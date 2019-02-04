BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 7101 19.22 19.14 19.19—.05 AKSteel 6247 2.97 2.90 2.95+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 30994 30.03 29.78 29.79—.22 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|7101
|19.22
|19.14
|19.19—.05
|AKSteel
|6247
|2.97
|2.90
|2.95+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|30994
|30.03
|29.78
|29.79—.22
|Alibaba
|12394
|167.19
|165.61
|167.07—.90
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|8604
|9.95
|9.90
|9.92—.02
|Altria 3.44f
|9063
|49.13
|48.80
|48.89—.31
|Ambev .05e
|18117
|4.91
|4.85
|4.89—.04
|AnglogldA
|11381
|13.40
|13.10
|13.37—.93
|Annaly 1.20e
|12932
|10.41
|10.33
|10.34—.06
|Aphrian
|75512
|10.63
|10.00
|10.52+.90
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|7383
|23.51
|23.33
|23.33—.53
|AuroraCn
|133522
|7.89
|7.50
|7.86+.46
|Avon
|16501
|2.64
|2.47
|2.59+.09
|BPPLC 2.38
|12015
|41.19
|40.98
|40.99—.36
|BcoBrads .06a
|x11385
|12.13
|12.00
|12.12—.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|17799
|4.60
|4.58
|4.59—.07
|BkofAm .60
|60183
|28.67
|28.42
|28.61+.23
|BarrickGld
|18291
|13.17
|13.02
|13.10—.16
|BauschHl
|7353
|24.94
|24.56
|24.87+.23
|BerryPlas .12p
|7447
|48.69
|48.31
|48.58+.32
|BlueAprnn
|15448
|1.42
|1.36
|1.39+.02
|Boeing 8.22f
|7601
|394.21
|388.12
|392.09+4.66
|BrMySq 1.64f
|46533
|50.90
|49.58
|49.82—.07
|BrixmorP 1.12f
|12409
|17.60
|17.40
|17.46—.04
|CNXResc .04
|13455
|10.96
|10.55
|10.70—.46
|CVSHealth 2
|9365
|65.61
|65.24
|65.42+.20
|CallGolf .04
|6810
|16.46
|16.28
|16.38+.10
|CanopyGrn
|14902
|49.71
|48.88
|49.35+.47
|CntryLink 2.16
|10620
|15.33
|15.10
|15.19—.06
|ChesEng
|46242
|2.81
|2.74
|2.79—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|26348
|14.14
|13.80
|13.80—1.14
|CgpVelICrd
|27368
|9.28
|9.08
|9.28+.68
|Citigroup 1.80
|10212
|63.94
|63.49
|63.70+.03
|ClevCliffs .20
|15900
|10.71
|10.48
|10.55+.02
|Clorox 3.84
|6453
|160.00
|155.00
|159.87+10.01
|CloudPeak
|8696
|.39
|.37
|.39+.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|12857
|48.92
|48.54
|48.84+.14
|Coty .50
|6529
|7.66
|7.51
|7.63+.09
|DeutschBk .83e
|8326
|8.70
|8.67
|8.69—.17
|DxSOXBrrs
|7270
|9.01
|8.77
|8.88+.10
|DxGBullrs
|15657
|20.31
|19.80
|19.98—1.00
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|20949
|11.14
|10.88
|10.92—.58
|DirDGlBrrs
|12310
|19.40
|18.95
|19.26+.87
|DxSCBearrs
|8291
|10.90
|10.75
|10.86+.02
|DirxEnBull
|7010
|21.23
|20.94
|20.94—.61
|Disney 1.76f
|6190
|111.54
|111.20
|111.25—.05
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|20689
|53.16
|52.60
|52.75—.72
|EnCanag .06
|16733
|6.83
|6.75
|6.78—.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|6567
|15.00
|14.85
|14.89—.15
|ENSCO .04
|8379
|4.42
|4.35
|4.41—.01
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|18407
|75.76
|74.78
|74.81—1.12
|FstDatan
|7066
|24.78
|24.51
|24.68+.03
|FirstEngy 1.52f
|12745
|38.40
|38.11
|38.38—.40
|FordM .60a
|37291
|8.70
|8.60
|8.61—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|16660
|11.65
|11.42
|11.57+.06
|GameStop 1.52
|7752
|11.30
|11.00
|11.26+.02
|GenElec .04m
|172924
|10.34
|10.14
|10.20+.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|8256
|38.73
|38.35
|38.45—.33
|GoldFLtd .02e
|8895
|3.87
|3.80
|3.83—.18
|Goldcrpg .24
|10538
|10.100
|10.85
|10.94—.10
|HalconRsn
|6233
|1.76
|1.69
|1.72+.03
|HarmonyG .05
|9037
|1.97
|1.94
|1.95—.10
|ICICIBk .16e
|8838
|9.87
|9.80
|9.85—.03
|ING .14e
|6144
|11.65
|11.58
|11.60—.23
|iShGold
|18890
|12.58
|12.55
|12.56—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|22355
|44.98
|44.64
|44.90—.50
|iShSilver
|12965
|14.86
|14.82
|14.84—.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|40341
|42.76
|42.60
|42.65—.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|48848
|42.71
|42.54
|42.65—.12
|iShGblHcrs
|6317
|59.64
|59.25
|59.25—.39
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|7826
|120.46
|120.22
|120.27—.69
|iSEafe 1.66e
|11505
|62.59
|62.49
