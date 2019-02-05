BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 19651 3.09 3.00 3.08+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 39847 29.71 29.47 29.55—.06 Alibaba 26160 170.92 168.00 170.54+3.84 Allergan 2.96f…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 19651 3.09 3.00 3.08+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 39847 29.71 29.47 29.55—.06 Alibaba 26160 170.92 168.00 170.54+3.84 Allergan 2.96f 11371 142.15 137.50 140.07+1.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9505 10.06 9.99 10.05+.04 Alticen 9095 20.20 19.84 20.14+.32 Altria 3.44f 18204 49.15 48.62 48.78—.33 Ambev .05e 20510 5.10 5.06 5.09+.12 Annaly 1.20e 6572 10.40 10.36 10.39—.01 Aphrian 91732 10.87 9.25 10.40—.44 ArchDan 1.34 12047 43.71 42.66 42.72—1.77 AuroraCn 190127 8.24 7.52 7.84—.20 Avon 26245 2.76 2.65 2.74+.10 BPPLC 2.38 29726 42.88 42.52 42.72+1.33 BRFSA 18600 6.83 6.70 6.80+.29 BcoBrads .06a 8830 12.44 12.35 12.42+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 20726 4.69 4.66 4.67+.02 BkofAm .60 50269 28.88 28.69 28.73—.15 BarrickGld 16726 13.40 13.28 13.35 BauschHl 7684 25.72 25.00 25.65+.45 Boeing 8.22f 9821 402.35 399.55 401.76+4.76 BostonSci 8010 38.09 37.88 37.88—.05 BoxIncn 10583 22.99 22.19 22.26+.69 BrMySq 1.64f 14417 51.07 50.69 50.82—.03 BrixmorP 1.12f 11483 17.61 17.44 17.48—.05 CNXResc .04 6774 10.99 10.63 10.99+.28 CanopyGrn 29567 49.47 47.75 48.85—.87 Centenes 6168 138.49 132.19 133.79+3.82 CntryLink 2.16 37536 14.99 14.47 14.95—.08 ChesEng 43856 2.81 2.77 2.79 ChurchDwts .87f 12508 62.00 60.34 61.54—3.83 CgpVelLCrd 37573 14.09 13.59 14.06—.39 CgpVelICrd 13954 9.45 9.14 9.16+.24 Citigroup 1.80 12801 64.20 63.84 64.05—.02 ClevCliffs .20 7825 10.72 10.60 10.65+.03 CocaCola 1.56 11207 49.40 49.13 49.40+.15 Coty .50 12874 7.95 7.70 7.90+.26 DeltaAir 1.40f 8044 51.06 50.35 50.63+.29 DxSOXBrrs 9024 8.71 8.45 8.57—.09 DxGBullrs 10584 20.79 20.41 20.50—.25 DrGMBllrs .09e 10913 11.25 11.02 11.03—.07 DxSCBearrs 11151 10.48 10.35 10.37—.12 DrxSPBulls 8791 42.12 41.88 42.06+.37 Disney 1.76f 9934 112.23 111.67 111.69—.11 DowDuPnt 1.52 13792 54.02 53.05 53.95+.82 EmersonEl 1.94 9762 66.73 65.31 65.61—2.04 EnCanag .06 15939 7.04 6.97 7.01 ENSCO .04 13336 4.72 4.59 4.71+.07 EsteeLdr 1.72f 27179 152.91 148.42 152.30+16.13 ExxonMbl 3.28 19116 75.55 75.01 75.47+.65 FstDatan 9283 25.09 24.82 25.02—.01 Fitbitn 7671 6.23 6.11 6.23+.06 FordM .60a 26688 8.73 8.67 8.71+.01 FrptMcM .20 19764 12.01 11.82 11.84—.03 Gartner 8900 135.81 127.07 135.73—7.52 GenElec .04m 75349 10.29 10.17 10.29+.08 GenMotors 1.52 8564 39.17 38.73 38.79—.14 GoldFLtd .02e 8202 3.81 3.77 3.79—.09 Goldcrpg .24 10359 11.11 11.03 11.10—.01 HPEntn .45e 10948 16.07 15.78 16.03+.24 iShGold 10065 12.60 12.58 12.60+.04 iSAstla 1.01e 9195 21.09 21.03 21.06+.33 iShBrazil .67e 29742 45.25 45.10 45.15—.31 iShEMU .86e 9411 37.80 37.75 37.76+.28 iShHK .61e 7245 24.88 24.80 24.86+.10 iShSilver 8800 14.93 14.86 14.87—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 13581 43.01 42.89 42.99+.20 iShEMkts .59e 53389 43.08 42.96 43.08+.25 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9628 116.25 116.09 116.24+.41 iSEafe 1.66e 31836 63.33 63.25 63.30+.41 iShiBxHYB 5.09 