BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 7101 19.22 19.14 19.19—.05 AKSteel 6247 2.97 2.90 2.95+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 30994 30.03 29.78 29.79—.22 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 7101 19.22 19.14 19.19—.05 AKSteel 6247 2.97 2.90 2.95+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 30994 30.03 29.78 29.79—.22 Alibaba 12394 167.19 165.61 167.07—.90 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8604 9.95 9.90 9.92—.02 Altria 3.44f 9063 49.13 48.80 48.89—.31 Ambev .05e 18117 4.91 4.85 4.89—.04 AnglogldA 11381 13.40 13.10 13.37—.93 Annaly 1.20e 12932 10.41 10.33 10.34—.06 Aphrian 75512 10.63 10.00 10.52+.90 ArcelorMrs .10p 7383 23.51 23.33 23.33—.53 AuroraCn 133522 7.89 7.50 7.86+.46 Avon 16501 2.64 2.47 2.59+.09 BPPLC 2.38 12015 41.19 40.98 40.99—.36 BcoBrads .06a x11385 12.13 12.00 12.12—.09 BcoSantSA .21e 17799 4.60 4.58 4.59—.07 BkofAm .60 60183 28.67 28.42 28.61+.23 BarrickGld 18291 13.17 13.02 13.10—.16 BauschHl 7353 24.94 24.56 24.87+.23 BerryPlas .12p 7447 48.69 48.31 48.58+.32 BlueAprnn 15448 1.42 1.36 1.39+.02 Boeing 8.22f 7601 394.21 388.12 392.09+4.66 BrMySq 1.64f 46533 50.90 49.58 49.82—.07 BrixmorP 1.12f 12409 17.60 17.40 17.46—.04 CNXResc .04 13455 10.96 10.55 10.70—.46 CVSHealth 2 9365 65.61 65.24 65.42+.20 CallGolf .04 6810 16.46 16.28 16.38+.10 CanopyGrn 14902 49.71 48.88 49.35+.47 CntryLink 2.16 10620 15.33 15.10 15.19—.06 ChesEng 46242 2.81 2.74 2.79—.06 CgpVelLCrd 26348 14.14 13.80 13.80—1.14 CgpVelICrd 27368 9.28 9.08 9.28+.68 Citigroup 1.80 10212 63.94 63.49 63.70+.03 ClevCliffs .20 15900 10.71 10.48 10.55+.02 Clorox 3.84 6453 160.00 155.00 159.87+10.01 CloudPeak 8696 .39 .37 .39+.01 CocaCola 1.56 12857 48.92 48.54 48.84+.14 Coty .50 6529 7.66 7.51 7.63+.09 DeutschBk .83e 8326 8.70 8.67 8.69—.17 DxSOXBrrs 7270 9.01 8.77 8.88+.10 DxGBullrs 15657 20.31 19.80 19.98—1.00 DrGMBllrs .09e 20949 11.14 10.88 10.92—.58 DirDGlBrrs 12310 19.40 18.95 19.26+.87 DxSCBearrs 8291 10.90 10.75 10.86+.02 DirxEnBull 7010 21.23 20.94 20.94—.61 Disney 1.76f 6190 111.54 111.20 111.25—.05 DowDuPnt 1.52 20689 53.16 52.60 52.75—.72 EnCanag .06 16733 6.83 6.75 6.78—.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 6567 15.00 14.85 14.89—.15 ENSCO .04 8379 4.42 4.35 4.41—.01 ExxonMbl 3.28 18407 75.76 74.78 74.81—1.12 FstDatan 7066 24.78 24.51 24.68+.03 FirstEngy 1.52f 12745 38.40 38.11 38.38—.40 FordM .60a 37291 8.70 8.60 8.61—.12 FrptMcM .20 16660 11.65 11.42 11.57+.06 GameStop 1.52 7752 11.30 11.00 11.26+.02 GenElec .04m 172924 10.34 10.14 10.20+.01 GenMotors 1.52 8256 38.73 38.35 38.45—.33 GoldFLtd .02e 8895 3.87 3.80 3.83—.18 Goldcrpg .24 10538 10.100 10.85 10.94—.10 HalconRsn 6233 1.76 1.69 1.72+.03 HarmonyG .05 9037 1.97 1.94 1.95—.10 ICICIBk .16e 8838 9.87 9.80 9.85—.03 ING .14e 6144 11.65 11.58 11.60—.23 iShGold 18890 12.58 12.55 12.56—.06 iShBrazil .67e 22355 44.98 44.64 44.90—.50 iShSilver 12965 14.86 14.82 14.84—.08 iShChinaLC .87e 40341 42.76 42.60 42.65—.09 iShEMkts .59e 48848 42.71 42.54 42.65—.12 iShGblHcrs 6317 59.64 59.25 59.25—.39 iSh20yrT 3.05 7826 120.46 120.22 120.27—.69 iSEafe 1.66e 11505 62.59 62.49 62.49—.