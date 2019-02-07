BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 20534 3.19 3.11 3.13—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 43726 29.56 29.23 29.24—.32 Adientn 1.10 12215 19.09 16.81 16.82—4.51 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 20534 3.19 3.11 3.13—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 43726 29.56 29.23 29.24—.32 Adientn 1.10 12215 19.09 16.81 16.82—4.51 Alibaba 21820 169.61 168.21 168.87—2.65 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8958 9.89 9.78 9.79—.12 Altria 3.44f 12191 49.39 48.77 48.85—.42 Ambev .05e 22142 4.94 4.88 4.94+.06 Annaly 1.20e 11720 10.40 10.33 10.35—.04 Aphrian 34753 9.69 9.07 9.67—.03 ArcelorMrs .10p 9989 23.29 23.00 23.24—.58 ArloTcn 18192 4.05 3.86 3.91+.05 AuroraCn 80054 7.79 7.28 7.74+.17 Avon 12101 2.54 2.43 2.51—.03 BB&TCp 1.62 57461 51.50 50.15 50.19+1.66 BPPLC 2.38 18771 43.26 42.93 43.05+.01 BRFSA 14554 6.22 6.14 6.21—.40 BcoBrads .06a 16866 11.93 11.79 11.91+.12 BcoSantSA .21e 9629 4.62 4.58 4.60—.11 BkofAm .60 84819 28.64 28.25 28.26—.47 BarrickGld 10910 13.29 13.17 13.29+.05 BostonSci 11852 38.68 38.15 38.57—.20 BrMySq 1.64f 11711 50.77 50.38 50.40—.74 CanopyGrn 24828 47.35 44.90 47.20+.67 CardnlHlth 1.91 10544 53.70 52.75 53.36+2.57 CntryLink 2.16 32625 14.22 13.95 13.100—.35 ChesEng 92433 2.57 2.43 2.45—.15 Chipotle 10249 597.86 566.68 594.70+68.64 CgpVelLCrd 19681 13.65 13.21 13.28—.55 CgpVelICrd 11230 9.69 9.40 9.64+.37 Citigroup 1.80 22883 63.63 62.52 62.65—1.24 CitizFincl 1.28f 17610 36.02 35.01 35.96+1.44 ClevCliffs .20 19049 11.26 10.95 11.00—.08 CocaCola 1.56 11619 49.25 49.00 49.14—.13 Comerica 2.40f 9271 84.95 82.95 84.10+4.50 CousPrp .26 12558 9.04 8.88 8.100—.01 DenburyR 11097 1.97 1.90 1.92—.05 DeutschBk .83e 14449 8.70 8.53 8.54—.42 DxSOXBrrs 13848 8.31 8.14 8.26+.40 DxGBullrs 18878 20.34 19.73 19.92—.12 DrGMBllrs .09e 20196 10.86 10.50 10.57—.12 DirSPBears 14642 24.16 23.99 24.07+.54 DxSPOGBls 10066 10.77 10.28 10.33—.65 DxSCBearrs 12779 10.73 10.62 10.64+.16 DrxSPBulls 9113 41.25 40.93 41.08—.97 Disney 1.76f 9022 111.05 110.28 110.65—.76 DowDuPnt 1.52 14068 52.96 52.42 52.49—.72 EnCanag .06 21632 6.70 6.55 6.57—.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 11899 75.19 74.76 74.86—.40 FiatChrys 62736 15.40 15.17 15.27—2.08 FstDatan 17245 24.97 24.51 24.95—.20 FstHorizon .56f 15081 15.63 15.11 15.47+.55 FordM .60a 64833 8.62 8.47 8.51—.22 FrptMcM .20 19177 11.91 11.80 11.89—.03 GenElec .04m 110039 10.44 10.27 10.40—.07 GenMotors 1.52 13367 39.41 39.06 39.20—.71 Gerdau .02e 8649 4.19 4.14 4.19+.05 GoldFLtd .02e 10916 3.61 3.57 3.58—.10 GrubHub 42720 71.82 66.62 67.54—16.41 Hanesbdss .60 27147 17.56 16.36 17.55+1.98 IAMGldg 1.52f 10839 3.64 3.52 3.53—.09 iShGold 8752 12.56 12.54 12.55+.04 iShBrazil .67e 28336 43.40 43.10 43.40+.07 iShEMU .86e 10217 37.22 37.10 37.14—.59 iShSilver 9761 14.74 14.70 14.71+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 25239 42.67 42.43 42.62—.27 iShEMkts .59e 184005 42.53 42.38 42.53—.30 iShiBoxIG 3.87 16621 116.06 115.94 115.94—.15 iSh20yrT 3.05 22059 121.59 121.40 121.40+.37 iSEafe 1.66e 33935 62.64 62.47 62.53—.53 iShiBxHYB 5.09 34534 84.85 84.78 84.80—.30 iShR2K 1.77e 28311 150.29 149.77 150.14—.80 IntcntlExcs .88e 11028 76.38 74.39 74.83—2.56 Interpublic .84 8909 21.45 21.13 21.38—.23 iShJapanrs 10084 53.49 53.37 53.44—.51 iShCorEM .95e 23918 51.13 50.94 51.10—.37 ItauUnHs 24038 9.91 9.77 9.82+.