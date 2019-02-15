BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14328 3.09 3.00 3.07+.08 AMNHlth 14194 54.40 51.02 54.02—10.98 AT&TInc 2.04f 80389 30.30 29.93 30.22+.43 AbbottLab 1.28f…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14328 3.09 3.00 3.07+.08 AMNHlth 14194 54.40 51.02 54.02—10.98 AT&TInc 2.04f 80389 30.30 29.93 30.22+.43 AbbottLab 1.28f 9115 74.67 74.34 74.56+.59 AbbVie 4.28f 9453 81.70 80.97 81.42+.90 Alibaba 17903 168.77 166.86 167.29—1.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 9939 9.95 9.86 9.92+.06 Altria 3.44f 11358 49.40 49.06 49.16+.02 Ambev .05e 22206 5.01 4.92 4.93—.03 AmIntlGrp 1.28 21109 40.98 40.54 40.78+.59 Annaly 1.20e 12892 10.30 10.25 10.29+.03 Aphrian 37501 9.91 9.45 9.58+.49 AstraZens 1.37e 9283 40.39 40.21 40.38+.40 AuroraCn 50970 7.28 7.00 7.07—.03 Avalaran 20391 50.14 48.70 49.39—1.13 Avon 9827 2.64 2.54 2.61+.03 BcBilVArg .27e 14708 5.86 5.80 5.85+.13 BcoBrads .06a 19251 12.43 12.23 12.24—.08 BcoSantSA .21e 9222 4.63 4.59 4.60+.08 BkofAm .60 136015 29.14 28.67 29.06+.67 BarrickGld 20463 13.00 12.76 12.78—.13 BerkHB 10148 205.79 204.50 205.03+2.25 BrMySq 1.64f 13569 51.47 51.02 51.38+.55 CBSB .72 14272 50.41 48.46 49.98+.88 CVSHealth 2 11823 68.96 67.85 68.61+.92 CdaGoosen 10890 53.29 51.83 52.92+1.39 CanopyGrn 84554 49.86 46.51 47.22+1.10 Caterpillar 3.44 10255 135.53 133.68 134.91+2.29 CntryLink 2.16 89758 13.74 12.89 13.52+.74 ChesEng 55292 2.61 2.54 2.59+.08 Chevron 4.76f 12034 119.86 119.26 119.48+1.32 CgpVelLCrd 30893 15.02 14.79 14.80+.58 CgpVelICrd 33507 8.58 8.43 8.57—.37 Citigroup 1.80 27849 64.12 63.01 63.95+1.53 ClevCliffs .20 23207 11.53 11.36 11.46+.22 CocaCola 1.56 68335 45.99 45.55 45.93+.34 ConAgra .85 14013 24.34 23.93 24.23+.51 ConocoPhil 1.22 9517 70.32 69.89 70.02+.92 Coty .50 11165 11.25 11.05 11.06—.02 CredSuiss 1.22e 21632 11.70 11.60 11.63+.07 Deere 3.04f 17034 163.40 157.73 161.67—.75 DeltaAir 1.40 10518 51.24 50.57 51.22+.74 DenburyR 32817 2.22 2.13 2.15+.07 DeutschBk .83e 10590 8.70 8.59 8.67+.33 DevonE .32 11247 28.28 27.67 28.00+.67 DxSOXBrrs 9729 7.66 7.41 7.58—.05 DxGBullrs 16324 20.11 19.60 19.69—.01 DrGMBllrs .09e 18515 11.13 10.84 10.89+.05 DirSPBears 13728 22.69 22.49 22.59—.51 DxSPOGBrrs 9023 10.70 10.16 10.35—.66 DxSPOGBls 13493 11.79 11.27 11.59+.64 DxSCBearrs 20454 9.83 9.65 9.68—.24 Disney 1.76f 9868 111.86 111.03 111.78+1.12 DowDuPnt 1.52 17558 53.77 53.16 53.65+.99 EllieMae 28013 98.80 98.56 98.73—.02 EnCanag .06 55721 6.81 6.64 6.74+.20 ENSCO .04 9627 4.69 4.54 4.66+.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 22160 77.24 76.86 77.04+.77 FordM .60a 54334 8.56 8.41 8.53+.11 FrptMcM .20 35883 12.62 12.37 12.50+.34 GenElec .04m 113985 10.20 10.06 10.19+.15 GenMills 1.96 10879 45.30 44.77 44.95+.42 GenMotors 1.52 16301 39.12 38.74 38.79—.10 Gerdau .02e 20328 4.27 4.20 4.21—.05 HPInc .64 21441 23.40 23.14 23.27+.04 HPEntn .45e 20002 16.14 15.99 16.14+.15 ICICIBk .16e 10817 9.58 9.47 9.48—.16 iShGold 10049 12.63 12.61 12.61+.03 iShBrazil .67e 39558 44.60 44.00 44.03—.22 iShHK .61e 9180 25.15 25.09 25.10—.22 iShChinaLC .87e 71518 42.72 42.55 42.58—.28 