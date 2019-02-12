BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AGMtgeIT 2 9717 17.34 17.20 17.29—.51 AKSteel 16507 2.94 2.89 2.92+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 27204 29.99 29.84 29.93+.22 AUOptron…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AGMtgeIT 2 9717 17.34 17.20 17.29—.51 AKSteel 16507 2.94 2.89 2.92+.02 AT&TInc 2.04f 27204 29.99 29.84 29.93+.22 AUOptron .18e 14220 3.55 3.35 3.48—.18 Alibaba 19754 170.49 169.48 170.15+2.70 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11024 9.83 9.75 9.80+.15 Ambev .05e 25776 5.01 4.97 4.99+.06 Anadarko 1.20f 10249 43.82 43.25 43.73+1.17 Annaly 1.20e 11349 10.47 10.44 10.46—.02 Aphrian 24849 8.79 8.08 8.75+.37 AuroraCn 119944 7.13 6.66 7.03—.14 Avon 21146 2.84 2.69 2.73+.05 BPPLC 2.38 12043 42.63 42.53 42.61+.40 BcBilVArg .27e 42563 5.90 5.86 5.89+.11 BcoBrads .06a 14757 12.13 12.02 12.08+.30 BcoSantSA .21e 11214 4.60 4.56 4.58+.06 BkofAm .60 86218 28.86 28.61 28.80+.39 BarrickGld 30616 13.72 13.47 13.48+.05 BestIncn 10448 5.75 5.14 5.67+.59 BrMySq 1.64f 24845 50.45 49.75 49.80—.30 BristowGp .28 15864 2.22 1.94 2.16—.90 CVSHealth 2 9516 66.16 65.30 66.15+1.05 CallonPet 30634 7.90 7.68 7.80—.28 CanopyGrn 20222 43.85 41.68 43.61+.67 CarvanaAn 24730 33.00 29.75 32.93+.95 Cemex .29t 9207 5.02 4.91 4.100+.10 Cemigpf .08e 12699 3.53 3.48 3.51+.04 CenovusE .20 9609 7.81 7.70 7.77+.22 CntryLink 2.16 10997 14.40 14.24 14.37+.26 Chegg 27455 38.76 36.15 37.84+3.04 ChesEng 109117 2.52 2.44 2.47+.07 CgpVelLCrd 43768 13.78 13.52 13.57+.96 CgpVelICrd 17578 9.38 9.18 9.35—.74 Citigroup 1.80 23154 63.34 62.15 63.23+1.62 ClevCliffs .20 28706 12.17 11.74 12.10+.45 CloudPeak 82049 .73 .61 .68+.10 CocaCola 1.56 12788 49.76 49.46 49.58—.03 ConAgra .85 15887 23.40 22.87 23.10+.29 Coty .50 181655 11.36 10.91 10.93+1.27 DRHorton .50 9645 39.47 38.08 39.22+1.46 DeltaAir 1.40 9516 51.07 50.44 50.95+.34 DenburyR 15030 1.94 1.85 1.91+.12 DevonE .32 9448 26.43 25.88 26.24+.80 DxSOXBrrs 12187 8.02 7.85 7.89—.39 DxGBullrs 12221 20.05 19.66 19.66+.07 DrGMBllrs .09e 9270 10.69 10.45 10.46+.04 DxSPOGBls 17271 10.44 10.08 10.35+.79 DxSCBearrs 14378 10.29 10.15 10.17—.28 Disney 1.76f 11215 110.83 110.15 110.37+.93 DowDuPnt 1.52 12660 52.83 52.46 52.54+.54 EllieMae 27050 99.60 99.06 99.43+17.51 Enbridge 2.28 13276 36.62 35.74 35.81—.49 EnCanag .06 52554 6.45 6.23 6.35+.25 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 12835 14.66 14.42 14.57+.32 ExxonMbl 3.28 14907 75.22 74.99 75.06+.96 FordM .60a 40226 8.47 8.38 8.44+.11 FrptMcM .20 14609 11.70 11.54 11.59+.06 GenElec .04m 93723 10.16 10.04 10.08+.05 GenMotors 1.52 12374 39.32 38.80 39.13+.50 Gerdau .02e 9753 4.18 4.13 4.17+.06 GoldFLtd .02e 10095 3.66 3.63 3.64—.02 Goldcrpg .24 9751 11.01 10.94 10.96—.01 Hallibrtn .72 9737 31.35 30.66 31.33+1.13 HostHotls 1a 11933 18.09 17.94 17.96+.06 Huntsmn .65 12531 23.83 22.12 22.89+.67 ICICIBk .16e 24101 9.73 9.67 9.67—.01 iShBrazil .67e 31656 43.43 43.12 43.34+.85 iShChinaLC .87e 23675 42.79 42.70 42.71+.17 iShEMkts .59e 50675 42.48 42.37 42.41+.39 iShiBoxIG 3.87 14323 116.16 116.08 116.10+.01 iSEafe 1.66e 