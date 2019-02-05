BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 19651 3.09 3.00 3.08+.08 AT&TInc 2.04f 39847 29.71 29.47 29.55—.06 Alibaba 26160 170.92 168.00 170.54+3.84 Allergan 2.96f…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|19651
|3.09
|3.00
|3.08+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|39847
|29.71
|29.47
|29.55—.06
|Alibaba
|26160
|170.92
|168.00
|170.54+3.84
|Allergan 2.96f
|
|11371
|142.15
|137.50
|140.07+1.54
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9505
|10.06
|9.99
|10.05+.04
|Alticen
|9095
|20.20
|19.84
|20.14+.32
|Altria 3.44f
|18204
|49.15
|48.62
|48.78—.33
|Ambev .05e
|20510
|5.10
|5.06
|5.09+.12
|Annaly 1.20e
|6572
|10.40
|10.36
|10.39—.01
|Aphrian
|91732
|10.87
|9.25
|10.40—.44
|ArchDan 1.34
|12047
|43.71
|42.66
|42.72—1.77
|AuroraCn
|190127
|8.24
|7.52
|7.84—.20
|Avon
|26245
|2.76
|2.65
|2.74+.10
|BPPLC 2.38
|29726
|42.88
|42.52
|42.72+1.33
|BRFSA
|18600
|6.83
|6.70
|6.80+.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|8830
|12.44
|12.35
|12.42+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|20726
|4.69
|4.66
|4.67+.02
|BkofAm .60
|50269
|28.88
|28.69
|28.73—.15
|BarrickGld
|16726
|13.40
|13.28
|13.35
|BauschHl
|7684
|25.72
|25.00
|25.65+.45
|Boeing 8.22f
|9821
|402.35
|399.55
|401.76+4.76
|BostonSci
|8010
|38.09
|37.88
|37.88—.05
|BoxIncn
|10583
|22.99
|22.19
|22.26+.69
|BrMySq 1.64f
|14417
|51.07
|50.69
|50.82—.03
|BrixmorP 1.12f
|11483
|17.61
|17.44
|17.48—.05
|CNXResc .04
|6774
|10.99
|10.63
|10.99+.28
|CanopyGrn
|29567
|49.47
|47.75
|48.85—.87
|Centenes
|6168
|138.49
|132.19
|133.79+3.82
|CntryLink 2.16
|37536
|14.99
|14.47
|14.95—.08
|ChesEng
|43856
|2.81
|2.77
|2.79
|ChurchDwts .87f
|
|12508
|62.00
|60.34
|61.54—3.83
|CgpVelLCrd
|37573
|14.09
|13.59
|14.06—.39
|CgpVelICrd
|13954
|9.45
|9.14
|9.16+.24
|Citigroup 1.80
|12801
|64.20
|63.84
|64.05—.02
|ClevCliffs .20
|7825
|10.72
|10.60
|10.65+.03
|CocaCola 1.56
|11207
|49.40
|49.13
|49.40+.15
|Coty .50
|12874
|7.95
|7.70
|7.90+.26
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|8044
|51.06
|50.35
|50.63+.29
|DxSOXBrrs
|9024
|8.71
|8.45
|8.57—.09
|DxGBullrs
|10584
|20.79
|20.41
|20.50—.25
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|10913
|11.25
|11.02
|11.03—.07
|DxSCBearrs
|11151
|10.48
|10.35
|10.37—.12
|DrxSPBulls
|8791
|42.12
|41.88
|42.06+.37
|Disney 1.76f
|9934
|112.23
|111.67
|111.69—.11
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|13792
|54.02
|53.05
|53.95+.82
|EmersonEl 1.94
|9762
|66.73
|65.31
|65.61—2.04
|EnCanag .06
|15939
|7.04
|6.97
|7.01
|ENSCO .04
|13336
|4.72
|4.59
|4.71+.07
|EsteeLdr 1.72f
|
|27179
|152.91
|148.42
|152.30+16.13
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|19116
|75.55
|75.01
|75.47+.65
|FstDatan
|9283
|25.09
|24.82
|25.02—.01
|Fitbitn
|7671
|6.23
|6.11
|6.23+.06
|FordM .60a
|26688
|8.73
|8.67
|8.71+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|19764
|12.01
|11.82
|11.84—.03
|Gartner
|8900
|135.81
|127.07
|135.73—7.52
|GenElec .04m
|75349
|10.29
|10.17
|10.29+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|8564
|39.17
|38.73
|38.79—.14
|GoldFLtd .02e
|8202
|3.81
|3.77
|3.79—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|10359
|11.11
|11.03
|11.10—.01
|HPEntn .45e
|10948
|16.07
|15.78
|16.03+.24
|iShGold
|10065
|12.60
|12.58
|12.60+.04
|iSAstla 1.01e
|9195
|21.09
|21.03
|21.06+.33
|iShBrazil .67e
|29742
|45.25
|45.10
|45.15—.31
|iShEMU .86e
|9411
|37.80
|37.75
|37.76+.28
|iShHK .61e
|7245
|24.88
|24.80
|24.86+.10
|iShSilver
|8800
|14.93
|14.86
|14.87—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|13581
|43.01
|42.89
|42.99+.20
|iShEMkts .59e
|53389
|43.08
|42.96
|43.08+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9628
|116.25
|116.09
|116.24+.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|31836
|63.33
|63.25
|63.30+.41
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|16649
|85.06
|84.93
|85.06+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19619
|151.55
|151.00
|151.49+.53
|iShREst 2.76e
|8889
|83.84
|83.25
|83.43—.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|9252
