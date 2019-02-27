BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 9957 17.40 17.01 17.16—.14 AKSteel 8692 3.22 3.15 3.18+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 20543 31.27 31.05 31.19—.04 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 9957 17.40 17.01 17.16—.14 AKSteel 8692 3.22 3.15 3.18+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 20543 31.27 31.05 31.19—.04 Alibaba 26480 184.09 181.70 182.79—.75 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12066 9.83 9.69 9.73—.05 Altria 3.44f 12219 52.75 52.00 52.11+.01 Ambev .05e 46571 4.88 4.85 4.87—.01 Annaly 1.20e 18531 10.10 10.04 10.05—.04 AnteroRes 1 9555 9.38 9.22 9.37—.11 Aphrian 13235 10.27 10.01 10.14—.18 AuroraCn 100140 7.84 7.57 7.68—.07 Avon 7326 3.13 3.06 3.08—.01 B&GFoods 1.90 12363 23.48 21.92 22.33—2.33 BPPLC 2.38 16291 42.80 42.69 42.79+.27 BcoSantSA .21e 13704 4.79 4.74 4.78+.03 BkofAm .60 56318 29.47 29.21 29.46+.17 Barclay .15e 11078 8.94 8.87 8.93+.28 BarrickGld 24429 12.65 12.51 12.52—.07 BauschHl 9044 23.76 23.12 23.66+.50 BestBuy 1.80 56647 70.40 67.99 69.41+9.10 BlueAprnn 17846 1.24 1.13 1.14—.15 BrMySq 1.64f 10068 50.44 49.95 50.34+.18 BristowGp .28 9433 1.15 1.09 1.10—.18 CVSHealth 2 24748 60.49 59.59 59.72—.96 CallonPet 32410 7.85 7.37 7.76+.77 CampSp 1.40 22258 35.23 33.16 34.60+1.69 CanopyGrn 14990 46.52 45.28 45.79—.47 CntryLink 2.16 10732 13.02 12.89 12.98—.01 ChesEng 325681 2.91 2.76 2.82+.19 CgpVelLCrd 22317 15.63 15.32 15.43+.70 CgpVelICrd 14924 8.15 7.96 8.09—.39 Citigroup 1.80 15535 64.44 63.68 64.43+.31 CocaCola 1.60f 14192 44.68 44.42 44.60—.10 ConAgra .85 8102 23.47 23.20 23.38+.02 Coty .50 x14364 11.12 10.97 11.02—.03 Danaher .64 43035 126.47 125.03 126.23+3.02 DeanFoods .12m 19030 3.93 3.72 3.81—.75 DeltaAir 1.40 12728 51.03 50.06 50.13—.99 DenburyR 25330 2.13 2.05 2.06+.04 DxSOXBrrs 10918 7.58 7.36 7.56+.31 DxGBullrs 14466 20.97 20.36 20.44—.75 DrGMBllrs .09e 17907 11.88 11.49 11.58—.37 DirDGlBrrs 11234 18.51 17.98 18.43+.61 DxSPOGBls 10340 11.08 10.81 10.95+.18 DxSCBearrs 15818 9.42 9.29 9.36+.05 DirxChiBull .38e 7313 24.52 24.26 24.36—.90 DowDuPnt 1.52 x11830 55.50 54.53 54.56—.94 Dycom 11529 49.55 44.63 44.66—17.34 ELFIncn 12401 7.99 6.71 7.62—1.86 EOGRescs .88 10763 96.47 94.19 94.81+.90 EliLilly 2.58f 29478 125.50 124.08 125.25+.58 EnCanag .06 30025 7.05 6.91 6.98+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 17129 15.00 14.73 14.82—.09 ENSCO .04 12583 4.23 4.16 4.19+.02 EvolentHn 8549 14.09 12.88 13.87—.81 ExxonMbl 3.28 11160 79.11 78.66 79.11+.45 FiatChrys 13533 14.88 14.81 14.82+.09 Fitbitn 17220 6.87 6.68 6.74+.13 FordM .60a 36911 8.91 8.79 8.88—.01 FrptMcM .20 14290 13.28 13.19 13.23+.05 Gap .97 8775 25.60 24.86 25.56+.71 GenElec .04 259020 10.85 10.65 10.81+.15 Genworth 8617 3.98 3.90 3.97+.12 Goldcrpg .24 35800 10.79 10.63 10.67—.13 HarmonyG .05 7366 2.14 2.10 2.12+.02 HeclaM .01e 19397 2.61 2.48 2.50—.12 HighPtRs 8689 2.55 2.30 2.44—.17 HomeDp 5.44f 15050 188.50 184.68 184.87—3.44 iShGold 12438 12.70 12.67 12.67—.06 iShBrazil .67e 25233 44.02 43.78 43.89—.22 iShSilver 10449 14.87 14.80 14.81—.13 iShChinaLC .87e 28649 44.20 44.05 44.11—.54 iShEMkts .59e 74117 43.16 42.98 43.04—.33 iSh20yrT 3.05 9600 121.13 120.78 120.95—.86 iSEafe 1.66e 10040 64.59 64.47 64.51—.