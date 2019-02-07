BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 20534 3.19 3.11 3.13—.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 43726 29.56 29.23 29.24—.32 Adientn 1.10 12215 19.09 16.81 16.82—4.51 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|20534
|3.19
|3.11
|3.13—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|43726
|29.56
|29.23
|29.24—.32
|Adientn 1.10
|12215
|19.09
|16.81
|16.82—4.51
|Alibaba
|21820
|169.61
|168.21
|168.87—2.65
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|8958
|9.89
|9.78
|9.79—.12
|Altria 3.44f
|12191
|49.39
|48.77
|48.85—.42
|Ambev .05e
|22142
|4.94
|4.88
|4.94+.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|11720
|10.40
|10.33
|10.35—.04
|Aphrian
|34753
|9.69
|9.07
|9.67—.03
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|9989
|23.29
|23.00
|23.24—.58
|ArloTcn
|18192
|4.05
|3.86
|3.91+.05
|AuroraCn
|80054
|7.79
|7.28
|7.74+.17
|Avon
|12101
|2.54
|2.43
|2.51—.03
|BB&TCp 1.62
|57461
|51.50
|50.15
|50.19+1.66
|BPPLC 2.38
|18771
|43.26
|42.93
|43.05+.01
|BRFSA
|14554
|6.22
|6.14
|6.21—.40
|BcoBrads .06a
|16866
|11.93
|11.79
|11.91+.12
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9629
|4.62
|4.58
|4.60—.11
|BkofAm .60
|84819
|28.64
|28.25
|28.26—.47
|BarrickGld
|10910
|13.29
|13.17
|13.29+.05
|BostonSci
|11852
|38.68
|38.15
|38.57—.20
|BrMySq 1.64f
|11711
|50.77
|50.38
|50.40—.74
|CanopyGrn
|24828
|47.35
|44.90
|47.20+.67
|CardnlHlth 1.91
|10544
|53.70
|52.75
|53.36+2.57
|CntryLink 2.16
|32625
|14.22
|13.95
|13.100—.35
|ChesEng
|92433
|2.57
|2.43
|2.45—.15
|Chipotle
|10249
|597.86
|566.68
|594.70+68.64
|CgpVelLCrd
|19681
|13.65
|13.21
|13.28—.55
|CgpVelICrd
|11230
|9.69
|9.40
|9.64+.37
|Citigroup 1.80
|22883
|63.63
|62.52
|62.65—1.24
|CitizFincl 1.28f
|17610
|36.02
|35.01
|35.96+1.44
|ClevCliffs .20
|19049
|11.26
|10.95
|11.00—.08
|CocaCola 1.56
|11619
|49.25
|49.00
|49.14—.13
|Comerica 2.40f
|9271
|84.95
|82.95
|84.10+4.50
|CousPrp .26
|12558
|9.04
|8.88
|8.100—.01
|DenburyR
|11097
|1.97
|1.90
|1.92—.05
|DeutschBk .83e
|14449
|8.70
|8.53
|8.54—.42
|DxSOXBrrs
|13848
|8.31
|8.14
|8.26+.40
|DxGBullrs
|18878
|20.34
|19.73
|19.92—.12
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|20196
|10.86
|10.50
|10.57—.12
|DirSPBears
|14642
|24.16
|23.99
|24.07+.54
|DxSPOGBls
|10066
|10.77
|10.28
|10.33—.65
|DxSCBearrs
|12779
|10.73
|10.62
|10.64+.16
|DrxSPBulls
|9113
|41.25
|40.93
|41.08—.97
|Disney 1.76f
|9022
|111.05
|110.28
|110.65—.76
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|14068
|52.96
|52.42
|52.49—.72
|EnCanag .06
|21632
|6.70
|6.55
|6.57—.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11899
|75.19
|74.76
|74.86—.40
|FiatChrys
|62736
|15.40
|15.17
|15.27—2.08
|FstDatan
|17245
|24.97
|24.51
|24.95—.20
|FstHorizon .56f
|15081
|15.63
|15.11
|15.47+.55
|FordM .60a
|64833
|8.62
|8.47
|8.51—.22
|FrptMcM .20
|19177
|11.91
|11.80
|11.89—.03
|GenElec .04m
|110039
|10.44
|10.27
|10.40—.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|13367
|39.41
|39.06
|39.20—.71
|Gerdau .02e
|8649
|4.19
|4.14
|4.19+.05
|GoldFLtd .02e
|10916
|3.61
|3.57
|3.58—.10
|GrubHub
|42720
|71.82
|66.62
|67.54—16.41
|Hanesbdss .60
|27147
|17.56
|16.36
|17.55+1.98
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|10839
|3.64
|3.52
|3.53—.09
|iShGold
|8752
|12.56
|12.54
|12.55+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|28336
|43.40
|43.10
|43.40+.07
|iShEMU .86e
|10217
|37.22
|37.10
|37.14—.59
|iShSilver
|9761
|14.74
|14.70
|14.71+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|25239
|42.67
|42.43
|42.62—.27
|iShEMkts .59e
|184005
|42.53
|42.38
|42.53—.30
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|16621
|116.06
|115.94
|115.94—.15
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|22059
|121.59
|121.40
|121.40+.37
|iSEafe 1.66e
|33935
|62.64
|62.47
|62.53—.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|34534
|84.85
|84.78
|84.80—.30
|iShR2K 1.77e
|28311
|150.29
|149.77
|150.14—.80
|IntcntlExcs .88e
|
|11028
|76.38
|74.39
|74.83—2.56
