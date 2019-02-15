BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 14328 3.09 3.00 3.07+.08 AMNHlth 14194 54.40 51.02 54.02—10.98 AT&TInc 2.04f 80389 30.30 29.93 30.22+.43 AbbottLab 1.28f…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|14328
|3.09
|3.00
|3.07+.08
|AMNHlth
|14194
|54.40
|51.02
|54.02—10.98
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|80389
|30.30
|29.93
|30.22+.43
|AbbottLab 1.28f
|9115
|74.67
|74.34
|74.56+.59
|AbbVie 4.28f
|9453
|81.70
|80.97
|81.42+.90
|Alibaba
|17903
|168.77
|166.86
|167.29—1.09
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|9939
|9.95
|9.86
|9.92+.06
|Altria 3.44f
|11358
|49.40
|49.06
|49.16+.02
|Ambev .05e
|22206
|5.01
|4.92
|4.93—.03
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|21109
|40.98
|40.54
|40.78+.59
|Annaly 1.20e
|12892
|10.30
|10.25
|10.29+.03
|Aphrian
|37501
|9.91
|9.45
|9.58+.49
|AstraZens 1.37e
|9283
|40.39
|40.21
|40.38+.40
|AuroraCn
|50970
|7.28
|7.00
|7.07—.03
|Avalaran
|20391
|50.14
|48.70
|49.39—1.13
|Avon
|9827
|2.64
|2.54
|2.61+.03
|BcBilVArg .27e
|14708
|5.86
|5.80
|5.85+.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|19251
|12.43
|12.23
|12.24—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9222
|4.63
|4.59
|4.60+.08
|BkofAm .60
|136015
|29.14
|28.67
|29.06+.67
|BarrickGld
|20463
|13.00
|12.76
|12.78—.13
|BerkHB
|10148
|205.79
|204.50
|205.03+2.25
|BrMySq 1.64f
|13569
|51.47
|51.02
|51.38+.55
|CBSB .72
|14272
|50.41
|48.46
|49.98+.88
|CVSHealth 2
|11823
|68.96
|67.85
|68.61+.92
|CdaGoosen
|10890
|53.29
|51.83
|52.92+1.39
|CanopyGrn
|84554
|49.86
|46.51
|47.22+1.10
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|10255
|135.53
|133.68
|134.91+2.29
|CntryLink 2.16
|89758
|13.74
|12.89
|13.52+.74
|ChesEng
|55292
|2.61
|2.54
|2.59+.08
|Chevron 4.76f
|
|12034
|119.86
|119.26
|119.48+1.32
|CgpVelLCrd
|30893
|15.02
|14.79
|14.80+.58
|CgpVelICrd
|33507
|8.58
|8.43
|8.57—.37
|Citigroup 1.80
|27849
|64.12
|63.01
|63.95+1.53
|ClevCliffs .20
|23207
|11.53
|11.36
|11.46+.22
|CocaCola 1.56
|68335
|45.99
|45.55
|45.93+.34
|ConAgra .85
|14013
|24.34
|23.93
|24.23+.51
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|9517
|70.32
|69.89
|70.02+.92
|Coty .50
|11165
|11.25
|11.05
|11.06—.02
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|21632
|11.70
|11.60
|11.63+.07
|Deere 3.04f
|17034
|163.40
|157.73
|161.67—.75
|DeltaAir 1.40
|10518
|51.24
|50.57
|51.22+.74
|DenburyR
|32817
|2.22
|2.13
|2.15+.07
|DeutschBk .83e
|10590
|8.70
|8.59
|8.67+.33
|DevonE .32
|11247
|28.28
|27.67
|28.00+.67
|DxSOXBrrs
|9729
|7.66
|7.41
|7.58—.05
|DxGBullrs
|16324
|20.11
|19.60
|19.69—.01
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|18515
|11.13
|10.84
|10.89+.05
|DirSPBears
|13728
|22.69
|22.49
|22.59—.51
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9023
|10.70
|10.16
|10.35—.66
|DxSPOGBls
|13493
|11.79
|11.27
|11.59+.64
|DxSCBearrs
|20454
|9.83
|9.65
|9.68—.24
|Disney 1.76f
|9868
|111.86
|111.03
|111.78+1.12
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|17558
|53.77
|53.16
|53.65+.99
|EllieMae
|28013
|98.80
|98.56
|98.73—.02
|EnCanag .06
|55721
|6.81
|6.64
|6.74+.20
|ENSCO .04
|9627
|4.69
|4.54
|4.66+.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|22160
|77.24
|76.86
|77.04+.77
|FordM .60a
|54334
|8.56
|8.41
|8.53+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|35883
|12.62
|12.37
|12.50+.34
|GenElec .04m
|113985
|10.20
|10.06
|10.19+.15
|GenMills 1.96
|10879
|45.30
|44.77
|44.95+.42
|GenMotors 1.52
|16301
|39.12
|38.74
|38.79—.10
|Gerdau .02e
|20328
|4.27
|4.20
|4.21—.05
|HPInc .64
|21441
|23.40
|23.14
|23.27+.04
|HPEntn .45e
|20002
|16.14
|15.99
|16.14+.15
|ICICIBk .16e
|10817
|9.58
|9.47
|9.48—.16
|iShGold
|10049
|12.63
|12.61
|12.61+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|39558
|44.60
|44.00
|44.03—.22
|iShHK .61e
|9180
|25.15
|25.09
|25.10—.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|71518
|42.72
|42.55
|42.58—.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|93672
|42.13
|41.97