|62.49—.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|21207
|84.70
|84.61
|84.68
|iShR2K 1.77e
|21710
|149.71
|148.99
|149.20+.02
|iShREst 2.76e
|7328
|83.40
|82.56
|82.58—.39
|iShCorTInt 1.28e
|
|18665
|56.48
|56.36
|56.39—.11
|iShJapanrs
|12469
|54.05
|53.94
|54.02—.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|14148
|51.31
|51.13
|51.23—.16
|ItauUnHs
|7553
|10.58
|10.48
|10.56—.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|10290
|103.89
|103.59
|103.64—.24
|JohnJn 3.60
|7039
|134.15
|132.73
|132.73—1.47
|Keycorp .56
|17739
|16.59
|16.42
|16.44—.20
|KindMorg .80
|11058
|18.37
|18.23
|18.29—.07
|Kinrossg
|9624
|3.35
|3.31
|3.32—.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|6816
|2.99
|2.98
|2.98—.04
|Macys 1.51
|7204
|25.95
|25.47
|25.74+.01
|MarathnO .20
|15803
|16.04
|15.84
|15.98—.03
|Merck 2.20
|15362
|76.36
|75.93
|76.07—.38
|Meritor
|7373
|21.02
|20.67
|20.80—.22
|MorgStan 1.20
|11824
|42.04
|41.71
|41.97+.15
|Nabors .24
|11501
|3.17
|3.07
|3.13
|NYCmtyB .68
|8466
|11.99
|11.79
|11.79—.18
|NikeB s .88f
|6388
|81.42
|80.93
|80.93—.58
|NokiaCp .19e
|45736
|6.12
|6.07
|6.07—.06
|Oracle .76
|13292
|50.87
|50.38
|50.65—.16
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|16486
|13.39
|12.80
|12.96—.12
|Petrobras
|19540
|16.31
|16.14
|16.27—.16
|Pfizer 1.44f
|18227
|42.84
|42.14
|42.18—.70
|Phillips66 3.20f
|9279
|94.11
|93.47
|93.65—.57
|PitnyBw .75
|13382
|7.05
|6.57
|6.65—.40
|PrUCruders
|10496
|18.27
|18.00
|18.00—.95
|ProctGam 2.87
|12480
|97.69
|96.72
|97.61+.14
|RangeRs .08
|7217
|10.89
|10.63
|10.74—.21
|RegionsFn .56
|11027
|15.34
|15.22
|15.29—.05
|RioTinto 2.27e
|6215
|56.29
|55.90
|56.10+.13
|RiteAid
|35132
|.76
|.76
|.76+.01
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|6363
|62.100
|62.77
|62.77—.07
|SMEnergy .10
|8289
|19.43
|18.40
|18.77—.97
|SpdrGold
|8991
|124.08
|123.82
|123.88—.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|47109
|270.32
|269.63
|269.94—.12
|SpdLgCaps
|11558
|31.75
|31.68
|31.73—.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15894
|30.46
|30.27
|30.32—.38
|Schlmbrg 2
|12405
|44.32
|43.88
|44.11—.45
|SnapIncAn
|62400
|6.98
|6.70
|6.74—.17
|SwstnEngy
|14569
|4.35
|4.25
|4.25—.13
|Squaren
|21435
|72.28
|70.40
|72.24+1.44
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12838
|90.76
|90.07
|90.07—.68
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|28569
|53.42
|53.18
|53.34+.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10105
|64.55
|64.25
|64.25—.64
|SPDRFncl .46e
|23211
|26.11
|26.01
|26.01—.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|7003
|72.16
|71.79
|72.00+.12
|SPTech .78e
|8030
|67.13
|66.71
|67.06+.39
|SpdrRESel
|10168
|34.08
|33.94
|33.94—.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|34485
|54.39
|53.99
|54.19—.36
|Synchrony .84
|7756
|29.81
|29.45
|29.45—.24
|Sysco 1.56f
|19283
|67.34
|65.65
|67.15+3.58
|TJX .78
|6881
|48.90
|48.48
|48.51—.39
|TevaPhrm .73e
|8018
|19.76
|19.54
|19.66—.04
|Transocn
|9873
|8.69
|8.55
|8.66—.06
|Twitter
|23303
|33.86
|33.24
|33.63+.44
|USNGasrs
|6896
|23.91
|23.73
|23.74—.70
|USOilFd
|37588
|11.42
|11.33
|11.34—.29
|USSteel .20
|21850
|22.69
|21.74
|22.32+.28
|UnumGrp 1.04
|8868
|34.86
|34.69
|34.73—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|59796
|12.21
|12.04
|12.14—.43
|VanEGold .06e
|60143
|22.34
|22.16
|22.22—.35
|VanEJrGld
|11455
|32.50
|32.26
|32.30—.54
|VangREIT 3.08e
|9303
|82.91
|82.48
|82.49—.39
|VangEmg 1.10e
|18177
|41.43
|41.30
|41.37—.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|15685
|39.79
|39.74
|39.74—.11
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|11610
|54.69
|54.34
|54.37—.18
|Vipshop
|13970
|7.64
|7.54
|7.56—.08
|Visa s 1f
|8587
|140.18
|139.36
|139.52—.63
|WPXEngy
|32975
|12.77
|12.38
|12.72+.21
|WalMart 2.08f
|8801
|93.96
|93.35
|93.89+.03
|WeathfIntl
|118252
|.90
|.83
|.88+.11
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|9967
|48.100
|48.79
|48.86—.05
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|6872
|26.62
|25.76
|25.78—.97
|Yamanag .02
|13009
|2.79
|2.74
|2.76—.07
|iPtShFutn
|24986
|35.16
|34.55
|34.65—.44
|—————————