iShEMkts .59e 93672 42.13 41.97 42.01—.14 iSEafe 1.66e 69179 63.36 62.71 63.25+.54 iShiBxHYB 5.09 23003 85.36 85.28 85.33+.20 iShR2K 1.77e 33053 155.24 154.27 155.05+1.28 iShChina .61e 9549 59.07 58.83 58.90—.32 Infosyss 11855 10.73 10.64 10.73—.04 IntcntlExcs 1.10f 12706 76.11 75.07 75.38—.57 iShCorEM .95e 30010 50.69 50.50 50.55—.17 ItauUnHs 13781 10.09 9.96 9.96—.11 JPMorgCh 3.20 35714 105.18 103.66 104.94+2.52 JohnJn 3.60 10918 135.85 135.14 135.56+1.25 Kellogg 2.24 14253 57.07 56.43 56.49—.10 Keycorp .56 11236 17.43 17.17 17.35+.33 KindMorg .80 25674 18.98 18.90 18.93+.05 Kinrossg 10677 3.30 3.26 3.27+.01 LloydBkg .47a 24928 2.97 2.95 2.96+.06 MGIC Inv 9665 13.28 12.73 13.22+.64 MGM Rsts .48 16589 28.00 27.39 27.99+.62 Macys 1.51 12617 25.35 24.90 25.08—.06 MarathnO .20 26515 17.25 17.04 17.10+.19 Merck 2.20 13283 79.84 79.27 79.75+.81 MetLife 1.68 9102 44.83 44.23 44.64+.84 MorgStan 1.20 17970 41.89 41.13 41.74+1.02 NobleEngy .44 9647 22.87 22.16 22.57+.56 NokiaCp .19e 36912 6.32 6.28 6.29—.01 OasisPet 15932 6.21 5.95 6.16+.24 OcciPet 3.12 10854 68.26 67.22 67.23+.66 Oracle .76 23425 51.63 51.07 51.33—.15 Penney 14584 1.40 1.33 1.34—.04 PetrbrsA 11717 14.54 14.39 14.40—.04 Petrobras 19786 16.83 16.60 16.61—.11 Pfizer 1.44f 28344 42.42 42.16 42.16+.19 Pretiumg 16031 7.37 6.80 6.91—.66 ProctGam 2.87 15940 99.20 98.54 99.00+.54 PrUShSPrs 10149 35.14 34.93 35.03—.58 PrUShD3rs 10670 14.19 14.02 14.04—.50 RadianGrp .01 14355 21.00 20.05 20.97+1.40 RegionsFn .56 12926 15.89 15.62 15.83+.32 RoyDShllB 3.76 13558 63.76 63.44 63.59—.28 S&P500ETF 4.13e 163344 276.95 276.19 276.60+2.22 SpdrS&PRB .74e 12655 55.79 55.09 55.62+.77 SpdrOGEx .73e 35929 31.00 30.50 30.82+.63 Schlmbrg 2 13957 45.10 44.47 44.95+.81 Schwab .52 18460 46.22 45.64 46.02+.73 SnapIncAn 32597 9.23 9.04 9.13—.06 SwstnEngy 18557 4.12 4.02 4.11+.10 Squaren 11463 76.86 75.91 76.31+.64 SPCnSt 1.28e 17022 54.45 54.07 54.37+.53 SPEngy 2.04e 10051 66.17 65.69 65.97+.90 SPDRFncl .46e 68903 26.38 25.88 26.32+.44 SPInds 1.12e 10815 75.49 74.99 75.42+.73 SPTech .78e 9838 69.68 69.23 69.41+.34 SPUtil 1.55e 14083 55.92 55.68 55.77+.23 Suncorg 1.44 10969 33.68 33.01 33.41+.86 Synchrony .84 12782 31.61 31.11 31.59+.76 TIMPart .28e 22990 16.09 15.91 15.98+.28 TaiwSemi .73e 14922 38.15 37.87 37.95—.11 TakedaPhn 11516 20.25 20.12 20.25+.14 TevaPhrm .73e 24068 17.70 17.47 17.61+.33 Transocn 22843 8.93 8.64 8.91+.37 Twilion 13033 107.09 104.25 105.47—1.80 Twitter 37315 31.80 31.05 31.53+.57 USBancrp 1.48 9380 51.25 50.76 51.13+.67 USOilFd 23258 11.68 11.61 11.62+.14 USSteel .20 15257 23.32 22.80 23.12+.47 ValeSA .29e 57047 12.33 12.16 12.19+.05 VanEGold .06e 26689 22.32 22.11 22.14 VnEkRus .01e 12508 20.45 20.37 20.40+.08 VanEJrGld 9612 32.61 32.33 32.37+.04 VangEmg 1.10e 33585 40.98 40.76 40.80—.13 VerizonCm 2.41 25378 54.62 54.32 54.38+.35 Visa s 1 9938 144.77 143.82 144.20+1.04 WalMart 2.08f 15294 99.79 98.86 99.50+.98 WeathfIntl 13243 .87 .83 .86+.01 WellsFargo 1.80f 36041 49.30 48.49 49.22+.70 WmsCos 1.36 20753 27.42 27.05 27.31+.45 XPOLogis 57471 51.05 47.11 47.48—12.07 Yamanag .02 32330 2.66 2.55 2.56—.03 iPtShFutn 37536 33.35 33.09 33.16—.61 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.