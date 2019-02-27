BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 9957 17.40 17.01 17.16—.14 AKSteel 8692 3.22 3.15 3.18+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 20543 31.27 31.05 31.19—.04 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55f
|9957
|17.40
|17.01
|17.16—.14
|AKSteel
|8692
|3.22
|3.15
|3.18+.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|20543
|31.27
|31.05
|31.19—.04
|Alibaba
|26480
|184.09
|181.70
|182.79—.75
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|12066
|9.83
|9.69
|9.73—.05
|Altria 3.44f
|12219
|52.75
|52.00
|52.11+.01
|Ambev .05e
|46571
|4.88
|4.85
|4.87—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|18531
|10.10
|10.04
|10.05—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|9555
|9.38
|9.22
|9.37—.11
|Aphrian
|13235
|10.27
|10.01
|10.14—.18
|AuroraCn
|100140
|7.84
|7.57
|7.68—.07
|Avon
|7326
|3.13
|3.06
|3.08—.01
|B&GFoods 1.90
|
|12363
|23.48
|21.92
|22.33—2.33
|BPPLC 2.38
|16291
|42.80
|42.69
|42.79+.27
|BcoSantSA .21e
|13704
|4.79
|4.74
|4.78+.03
|BkofAm .60
|56318
|29.47
|29.21
|29.46+.17
|Barclay .15e
|11078
|8.94
|8.87
|8.93+.28
|BarrickGld
|24429
|12.65
|12.51
|12.52—.07
|BauschHl
|9044
|23.76
|23.12
|23.66+.50
|BestBuy 1.80
|56647
|70.40
|67.99
|69.41+9.10
|BlueAprnn
|17846
|1.24
|1.13
|1.14—.15
|BrMySq 1.64f
|10068
|50.44
|49.95
|50.34+.18
|BristowGp .28
|9433
|1.15
|1.09
|1.10—.18
|CVSHealth 2
|24748
|60.49
|59.59
|59.72—.96
|CallonPet
|32410
|7.85
|7.37
|7.76+.77
|CampSp 1.40
|22258
|35.23
|33.16
|34.60+1.69
|CanopyGrn
|14990
|46.52
|45.28
|45.79—.47
|CntryLink 2.16
|10732
|13.02
|12.89
|12.98—.01
|ChesEng
|325681
|2.91
|2.76
|2.82+.19
|CgpVelLCrd
|22317
|15.63
|15.32
|15.43+.70
|CgpVelICrd
|14924
|8.15
|7.96
|8.09—.39
|Citigroup 1.80
|15535
|64.44
|63.68
|64.43+.31
|CocaCola 1.60f
|14192
|44.68
|44.42
|44.60—.10
|ConAgra .85
|8102
|23.47
|23.20
|23.38+.02
|Coty .50
|x14364
|11.12
|10.97
|11.02—.03
|Danaher .64
|43035
|126.47
|125.03
|126.23+3.02
|DeanFoods .12m
|19030
|3.93
|3.72
|3.81—.75
|DeltaAir 1.40
|12728
|51.03
|50.06
|50.13—.99
|DenburyR
|25330
|2.13
|2.05
|2.06+.04
|DxSOXBrrs
|10918
|7.58
|7.36
|7.56+.31
|DxGBullrs
|14466
|20.97
|20.36
|20.44—.75
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|17907
|11.88
|11.49
|11.58—.37
|DirDGlBrrs
|11234
|18.51
|17.98
|18.43+.61
|DxSPOGBls
|10340
|11.08
|10.81
|10.95+.18
|DxSCBearrs
|15818
|9.42
|9.29
|9.36+.05
|DirxChiBull .38e
|7313
|24.52
|24.26
|24.36—.90
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|x11830
|55.50
|54.53
|54.56—.94
|Dycom
|11529
|49.55
|44.63
|44.66—17.34
|ELFIncn
|12401
|7.99
|6.71
|7.62—1.86
|EOGRescs .88
|10763
|96.47
|94.19
|94.81+.90
|EliLilly 2.58f
|29478
|125.50
|124.08
|125.25+.58
|EnCanag .06
|30025
|7.05
|6.91
|6.98+.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|17129
|15.00
|14.73
|14.82—.09
|ENSCO .04
|12583
|4.23
|4.16
|4.19+.02
|EvolentHn
|8549
|14.09
|12.88
|13.87—.81
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11160
|79.11
|78.66
|79.11+.45
|FiatChrys
|13533
|14.88
|14.81
|14.82+.09
|Fitbitn
|17220
|6.87
|6.68
|6.74+.13
|FordM .60a
|36911
|8.91
|8.79
|8.88—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|14290
|13.28
|13.19
|13.23+.05
|Gap .97
|8775
|25.60
|24.86
|25.56+.71
|GenElec .04
|259020
|10.85
|10.65
|10.81+.15
|Genworth
|8617
|3.98
|3.90
|3.97+.12
|Goldcrpg .24
|35800
|10.79
|10.63
|10.67—.13
|HarmonyG .05
|7366
|2.14
|2.10
|2.12+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|19397
|2.61
|2.48
|2.50—.12
|HighPtRs
|8689
|2.55
|2.30
|2.44—.17
|HomeDp 5.44f
|
|15050
|188.50
|184.68
|184.87—3.44
|iShGold
|12438
|12.70
|12.67
|12.67—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|25233
|44.02
|43.78
|43.89—.22
|iShSilver
|10449
|14.87
|14.80
|14.81—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|28649
|44.20
|44.05
|44.11—.54
|iShEMkts .59e
|74117
|43.16
|42.98
|43.04—.33
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|9600