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 21207 84.70 84.61 84.68 iShR2K 1.77e 21710 149.71 148.99 149.20+.02 iShREst 2.76e 7328 83.40 82.56 82.58—.39 iShCorTInt 1.28e 18665 56.48 56.36 56.39—.11 iShJapanrs 12469 54.05 53.94 54.02—.05 iShCorEM .95e 14148 51.31 51.13 51.23—.16 ItauUnHs 7553 10.58 10.48 10.56—.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 10290 103.89 103.59 103.64—.24 JohnJn 3.60 7039 134.15 132.73 132.73—1.47 Keycorp .56 17739 16.59 16.42 16.44—.20 KindMorg .80 11058 18.37 18.23 18.29—.07 Kinrossg 9624 3.35 3.31 3.32—.05 LloydBkg .47a 6816 2.99 2.98 2.98—.04 Macys 1.51 7204 25.95 25.47 25.74+.01 MarathnO .20 15803 16.04 15.84 15.98—.03 Merck 2.20 15362 76.36 75.93 76.07—.38 Meritor 7373 21.02 20.67 20.80—.22 MorgStan 1.20 11824 42.04 41.71 41.97+.15 Nabors .24 11501 3.17 3.07 3.13 NYCmtyB .68 8466 11.99 11.79 11.79—.18 NikeB s .88f 6388 81.42 80.93 80.93—.58 NokiaCp .19e 45736 6.12 6.07 6.07—.06 Oracle .76 13292 50.87 50.38 50.65—.16 PG&ECp 2.12f 16486 13.39 12.80 12.96—.12 Petrobras 19540 16.31 16.14 16.27—.16 Pfizer 1.44f 18227 42.84 42.14 42.18—.70 Phillips66 3.20f 9279 94.11 93.47 93.65—.57 PitnyBw .75 13382 7.05 6.57 6.65—.40 PrUCruders 10496 18.27 18.00 18.00—.95 ProctGam 2.87 12480 97.69 96.72 97.61+.14 RangeRs .08 7217 10.89 10.63 10.74—.21 RegionsFn .56 11027 15.34 15.22 15.29—.05 RioTinto 2.27e 6215 56.29 55.90 56.10+.13 RiteAid 35132 .76 .76 .76+.01 RoyDShllA 3.76 6363 62.100 62.77 62.77—.07 SMEnergy .10 8289 19.43 18.40 18.77—.97 SpdrGold 8991 124.08 123.82 123.88—.63 S&P500ETF 4.13e 47109 270.32 269.63 269.94—.12 SpdLgCaps 11558 31.75 31.68 31.73—.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 15894 30.46 30.27 30.32—.38 Schlmbrg 2 12405 44.32 43.88 44.11—.45 SnapIncAn 62400 6.98 6.70 6.74—.17 SwstnEngy 14569 4.35 4.25 4.25—.13 Squaren 21435 72.28 70.40 72.24+1.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 12838 90.76 90.07 90.07—.68 SPCnSt 1.28e 28569 53.42 53.18 53.34+.12 SPEngy 2.04e 10105 64.55 64.25 64.25—.64 SPDRFncl .46e 23211 26.11 26.01 26.01—.04 SPInds 1.12e 7003 72.16 71.79 72.00+.12 SPTech .78e 8030 67.13 66.71 67.06+.39 SpdrRESel 10168 34.08 33.94 33.94—.18 SPUtil 1.55e 34485 54.39 53.99 54.19—.36 Synchrony .84 7756 29.81 29.45 29.45—.24 Sysco 1.56f 19283 67.34 65.65 67.15+3.58 TJX .78 6881 48.90 48.48 48.51—.39 TevaPhrm .73e 8018 19.76 19.54 19.66—.04 Transocn 9873 8.69 8.55 8.66—.06 Twitter 23303 33.86 33.24 33.63+.44 USNGasrs 6896 23.91 23.73 23.74—.70 USOilFd 37588 11.42 11.33 11.34—.29 USSteel .20 21850 22.69 21.74 22.32+.28 UnumGrp 1.04 8868 34.86 34.69 34.73—.09 ValeSA .29e 59796 12.21 12.04 12.14—.43 VanEGold .06e 60143 22.34 22.16 22.22—.35 VanEJrGld 11455 32.50 32.26 32.30—.54 VangREIT 3.08e 9303 82.91 82.48 82.49—.39 VangEmg 1.10e 18177 41.43 41.30 41.37—.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 15685 39.79 39.74 39.74—.11 VerizonCm 2.41f 11610 54.69 54.34 54.37—.18 Vipshop 13970 7.64 7.54 7.56—.08 Visa s 1f 8587 140.18 139.36 139.52—.63 WPXEngy 32975 12.77 12.38 12.72+.21 WalMart 2.08f 8801 93.96 93.35 93.89+.03 WeathfIntl 118252 .90 .83 .88+.11 WellsFargo 1.80f 9967 48.100 48.79 48.86—.05 Weyerhsr 1.36 6872 26.62 25.76 25.78—.97 Yamanag .02 13009 2.79 2.74 2.76—.07 iPtShFutn 24986 35.16 34.55 34.65—.44 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.