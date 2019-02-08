BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18631 3.12 2.98 3.01—.12 AT&TInc 2.04f 34384 29.43 29.10 29.15—.30 Alibaba 20842 165.76 163.75 164.75—2.21 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 18631 3.12 2.98 3.01—.12 AT&TInc 2.04f 34384 29.43 29.10 29.15—.30 Alibaba 20842 165.76 163.75 164.75—2.21 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 14388 9.72 9.62 9.63—.08 Ambev .05e 56899 5.05 4.99 5.01—.02 Anadarko 1.20f 7901 42.75 41.70 41.75—.85 Annaly 1.20e 7071 10.41 10.38 10.40—.04 Apache 1 7374 30.75 29.84 29.94—.59 Aphrian 13480 9.77 9.42 9.55—.02 ArcelorMrs .10p 10807 22.10 21.94 21.100—.90 Arconic .24 10673 18.20 17.41 17.45—.23 ArloTcn 12163 3.80 3.64 3.70—.07 AuroraCn 30641 7.80 7.60 7.73—.04 Avon 17356 2.52 2.44 2.50+.13 BB&TCp 1.62 12098 50.68 50.14 50.14—.32 BPPLC 2.38 7087 42.45 42.23 42.24—.46 BcoBrads .06a 25972 12.12 11.97 11.100+.14 BcoSantSA .21e 22719 4.53 4.49 4.50—.06 BkofAm .60 59080 28.32 28.08 28.16—.08 BarrickGld 16380 13.63 13.40 13.60+.26 Boeing 8.22f 6949 403.33 399.00 401.31—3.86 BrMySq 1.64f 10694 50.25 49.71 49.78—.27 CNHIndl .14e 7416 10.29 10.18 10.22—.08 CanopyGrn 10116 46.85 45.94 46.34—.59 Cemex .29t 9674 4.95 4.87 4.89—.05 CntryLink 2.16 9756 14.10 13.97 14.01—.11 ChesEng 34873 2.52 2.43 2.46—.01 Chevron 4.76f 8713 117.89 116.54 116.57—1.66 CgpVelLCrd 17835 13.06 12.70 12.70—.12 CgpVelICrd 12336 10.05 9.77 10.04+.08 Citigroup 1.80 15436 62.52 61.78 61.83—.98 ClevCliffs .20 90557 12.10 11.20 11.64+.74 CloudPeak 26825 .47 .45 .46+.04 CocaCola 1.56 7765 49.37 49.12 49.22—.20 Coty .50 142698 9.00 8.50 8.94+1.88 DXCTchn .76 7977 67.98 65.94 66.70+2.09 DenburyR 8308 1.88 1.81 1.82—.03 DeutschBk .83e 12828 8.21 8.12 8.14—.22 DxSOXBrrs 12381 8.77 8.48 8.75+.38 DxGBullrs 17379 20.19 19.59 20.06+.56 DrGMBllrs .09e 20013 10.69 10.39 10.61+.41 DirSPBears 9793 24.70 24.43 24.70+.48 DirDGlBrrs 6853 19.62 19.00 19.13—.60 DxSPOGBls 8100 9.62 9.16 9.16—.36 DxSCBearrs 13543 10.91 10.72 10.84+.10 DrxSPBulls 7608 40.47 40.00 40.00—.82 DowDuPnt 1.52 11194 52.00 51.35 51.36—.82 ElancoAnn 13048 29.39 28.73 29.25—.25 EliLilly 2.58f 12091 120.80 117.45 120.69+3.19 Enbridge 2.28 11559 36.90 35.97 35.98—1.07 EnCanag .06 35235 6.33 6.16 6.16—.14 Exelon 1.45f 9978 47.81 46.03 47.24—.89 ExxonMbl 3.28 x15465 74.07 73.58 73.59—.27 FiatChrys 14219 15.04 14.80 14.81—.43 FstDatan 11678 25.27 24.74 25.21+.24 FordM .60a 45119 8.32 8.18 8.19—.13 FrptMcM .20 20714 11.95 11.66 11.76—.10 GenElec .04m 86126 10.10 9.97 10.01—.06 GenMotors 1.52 8927 38.59 38.09 38.18—.47 Gerdau .02e 24083 4.06 4.00 4.04—.04 GoldFLtd .02e 8821 3.62 3.53 3.60—.02 Goldcrpg .24 7080 11.11 11.02 11.05+.04 GrubHub 11769 86.69 83.56 86.04+3.77 Hanesbdss .60 17466 18.93 17.84 18.46—.25 HarmonyG .05 8340 2.20 2.12 2.17+.09 HPEntn .45e 9375 15.78 15.62 15.64—.21 ICICIBk .16e 8832 9.85 9.77 9.80—.14 iShGold 21220 12.60 12.57 12.59+.04 iShBrazil .67e 38799 43.40 42.94 42.95—.10 iShSilver 7987 14.83 14.77 14.81+.04 iShChinaLC .87e 29085 42.40 42.19 42.19—.23 iShEMkts .59e 92378 42.18 41.97 41.98—.43 iSEafe 1.66e 26341 61.90 61.73 61.73—.49 iShiBxHYB 5.09 11459 84.76 84.66 84.67—.14 iShR2K 1.77e 22120 149.86 149.02 149.28—.41 iShChina .61e 7820 58.61 58.32 58.32—.39 iShJapanrs 7620 52.61 52.46 52.48—.72 iShCorEM .95e 22046 50.70 50.49 50.49—.48 ItauUnHs 53707 10.06 9.92 9.92+.