16649 85.06 84.93 85.06+.18 iShR2K 1.77e 19619 151.55 151.00 151.49+.53 iShREst 2.76e 8889 83.84 83.25 83.43—.10 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9252 59.33 59.24 59.28+.35 Infosyss 6459 10.90 10.83 10.88+.01 InvMtgCap 1.68 68243 15.78 15.65 15.76—.54 iShCorEM .95e 15545 51.73 51.62 51.73+.24 ItauUnHs 69969 10.46 10.32 10.35—.44 JPMorgCh 2.24f 8822 104.55 104.05 104.08—.17 JohnJn 3.60 6237 133.88 132.96 133.55+.67 KindMorg .80 11075 18.38 18.27 18.38+.02 Kroger s .56f 7736 28.12 27.96 27.99—.14 LeggMason 1.36 6837 31.22 29.85 30.74+1.19 Macys 1.51 7246 26.04 25.76 26.01+.14 MarathnO .20 6583 16.20 15.95 16.14—.02 Merck 2.20 21411 78.30 77.23 78.12+1.25 MetLife 1.68 6393 45.27 44.97 45.16—.01 Nabors .24 7774 3.25 3.18 3.20—.04 NikeB s .88f 13219 83.19 81.93 82.97+.98 NokiaCp .19e 79387 6.09 6.02 6.07+.01 OasisPet 9011 6.16 6.04 6.08—.06 Olin .80 7271 25.95 24.75 25.22+1.16 Oracle .76 12596 51.25 50.95 51.06+.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 8647 13.73 13.17 13.70+.41 Penney 13946 1.40 1.33 1.38+.04 Petrobras 13213 16.47 16.37 16.47—.02 Pfizer 1.44f 17598 42.72 42.42 42.68+.24 PitnyBw .75 34834 6.90 6.18 6.23—.52 PUltSP500s 14210 44.52 44.27 44.47+.40 PrUCruders 6883 18.21 17.79 18.18—.35 ProctGam 2.87 10597 98.02 97.21 97.77—.27 ProShSPrs 8046 28.80 28.74 28.75—.07 PrUShSPrs 7590 36.08 35.94 35.97—.21 QEPRes .08 28244 8.46 8.26 8.31—.15 RLauren 2.50 8039 127.79 122.51 127.00+12.45 RegionsFn .56 9403 15.52 15.41 15.50+.03 RiteAid 14353 .80 .77 .80+.03 SpdrGold 6867 124.31 124.17 124.20+.24 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 6397 35.62 35.56 35.60+.29 S&P500ETF 4.13e 80474 272.90 272.35 272.79+.83 SpdrLehHY 2.30 12373 35.34 35.29 35.34+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 7295 54.11 53.88 54.04+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 14032 30.89 30.69 30.81—.07 STMicro .40 9131 15.75 15.64 15.73—.28 Salesforce 7590 159.88 158.21 158.50+.78 SanchezEn 16242 .49 .40 .46+.06 Schlmbrg 2 10014 44.75 44.39 44.52—.08 SnapIncAn 38583 7.05 6.90 6.91—.02 SwstnEngy 16115 4.37 4.28 4.37+.02 Squaren 43093 75.17 72.78 74.49+2.74 SPHlthC 1.01e 8125 91.05 90.61 90.98+.49 SPCnSt 1.28e 13796 53.65 53.42 53.57+.01 SPConsum 1.12e 6302 108.91 108.22 108.77+.88 SPEngy 2.04e 9462 65.19 64.87 65.04 SPDRFncl .46e 39047 26.23 26.10 26.12—.04 SPInds 1.12e 10234 73.05 72.70 72.92+.11 SPTech .78e 13210 68.32 67.89 68.20+.46 SPUtil 1.55e 12784 54.68 54.33 54.50—.14 Sysco 1.56f 12304 65.73 65.07 65.18—1.46 TevaPhrm .73e 7775 20.11 19.62 20.08+.41 Transocn 10211 8.91 8.81 8.89—.03 Twitter 30868 34.42 33.92 34.25+.31 USOilFd 29670 11.40 11.27 11.39—.11 USSteel .20 18019 22.93 22.51 22.93+.26 ValeSA .29e 37230 12.15 12.03 12.04—.11 VanEGold .06e 33714 22.49 22.37 22.39—.10 VnEkSemi .58e 10967 99.06 98.01 98.63+.33 VEckOilSvc .47e 8043 17.50 17.38 17.45+.04 VangREIT 3.08e 10548 83.61 83.19 83.38—.12 VangEmg 1.10e 18261 41.76 41.67 41.76+.20 VangFTSE 1.10e 8323 40.24 40.18 40.22+.23 VerizonCm 2.41f 14669 54.14 53.76 53.76—.28 Vipshop 8275 7.87 7.63 7.87+.28 Visa s 1f 12070 142.87 141.83 142.27+.77 WPXEngy 8711 13.11 12.88 13.11+.12 WalMart 2.08f 6234 95.62 95.02 95.59+.82 WeathfIntl 67548 .98 .95 .96+.05 WellsFargo 1.80f 12753 49.32 49.10 49.12+.06 Yamanag .02 12612 2.77 2.74 2.76 iPtShFutn 