|121.13
|120.78
|120.95—.86
|iSEafe 1.66e
|10040
|64.59
|64.47
|64.51—.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12222
|85.86
|85.79
|85.81+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|29933
|157.14
|156.45
|156.76—.34
|iShChina .61e
|9931
|61.33
|61.09
|61.17—.67
|iShREst 2.76e
|8294
|84.22
|83.73
|83.89—.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|58962
|51.89
|51.69
|51.76—.37
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|12824
|105.38
|104.59
|105.18—.11
|Keycorp .56
|20453
|17.55
|17.38
|17.55+.14
|KindMorg .80
|14725
|19.34
|19.05
|19.12—.10
|Kinrossg
|16136
|3.46
|3.37
|3.39—.07
|Kroger s .56f
|8029
|29.39
|28.87
|29.25+.33
|LloydBkg .47a
|33573
|3.33
|3.30
|3.32+.09
|Lowes 1.92
|27361
|109.92
|106.01
|107.03+2.00
|Macys 1.51
|28625
|25.49
|24.49
|25.42+.70
|MarathnO .20
|9986
|16.66
|16.51
|16.63+.11
|MatadorRs
|9836
|19.60
|18.30
|19.12+1.21
|McDerIrs
|10839
|9.04
|8.60
|9.01+.40
|MorgStan 1.20
|10069
|42.63
|42.25
|42.62+.21
|Nabors .24
|27478
|3.00
|2.82
|2.96—.11
|NewmtM .56
|14180
|34.90
|33.85
|34.32—.63
|NobleEngy .44
|9311
|22.34
|21.76
|21.92—.19
|NokiaCp .19e
|44975
|6.15
|6.10
|6.10—.02
|OasisPet
|28552
|6.23
|5.91
|5.98+.08
|Oracle .76
|9165
|52.59
|52.34
|52.52—.08
|PaloAltNet
|
|17210
|260.63
|252.10
|252.34+16.79
|Penney
|9781
|1.28
|1.22
|1.27+.02
|PetrbrsA
|9028
|14.30
|14.22
|14.26+.08
|Petrobras
|9560
|16.38
|16.24
|16.26—.01
|Pfizer 1.44f
|12332
|43.16
|42.90
|43.09+.07
|PivotSftn
|41863
|24.39
|23.16
|23.30+1.12
|PlanetFitn
|8577
|61.90
|60.17
|60.63+3.74
|QTSRltTr 1.76f
|11488
|42.78
|42.25
|42.49+.28
|Qudiann
|16724
|7.00
|6.37
|6.94+.54
|RangeRs .08
|17441
|11.03
|10.58
|11.01+.41
|Realogy .27p
|10315
|14.10
|13.16
|13.65—.49
|RegionsFn .56
|49956
|16.54
|16.22
|16.53+.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|50979
|279.23
|278.52
|278.73—.59
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|9257
|35.72
|35.69
|35.70+.01
|SpdrRetls .49e
|9742
|46.25
|45.57
|46.11+.49
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18614
|30.40
|30.16
|30.29+.17
|SeaLtdn
|73173
|20.40
|18.48
|19.74+3.54
|SiderurNac
|9020
|3.51
|3.45
|3.48—.02
|SnapIncAn
|23779
|10.10
|9.93
|9.93—.15
|SwstAirl .64
|7703
|54.20
|53.39
|53.47—.22
|SwstnEngy
|15939
|4.45
|4.35
|4.38+.04
|Sprint
|14231
|6.35
|6.30
|6.31—.03
|Squaren
|25770
|78.93
|77.74
|77.100+.05
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11237
|92.36
|91.97
|92.16—.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19945
|54.08
|53.96
|54.04—.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11170
|66.02
|65.66
|65.85+.19
|SPDRFncl .46e
|36623
|26.59
|26.41
|26.58+.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|8067
|76.45
|76.13
|76.22—.08
|SpdrRESel
|7395
|34.77
|34.54
|34.61—.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12396
|56.68
|56.42
|56.57—.04
|TALEducs
|11206
|35.77
|35.01
|35.29—.14
|TJX .78
|24988
|50.56
|49.63
|50.07+.35
|TevaPhrm .73e
|27035
|17.48
|16.93
|17.38+.44
|Transocn
|13902
|8.28
|8.12
|8.22+.07
|TurqHillRs
|59694
|1.96
|1.74
|1.80—.30
|Twitter
|33610
|31.00
|30.26
|30.30—.71
|UndrArms
|7732
|22.44
|21.79
|22.35+.63
|USOilFd
|29193
|11.86
|11.78
|11.82+.19
|USSteel .20
|15636
|24.44
|23.98
|24.27+.37
|ValeSA .29e
|16970
|12.55
|12.47
|12.53+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|34689
|22.68
|22.44
|22.47—.26
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|10196
|84.13
|83.60
|83.76—.43
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16568
|42.07
|41.91
|41.96—.31
|Vereit .55
|10247
|7.98
|7.92
|7.93—.05
|Versum .24f
|54044
|49.02
|48.50
|48.63+7.23
|Vipshop
|13772
|7.39
|7.09
|7.34+.16
|WalMart 2.12f
|9618
|98.39
|97.90
|98.06—.63
|WeathfIntl
|52807
|.75
|.67
|.69—.05
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|12861
|49.99
|49.36
|49.99+.40
|WhitngPetrs
|26229
|25.53
|24.26
|25.12—3.01
|Yamanag .02
|18329
|2.65
|2.58
|2.61—.03
|iPtShFutn
|24530
|31.90
|31.51
|31.87+.47
|—————————
