGold .06e
|22691
|22.27
|22.11
|22.11+.03
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10013
|17.23
|16.98
|17.21+.45
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|10693
|84.55
|83.77
|83.99—.36
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12287
|41.20
|41.08
|41.14+.40
|Vereit .55
|15613
|8.38
|8.29
|8.32—.02
|VerizonCm 2.41
|9956
|54.53
|54.19
|54.33+.28
|WeathfIntl
|46727
|.95
|.91
|.94+.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|26625
|49.24
|48.01
|49.20+1.55
|Yamanag .02
|14566
|2.76
|2.70
|2.70—.04
|ZTOExpn
|12273
|19.44
|18.46
|18.98+.83
|ZayoGrp
|24877
|25.50
|24.84
|25.10—.42
|iPtShFutn
|46304
|33.24
|32.85
|32.95—.91
|—————————