|59.33
|59.24
|59.28+.35
|Infosyss
|6459
|10.90
|10.83
|10.88+.01
|InvMtgCap 1.68
|68243
|15.78
|15.65
|15.76—.54
|iShCorEM .95e
|15545
|51.73
|51.62
|51.73+.24
|ItauUnHs
|69969
|10.46
|10.32
|10.35—.44
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|8822
|104.55
|104.05
|104.08—.17
|JohnJn 3.60
|6237
|133.88
|132.96
|133.55+.67
|KindMorg .80
|11075
|18.38
|18.27
|18.38+.02
|Kroger s .56f
|7736
|28.12
|27.96
|27.99—.14
|LeggMason 1.36
|6837
|31.22
|29.85
|30.74+1.19
|Macys 1.51
|7246
|26.04
|25.76
|26.01+.14
|MarathnO .20
|6583
|16.20
|15.95
|16.14—.02
|Merck 2.20
|21411
|78.30
|77.23
|78.12+1.25
|MetLife 1.68
|6393
|45.27
|44.97
|45.16—.01
|Nabors .24
|7774
|3.25
|3.18
|3.20—.04
|NikeB s .88f
|13219
|83.19
|81.93
|82.97+.98
|NokiaCp .19e
|79387
|6.09
|6.02
|6.07+.01
|OasisPet
|9011
|6.16
|6.04
|6.08—.06
|Olin .80
|7271
|25.95
|24.75
|25.22+1.16
|Oracle .76
|12596
|51.25
|50.95
|51.06+.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|8647
|13.73
|13.17
|13.70+.41
|Penney
|13946
|1.40
|1.33
|1.38+.04
|Petrobras
|13213
|16.47
|16.37
|16.47—.02
|Pfizer 1.44f
|17598
|42.72
|42.42
|42.68+.24
|PitnyBw .75
|34834
|6.90
|6.18
|6.23—.52
|PUltSP500s
|14210
|44.52
|44.27
|44.47+.40
|PrUCruders
|6883
|18.21
|17.79
|18.18—.35
|ProctGam 2.87
|10597
|98.02
|97.21
|97.77—.27
|ProShSPrs
|8046
|28.80
|28.74
|28.75—.07
|PrUShSPrs
|7590
|36.08
|35.94
|35.97—.21
|QEPRes .08
|28244
|8.46
|8.26
|8.31—.15
|RLauren 2.50
|
|8039
|127.79
|122.51
|127.00+12.45
|RegionsFn .56
|9403
|15.52
|15.41
|15.50+.03
|RiteAid
|14353
|.80
|.77
|.80+.03
|SpdrGold
|6867
|124.31
|124.17
|124.20+.24
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|6397
|35.62
|35.56
|35.60+.29
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|80474
|272.90
|272.35
|272.79+.83
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|12373
|35.34
|35.29
|35.34+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|7295
|54.11
|53.88
|54.04+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|14032
|30.89
|30.69
|30.81—.07
|STMicro .40
|9131
|15.75
|15.64
|15.73—.28
|Salesforce
|7590
|159.88
|158.21
|158.50+.78
|SanchezEn
|16242
|.49
|.40
|.46+.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|10014
|44.75
|44.39
|44.52—.08
|SnapIncAn
|38583
|7.05
|6.90
|6.91—.02
|SwstnEngy
|16115
|4.37
|4.28
|4.37+.02
|Squaren
|43093
|75.17
|72.78
|74.49+2.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8125
|91.05
|90.61
|90.98+.49
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13796
|53.65
|53.42
|53.57+.01
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|6302
|108.91
|108.22
|108.77+.88
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9462
|65.19
|64.87
|65.04
|SPDRFncl .46e
|39047
|26.23
|26.10
|26.12—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|10234
|73.05
|72.70
|72.92+.11
|SPTech .78e
|13210
|68.32
|67.89
|68.20+.46
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12784
|54.68
|54.33
|54.50—.14
|Sysco 1.56f
|12304
|65.73
|65.07
|65.18—1.46
|TevaPhrm .73e
|7775
|20.11
|19.62
|20.08+.41
|Transocn
|10211
|8.91
|8.81
|8.89—.03
|Twitter
|30868
|34.42
|33.92
|34.25+.31
|USOilFd
|29670
|11.40
|11.27
|11.39—.11
|USSteel .20
|18019
|22.93
|22.51
|22.93+.26
|ValeSA .29e
|37230
|12.15
|12.03
|12.04—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|33714
|22.49
|22.37
|22.39—.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|10967
|99.06
|98.01
|98.63+.33
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8043
|17.50
|17.38
|17.45+.04
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|10548
|83.61
|83.19
|83.38—.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18261
|41.76
|41.67
|41.76+.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8323
|40.24
|40.18
|40.22+.23
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|14669
|54.14
|53.76
|53.76—.28
|Vipshop
|8275
|7.87
|7.63
|7.87+.28
|Visa s 1f
|12070
|142.87
|141.83
|142.27+.77
|WPXEngy
|8711
|13.11
|12.88
|13.11+.12
|WalMart 2.08f
|6234
|95.62
|95.02
|95.59+.82
|WeathfIntl
|67548
|.98
|.95
|.96+.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|12753
|49.32
|49.10
|49.12+.06
|Yamanag .02
|12612
|2.77
|2.74
|2.76
|iPtShFutn
|27605
|33.79
|33.47
|33.54—.47
|—————————