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12222 85.86 85.79 85.81+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 29933 157.14 156.45 156.76—.34 iShChina .61e 9931 61.33 61.09 61.17—.67 iShREst 2.76e 8294 84.22 83.73 83.89—.25 iShCorEM .95e 58962 51.89 51.69 51.76—.37 JPMorgCh 3.20 12824 105.38 104.59 105.18—.11 Keycorp .56 20453 17.55 17.38 17.55+.14 KindMorg .80 14725 19.34 19.05 19.12—.10 Kinrossg 16136 3.46 3.37 3.39—.07 Kroger s .56f 8029 29.39 28.87 29.25+.33 LloydBkg .47a 33573 3.33 3.30 3.32+.09 Lowes 1.92 27361 109.92 106.01 107.03+2.00 Macys 1.51 28625 25.49 24.49 25.42+.70 MarathnO .20 9986 16.66 16.51 16.63+.11 MatadorRs 9836 19.60 18.30 19.12+1.21 McDerIrs 10839 9.04 8.60 9.01+.40 MorgStan 1.20 10069 42.63 42.25 42.62+.21 Nabors .24 27478 3.00 2.82 2.96—.11 NewmtM .56 14180 34.90 33.85 34.32—.63 NobleEngy .44 9311 22.34 21.76 21.92—.19 NokiaCp .19e 44975 6.15 6.10 6.10—.02 OasisPet 28552 6.23 5.91 5.98+.08 Oracle .76 9165 52.59 52.34 52.52—.08 PaloAltNet 17210 260.63 252.10 252.34+16.79 Penney 9781 1.28 1.22 1.27+.02 PetrbrsA 9028 14.30 14.22 14.26+.08 Petrobras 9560 16.38 16.24 16.26—.01 Pfizer 1.44f 12332 43.16 42.90 43.09+.07 PivotSftn 41863 24.39 23.16 23.30+1.12 PlanetFitn 8577 61.90 60.17 60.63+3.74 QTSRltTr 1.76f 11488 42.78 42.25 42.49+.28 Qudiann 16724 7.00 6.37 6.94+.54 RangeRs .08 17441 11.03 10.58 11.01+.41 Realogy .27p 10315 14.10 13.16 13.65—.49 RegionsFn .56 49956 16.54 16.22 16.53+.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 50979 279.23 278.52 278.73—.59 SpdrLehHY 2.30 9257 35.72 35.69 35.70+.01 SpdrRetls .49e 9742 46.25 45.57 46.11+.49 SpdrOGEx .73e 18614 30.40 30.16 30.29+.17 SeaLtdn 73173 20.40 18.48 19.74+3.54 SiderurNac 9020 3.51 3.45 3.48—.02 SnapIncAn 23779 10.10 9.93 9.93—.15 SwstAirl .64 7703 54.20 53.39 53.47—.22 SwstnEngy 15939 4.45 4.35 4.38+.04 Sprint 14231 6.35 6.30 6.31—.03 Squaren 25770 78.93 77.74 77.100+.05 SPHlthC 1.01e 11237 92.36 91.97 92.16—.19 SPCnSt 1.28e 19945 54.08 53.96 54.04—.12 SPEngy 2.04e 11170 66.02 65.66 65.85+.19 SPDRFncl .46e 36623 26.59 26.41 26.58+.09 SPInds 1.12e 8067 76.45 76.13 76.22—.08 SpdrRESel 7395 34.77 34.54 34.61—.11 SPUtil 1.55e 12396 56.68 56.42 56.57—.04 TALEducs 11206 35.77 35.01 35.29—.14 TJX .78 24988 50.56 49.63 50.07+.35 TevaPhrm .73e 27035 17.48 16.93 17.38+.44 Transocn 13902 8.28 8.12 8.22+.07 TurqHillRs 59694 1.96 1.74 1.80—.30 Twitter 33610 31.00 30.26 30.30—.71 UndrArms 7732 22.44 21.79 22.35+.63 USOilFd 29193 11.86 11.78 11.82+.19 USSteel .20 15636 24.44 23.98 24.27+.37 ValeSA .29e 16970 12.55 12.47 12.53+.01 VanEGold .06e 34689 22.68 22.44 22.47—.26 VangREIT 3.08e 10196 84.13 83.60 83.76—.43 VangEmg 1.10e 16568 42.07 41.91 41.96—.31 Vereit .55 10247 7.98 7.92 7.93—.05 Versum .24f 54044 49.02 48.50 48.63+7.23 Vipshop 13772 7.39 7.09 7.34+.16 WalMart 2.12f 9618 98.39 97.90 98.06—.63 WeathfIntl 52807 .75 .67 .69—.05 WellsFargo 1.80f 12861 49.99 49.36 49.99+.40 WhitngPetrs 26229 25.53 24.26 25.12—3.01 Yamanag .02 18329 2.65 2.58 2.61—.03 iPtShFutn 24530 31.90 31.51 31.87+.47 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The 