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 13141 102.34 101.03 101.05—1.33 Kellogg 2.24 7489 55.90 55.31 55.42—.42 Keycorp .56 14824 17.03 16.89 16.91—.16 Kinrossg 9136 3.38 3.33 3.36+.03 LloydBkg .47a 7891 2.95 2.92 2.93—.02 Masco .48 10576 35.91 35.39 35.52—.01 MobileTele .53e 24955 7.94 7.66 7.71—.58 MorgStan 1.20 17546 41.34 40.56 40.58—.90 MotrlaSolu 2.28f 10094 136.78 128.80 134.24+15.62 Nielsenplc 1.40 16754 26.65 25.58 26.39+.84 NokiaCp .19e 65245 6.04 5.96 6.01+.05 Oracle .76 9817 50.42 49.82 50.36+.14 Petrobras 14983 15.85 15.61 15.61—.27 Pfizer 1.44f 21225 41.83 41.49 41.73+.03 PhilipMor 4.56 8746 77.30 76.40 77.07+.34 Phillips66 3.20 7230 95.17 92.52 92.53+.79 ProctGam 2.87 7005 97.13 96.70 96.84—.30 ProShSPrs 11063 29.24 29.13 29.24+.19 PrUShSPrs 11380 37.17 36.89 37.16+.49 RangeRs .08 15249 9.69 9.51 9.51—.15 RegionsFn .56 14199 15.57 15.40 15.41—.10 RioTinto 2.27e 6940 56.06 55.64 55.65—.62 SpdrGold 7968 124.30 123.98 124.22+.48 S&P500ETF 4.13e 88602 269.44 268.41 268.43—1.71 SpdrLehHY 2.30 12917 35.21 35.16 35.17—.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8106 54.75 54.29 54.29—.39 SpdrOGEx .73e 19830 28.85 28.36 28.37—.43 STMicro .40 8507 15.52 15.28 15.37—.38 Schlmbrg 2 10218 43.50 43.04 43.18—.28 SibanyeG .14r 78523 4.16 4.02 4.13+.18 Skecherss 50910 32.95 31.80 32.43+4.73 SnapIncAn 79232 8.84 8.30 8.78+.21 SwstnEngy 16345 3.76 3.69 3.73+.01 Sprint 24776 5.89 5.76 5.78—.12 Squaren 13633 71.81 70.23 71.49—.46 SPHlthC 1.01e 8694 89.75 89.29 89.36—.41 SPCnSt 1.28e 15037 53.51 53.31 53.31—.23 SPEngy 2.04e 9092 63.21 62.63 62.65—.58 SPDRFncl .46e 31944 25.78 25.57 25.58—.22 SPInds 1.12e 10991 72.86 72.37 72.56—.40 SPTech .78e 7260 67.43 66.95 67.15—.45 SPUtil 1.55e 24837 55.48 55.19 55.35—.09 SunTrst 2 8968 65.03 64.32 64.33—.39 Synchrony .84 8024 30.13 29.86 30.01—.10 Tapestry 1.35 11255 34.16 33.45 34.01+.53 TataMotors 12799 10.64 10.35 10.41—.100 Technip .13 6955 22.28 22.02 22.22—.30 TevaPhrm .73e 13501 18.28 17.88 17.92—.43 Transocn 8568 8.33 8.21 8.25—.11 Twitter 75077 30.74 29.71 29.72—1.08 UndrArms 10803 20.76 20.32 20.59+.22 USOilFd 21228 11.13 11.02 11.03—.04 USSteel .20 19738 22.64 21.76 21.77—.80 Univarn 10171 20.92 19.54 20.84—.26 ValeSA .29e 61570 11.01 10.90 10.92—.25 VanEGold .06e 55088 22.31 22.07 22.27+.24 VnEkRus .01e 11720 20.86 20.73 20.74—.13 VnEkSemi .58e 7891 98.64 97.39 97.59—1.53 VEckOilSvc .47e 6988 16.74 16.55 16.61—.14 VangREIT 3.08e 10179 84.45 83.76 84.26+.14 VangEmg 1.10e 17139 40.96 40.78 40.78—.36 VangFTSE 1.10e 8586 39.33 39.21 39.22—.32 VerizonCm 2.41 11553 53.78 53.30 53.44—.14 Vipshop 13963 7.37 7.23 7.26—.20 VoceraCm 16903 31.25 29.74 30.79—8.90 WeathfIntl 39314 .87 .82 .83—.07 WellsFargo 1.80f 19023 48.04 47.58 47.58—.50 WstnUnion .80f 16027 17.83 17.43 17.60—.72 Yamanag .02 23066 2.75 2.71 2.74+.05 ZayoGrp 33584 26.13 25.31 25.87—.73 