46459 62.60 62.52 62.56+.60 iShiBxHYB 5.09 26640 85.20 85.07 85.19+.36 iShR2K 1.77e 23444 152.59 151.88 152.47+1.37 iShREst 2.76e 9359 84.45 83.77 83.99—.37 iShJapanrs 23678 53.73 53.66 53.67+.89 iShCorEM .95e 12367 51.04 50.93 50.96+.43 ItauUnHs 34350 10.01 9.95 9.99+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 17003 102.73 101.89 102.57+1.69 KindMorg .80 16654 18.53 18.43 18.49+.22 Kinrossg 21606 3.35 3.27 3.28—.06 Liventn 9840 12.71 11.55 12.41—.71 LloydBkg .47a 78624 2.96 2.94 2.96+.05 Macys 1.51 19413 25.18 24.68 25.05+.04 MarathnO .20 15963 15.77 15.53 15.72+.45 Merck 2.20 15596 78.42 77.12 78.41+1.70 MetLife 1.68 9575 44.36 43.64 44.36+1.08 MolsCoorB 1.64 10891 62.00 59.80 60.29—5.08 MorgStan 1.20 18989 41.41 40.65 41.33+1.12 Nabors .24 13875 2.93 2.83 2.90+.13 NwMtnFin 1.36 16288 13.64 13.51 13.60—.28 NewfldExp 11344 17.20 16.58 16.96+.76 NokiaCp .19e 56315 6.23 6.20 6.20—.01 NordicAm .23e 9248 2.17 2.02 2.07+.08 OasisPet 10721 5.94 5.81 5.92+.27 Omnicom 2.40 12522 76.03 71.75 72.79—1.09 Oracle .76 12024 51.46 51.22 51.46+.23 Penney 11788 1.32 1.28 1.32+.06 PennyMac 1.88 27953 20.78 20.62 20.78—.54 Petrobras 25338 16.00 15.85 15.97+.65 Pfizer 1.44f 27357 42.01 41.70 41.74+.06 Pier1 .28 14465 .97 .87 .96+.09 PUltSP500s 19205 44.55 44.17 44.52+1.15 PrUCruders 10125 18.00 17.78 17.81+.85 ProctGam 2.87 9744 98.65 98.18 98.33+.06 PulteGrp .44f 17780 27.54 26.59 27.41+.91 PyxusInt 9267 19.75 18.10 18.80+1.44 RangeRs .08 13954 10.82 10.54 10.68+.33 RegionsFn .56 14846 15.69 15.50 15.68+.32 RiteAid 12468 .80 .79 .79+.00 S&P500ETF 4.13e 83909 273.15 272.34 273.09+2.47 SpdrLehHY 2.30 39703 35.42 35.36 35.42+.18 SpdrS&PRB .74e 12303 55.44 55.02 55.44+.73 SpdrOGEx .73e 40100 29.75 29.34 29.65+.83 Schlmbrg 2 x11026 44.36 43.74 44.34+1.15 Shopifyn 16997 168.58 160.63 168.24—4.93 SibanyeG .14r 14084 4.25 4.16 4.18+.01 SiderurNac 24261 2.60 2.54 2.59+.05 SnapIncAn 41023 9.13 8.97 9.09+.10 SwstnEngy 29828 4.10 4.02 4.07+.13 Sprint 18014 6.09 5.97 6.01+.06 Squaren 19389 75.68 74.84 75.49+1.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 14192 54.17 53.96 54.09+.16 SPEngy 2.04e 16464 64.41 64.05 64.35+1.11 SPDRFncl .46e 66595 26.17 25.93 26.15+.40 SPInds 1.12e 12845 74.23 73.87 74.16+.70 SpdrRESel 13393 34.70 34.40 34.49—.18 SPUtil 1.55e 16532 55.80 55.35 55.56—.10 Tapestry 1.35 9302 35.28 34.74 35.24+.59 Technip .13 11632 22.63 22.09 22.61—.10 TevaPhrm .73e 14836 19.21 18.94 18.96+.14 Transocn 14316 8.51 8.37 8.46+.25 Tronox .18 12728 10.72 9.78 10.35+1.43 Twitter 44930 30.59 30.23 30.57+.34 UndrArms 72815 21.43 19.75 21.29+.51 UnArCwi 25375 19.59 18.25 19.54+.39 USOilFd 32151 11.34 11.27 11.28+.27 USSteel .20 x14257 23.11 22.68 22.76+.24 ValeSA .29e 69501 11.55 11.27 11.53+.31 VanEGold .06e 22691 22.27 22.11 22.11+.03 VEckOilSvc .47e 10013 17.23 16.98 17.21+.45 VangREIT 3.08e 10693 84.55 83.77 83.99—.36 VangEmg 1.10e 12287 41.20 41.08 41.14+.40 Vereit .55 15613 8.38 8.29 8.32—.02 VerizonCm 2.41 9956 54.53 54.19 54.33+.28 WeathfIntl 46727 .95 .91 .94+.05 WellsFargo 1.80f 26625 49.24 48.01 49.20+1.55 Yamanag .02 14566 2.76 2.70 2.70—.04 ZTOExpn 12273 19.44 18.46 18.98+.83 ZayoGrp 24877 25.50 24.84 25.10—.42 iPtShFutn 46304 33.24 32.85 