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 14103 103.50 102.64 102.71—1.03 Kellogg 2.24 18653 57.87 55.94 56.14—3.02 Keycorp .56 115668 17.51 16.85 17.21+.72 Kinrossg 15575 3.41 3.36 3.36—.02 Lannett 19005 10.00 8.22 8.51—.01 Macys 1.51 10809 25.92 25.25 25.88+.51 MarathnO .20 9123 15.83 15.63 15.68—.23 MarathPts 2.12 9564 68.74 66.16 66.26—.62 Masco .48 19285 35.81 34.39 35.13+1.88 MetLife 1.68 11947 43.95 42.82 43.66—1.54 MorgStan 1.20 12021 42.18 41.59 41.66—.72 Nabors .24 11294 3.22 3.11 3.14—.07 NOilVarco .20 8745 32.63 31.30 31.47+.89 NokiaCp .19e 117447 6.03 5.96 5.98—.07 OasisPet 9745 5.76 5.61 5.66—.11 Oracle .76 11399 50.81 50.43 50.66—.61 Petrobras 15020 16.24 16.10 16.24+.02 Pfizer 1.44f 14712 42.15 41.64 41.69—.64 PhilipMor 4.56 9916 78.62 76.06 76.16+.65 PhilipsNV .88e 8609 38.52 38.37 38.51—.08 PUltSP500s 11628 43.58 43.24 43.44—.98 ProctGam 2.87 9582 97.60 96.84 96.99—.93 ProShSPrs 9012 29.02 28.95 28.99+.23 PrUShSPrs 10405 36.63 36.45 36.52+.55 RLJLodgT 1.32 11883 18.62 18.45 18.59—.05 RangeRs .08 9822 10.10 9.83 9.83—.32 RegionsFn .56 46986 16.26 15.80 16.05+.64 RiteAid 10656 .80 .77 .79—.02 S&P500ETF 4.13e 104096 271.08 270.38 270.76—1.98 SpdrS&PBk .53e 17988 44.32 43.87 43.89+.55 SpdrLehHY 2.30 11152 35.27 35.23 35.24—.14 SpdrS&PRB .74e 59948 55.38 54.78 54.82+.94 SpdrOGEx .73e 23025 29.92 29.47 29.53—.57 SanchezEn 11653 .45 .34 .39—.06 Schlmbrg 2 10623 44.87 44.15 44.35—.72 SibanyeG .14r 14530 3.83 3.78 3.80+.14 SnapIncAn 158875 8.50 8.04 8.47—.13 SwstnEngy 21787 3.96 3.81 3.81—.17 Sprint 12496 5.90 5.77 5.90+.06 Squaren 15306 72.55 71.40 72.44—.23 SPHlthC 1.01e 9942 90.33 89.95 90.04—.73 SPCnSt 1.28e 14802 53.49 53.20 53.30—.29 SPEngy 2.04e 13165 64.48 63.96 63.99—.67 SPDRFncl .46e 46117 26.05 25.90 25.92—.14 SPInds 1.12e 19954 73.24 72.93 73.11—.35 SPTech .78e 13911 67.92 67.68 67.85—.69 SpdrRESel 10625 34.28 34.09 34.22—.06 SPUtil 1.55e 23056 54.78 54.47 54.74+.02 SunTrst 2 68245 66.21 64.18 64.26+5.52 Synchrony .84 9084 30.23 30.05 30.08—.03 Tapestry 1.35 64741 34.18 32.26 33.03—6.28 TataMotors 11087 11.65 11.27 11.32—1.27 TevaPhrm .73e 14628 19.09 18.63 18.69—.48 Transocn 9535 8.75 8.51 8.56—.27 Twitter 239030 31.73 30.45 31.14—3.02 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 9046 14.35 14.00 14.20—.47 UndrArms 9833 20.60 20.42 20.53—.20 USBancrp 1.48 10027 52.00 51.51 51.76+.32 USOilFd 17722 11.29 11.16 11.19—.13 USSteel .20 13023 23.28 22.83 23.02—.15 ValeSA .29e 84910 11.38 11.23 11.36 Valvolinen .42 13974 20.54 18.85 19.00—3.87 VanEGold .06e 35881 22.35 22.13 22.19—.03 VnEkSemi .58e 11655 100.05 99.31 99.54—1.76 VEckOilSvc .47e 9538 17.44 17.14 17.19—.27 VanEJrGld 13523 32.26 31.90 31.96—.09 VangEmg 1.10e 31082 41.29 41.15 41.29—.25 Vereit .55 8842 8.13 8.08 8.11 VerizonCm 2.41 10767 53.73 53.44 53.54—.25 WalMart 2.08f 9742 96.39 95.00 96.33+.69 WeathfIntl 16476 .90 .87 .87—.04 WellsFargo 1.80f 32921 49.30 48.50 48.52—.70 