|Interpublic .84
|8909
|21.45
|21.13
|21.38—.23
|iShJapanrs
|10084
|53.49
|53.37
|53.44—.51
|iShCorEM .95e
|23918
|51.13
|50.94
|51.10—.37
|ItauUnHs
|24038
|9.91
|9.77
|9.82+.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|14103
|103.50
|102.64
|102.71—1.03
|Kellogg 2.24
|18653
|57.87
|55.94
|56.14—3.02
|Keycorp .56
|115668
|17.51
|16.85
|17.21+.72
|Kinrossg
|15575
|3.41
|3.36
|3.36—.02
|Lannett
|19005
|10.00
|8.22
|8.51—.01
|Macys 1.51
|10809
|25.92
|25.25
|25.88+.51
|MarathnO .20
|9123
|15.83
|15.63
|15.68—.23
|MarathPts 2.12
|9564
|68.74
|66.16
|66.26—.62
|Masco .48
|19285
|35.81
|34.39
|35.13+1.88
|MetLife 1.68
|11947
|43.95
|42.82
|43.66—1.54
|MorgStan 1.20
|12021
|42.18
|41.59
|41.66—.72
|Nabors .24
|11294
|3.22
|3.11
|3.14—.07
|NOilVarco .20
|8745
|32.63
|31.30
|31.47+.89
|NokiaCp .19e
|117447
|6.03
|5.96
|5.98—.07
|OasisPet
|9745
|5.76
|5.61
|5.66—.11
|Oracle .76
|11399
|50.81
|50.43
|50.66—.61
|Petrobras
|15020
|16.24
|16.10
|16.24+.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|14712
|42.15
|41.64
|41.69—.64
|PhilipMor 4.56
|9916
|78.62
|76.06
|76.16+.65
|PhilipsNV .88e
|8609
|38.52
|38.37
|38.51—.08
|PUltSP500s
|11628
|43.58
|43.24
|43.44—.98
|ProctGam 2.87
|9582
|97.60
|96.84
|96.99—.93
|ProShSPrs
|9012
|29.02
|28.95
|28.99+.23
|PrUShSPrs
|10405
|36.63
|36.45
|36.52+.55
|RLJLodgT 1.32
|11883
|18.62
|18.45
|18.59—.05
|RangeRs .08
|9822
|10.10
|9.83
|9.83—.32
|RegionsFn .56
|46986
|16.26
|15.80
|16.05+.64
|RiteAid
|10656
|.80
|.77
|.79—.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|104096
|271.08
|270.38
|270.76—1.98
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|17988
|44.32
|43.87
|43.89+.55
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|11152
|35.27
|35.23
|35.24—.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|59948
|55.38
|54.78
|54.82+.94
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|23025
|29.92
|29.47
|29.53—.57
|SanchezEn
|11653
|.45
|.34
|.39—.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|10623
|44.87
|44.15
|44.35—.72
|SibanyeG .14r
|14530
|3.83
|3.78
|3.80+.14
|SnapIncAn
|158875
|8.50
|8.04
|8.47—.13
|SwstnEngy
|21787
|3.96
|3.81
|3.81—.17
|Sprint
|12496
|5.90
|5.77
|5.90+.06
|Squaren
|15306
|72.55
|71.40
|72.44—.23
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9942
|90.33
|89.95
|90.04—.73
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14802
|53.49
|53.20
|53.30—.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13165
|64.48
|63.96
|63.99—.67
|SPDRFncl .46e
|46117
|26.05
|25.90
|25.92—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|19954
|73.24
|72.93
|73.11—.35
|SPTech .78e
|13911
|67.92
|67.68
|67.85—.69
|SpdrRESel
|10625
|34.28
|34.09
|34.22—.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|23056
|54.78
|54.47
|54.74+.02
|SunTrst 2
|68245
|66.21
|64.18
|64.26+5.52
|Synchrony .84
|9084
|30.23
|30.05
|30.08—.03
|Tapestry 1.35
|64741
|34.18
|32.26
|33.03—6.28
|TataMotors
|11087
|11.65
|11.27
|11.32—1.27
|TevaPhrm .73e
|14628
|19.09
|18.63
|18.69—.48
|Transocn
|9535
|8.75
|8.51
|8.56—.27
|Twitter
|239030
|31.73
|30.45
|31.14—3.02
|TwoHrbIrs 1.88
|9046
|14.35
|14.00
|14.20—.47
|UndrArms
|9833
|20.60
|20.42
|20.53—.20
|USBancrp 1.48
|10027
|52.00
|51.51
|51.76+.32
|USOilFd
|17722
|11.29
|11.16
|11.19—.13
|USSteel .20
|13023
|23.28
|22.83
|23.02—.15
|ValeSA .29e
|84910
|11.38
|11.23
|11.36
|Valvolinen .42
|13974
|20.54
|18.85
|19.00—3.87
|VanEGold .06e
|35881
|22.35
|22.13
|22.19—.03
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|11655
|100.05
|99.31
|99.54—1.76
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|9538
|17.44
|17.14
|17.19—.27
|VanEJrGld
|13523
|32.26
|31.90
|31.96—.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|31082
|41.29
|41.15
|41.29—.25
|Vereit .55
|8842
|8.13
|8.08
|8.11
|VerizonCm 2.41
|10767
|53.73
|53.44
|53.54—.25
|WalMart 2.08f
|9742
|96.39
|95.00
|96.33+.69
|WeathfIntl
|16476
|.90
|.87
|.87—.04
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|32921
|49.30
|48.50
|48.52—.70
|Yamanag .02
|16207
|2.78
|2.72
|2.74—.02
|iPtShFutn
|39273
|35.00
|34.50
|34.66+1.13
|—————————