|42.01—.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|69179
|63.36
|62.71
|63.25+.54
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|23003
|85.36
|85.28
|85.33+.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|33053
|155.24
|154.27
|155.05+1.28
|iShChina .61e
|9549
|59.07
|58.83
|58.90—.32
|Infosyss
|11855
|10.73
|10.64
|10.73—.04
|IntcntlExcs 1.10f
|
|12706
|76.11
|75.07
|75.38—.57
|iShCorEM .95e
|30010
|50.69
|50.50
|50.55—.17
|ItauUnHs
|13781
|10.09
|9.96
|9.96—.11
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|35714
|105.18
|103.66
|104.94+2.52
|JohnJn 3.60
|10918
|135.85
|135.14
|135.56+1.25
|Kellogg 2.24
|14253
|57.07
|56.43
|56.49—.10
|Keycorp .56
|11236
|17.43
|17.17
|17.35+.33
|KindMorg .80
|25674
|18.98
|18.90
|18.93+.05
|Kinrossg
|10677
|3.30
|3.26
|3.27+.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|24928
|2.97
|2.95
|2.96+.06
|MGIC Inv
|9665
|13.28
|12.73
|13.22+.64
|MGM Rsts .48
|16589
|28.00
|27.39
|27.99+.62
|Macys 1.51
|12617
|25.35
|24.90
|25.08—.06
|MarathnO .20
|26515
|17.25
|17.04
|17.10+.19
|Merck 2.20
|13283
|79.84
|79.27
|79.75+.81
|MetLife 1.68
|9102
|44.83
|44.23
|44.64+.84
|MorgStan 1.20
|17970
|41.89
|41.13
|41.74+1.02
|NobleEngy .44
|9647
|22.87
|22.16
|22.57+.56
|NokiaCp .19e
|36912
|6.32
|6.28
|6.29—.01
|OasisPet
|15932
|6.21
|5.95
|6.16+.24
|OcciPet 3.12
|10854
|68.26
|67.22
|67.23+.66
|Oracle .76
|23425
|51.63
|51.07
|51.33—.15
|Penney
|14584
|1.40
|1.33
|1.34—.04
|PetrbrsA
|11717
|14.54
|14.39
|14.40—.04
|Petrobras
|19786
|16.83
|16.60
|16.61—.11
|Pfizer 1.44f
|28344
|42.42
|42.16
|42.16+.19
|Pretiumg
|16031
|7.37
|6.80
|6.91—.66
|ProctGam 2.87
|15940
|99.20
|98.54
|99.00+.54
|PrUShSPrs
|10149
|35.14
|34.93
|35.03—.58
|PrUShD3rs
|10670
|14.19
|14.02
|14.04—.50
|RadianGrp .01
|14355
|21.00
|20.05
|20.97+1.40
|RegionsFn .56
|12926
|15.89
|15.62
|15.83+.32
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|13558
|63.76
|63.44
|63.59—.28
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|163344
|276.95
|276.19
|276.60+2.22
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|12655
|55.79
|55.09
|55.62+.77
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|35929
|31.00
|30.50
|30.82+.63
|Schlmbrg 2
|13957
|45.10
|44.47
|44.95+.81
|Schwab .52
|18460
|46.22
|45.64
|46.02+.73
|SnapIncAn
|32597
|9.23
|9.04
|9.13—.06
|SwstnEngy
|18557
|4.12
|4.02
|4.11+.10
|Squaren
|11463
|76.86
|75.91
|76.31+.64
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|17022
|54.45
|54.07
|54.37+.53
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10051
|66.17
|65.69
|65.97+.90
|SPDRFncl .46e
|68903
|26.38
|25.88
|26.32+.44
|SPInds 1.12e
|10815
|75.49
|74.99
|75.42+.73
|SPTech .78e
|9838
|69.68
|69.23
|69.41+.34
|SPUtil 1.55e
|14083
|55.92
|55.68
|55.77+.23
|Suncorg 1.44
|10969
|33.68
|33.01
|33.41+.86
|Synchrony .84
|12782
|31.61
|31.11
|31.59+.76
|TIMPart .28e
|22990
|16.09
|15.91
|15.98+.28
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14922
|38.15
|37.87
|37.95—.11
|TakedaPhn
|11516
|20.25
|20.12
|20.25+.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|24068
|17.70
|17.47
|17.61+.33
|Transocn
|22843
|8.93
|8.64
|8.91+.37
|Twilion
|13033
|107.09
|104.25
|105.47—1.80
|Twitter
|37315
|31.80
|31.05
|31.53+.57
|USBancrp 1.48
|9380
|51.25
|50.76
|51.13+.67
|USOilFd
|23258
|11.68
|11.61
|11.62+.14
|USSteel .20
|15257
|23.32
|22.80
|23.12+.47
|ValeSA .29e
|57047
|12.33
|12.16
|12.19+.05
|VanEGold .06e
|26689
|22.32
|22.11
|22.14
|VnEkRus .01e
|12508
|20.45
|20.37
|20.40+.08
|VanEJrGld
|9612
|32.61
|32.33
|32.37+.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|33585
|40.98
|40.76
|40.80—.13
|VerizonCm 2.41
|25378
|54.62
|54.32
|54.38+.35
|Visa s 1
|9938
|144.77
|143.82
|144.20+1.04
|WalMart 2.08f
|15294
|99.79
|98.86
|99.50+.98
|WeathfIntl
|13243
|.87
|.83
|.86+.01
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|36041
|49.30
|48.49
|49.22+.70
|WmsCos 1.36
|20753
|27.42
|27.05
|27.31+.45
|XPOLogis
|57471
|51.05
|47.11
|47.48—12.07
|Yamanag .02
|32330
|2.66
|2.55
|2.56—.03
|iPtShFutn
|37536
|33.35
|33.09
|33.16—.61
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.