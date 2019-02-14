BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 29182 29.77 29.55 29.69—.16 Aegon .25e 11452 4.93 4.87 4.89—.28 Alibaba 18011 168.18 166.93 167.83—1.57 AlpAlerMLP…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 29182 29.77 29.55 29.69—.16 Aegon .25e 11452 4.93 4.87 4.89—.28 Alibaba 18011 168.18 166.93 167.83—1.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 15880 9.80 9.61 9.78—.16 Ambev .05e 66758 4.86 4.80 4.83—.03 AmIntlGrp 1.28 49996 42.30 40.20 40.61—3.57 Annaly 1.20e 18023 10.37 10.30 10.32—.07 AnteroRes 1 17434 9.32 8.73 8.90—.17 Aphrian 13565 9.28 8.90 9.09—.15 AspenIns .96 112857 42.74 42.73 42.74+.23 AstraZens 1.37e 34370 39.76 38.89 39.70+3.12 AuroraCn 42397 7.29 7.07 7.14—.11 Avon 57131 2.66 2.35 2.59—.32 BcoBrads .06a 20817 11.70 11.62 11.69—.14 BcoSantSA .21e 11832 4.51 4.49 4.51—.03 BkofAm .60 94999 28.38 28.11 28.27—.43 BarrickGld 34964 12.99 12.72 12.91+.09 BristowGp .28 24044 1.43 1.24 1.27+.07 Brookdale 9453 7.09 6.72 7.00—1.12 CFIndss 1.20 x10883 45.15 42.24 44.44+2.10 CallonPet 11062 7.79 7.51 7.67+.06 CdaGoosen 41479 59.94 53.51 54.89—4.31 CanopyGrn 19137 47.04 45.53 46.00—.05 CntryLink 2.16 215534 13.57 12.90 13.54—1.16 ChesEng 63034 2.51 2.44 2.46—.04 CgpVelLCrd 35418 13.62 13.17 13.28—.51 CgpVelICrd 29748 9.64 9.34 9.57+.36 Citigroup 1.80 19862 62.36 61.42 61.92—1.12 ClearwEnC 1.32f 40962 13.85 12.12 13.72+.32 ClevCliffs .20 11582 11.54 11.27 11.46—.02 CloudPeak 15198 .57 .53 .55—.04 CocaCola 1.56 124442 46.96 45.87 46.51—3.28 ConAgra .85 9145 23.78 23.39 23.73+.18 Coty .50 11659 11.11 10.98 11.10—.07 CredSuiss 1.22e 11823 11.60 11.47 11.52—.47 DRHorton .50 8642 40.00 39.08 39.91—.26 DeltaAir 1.40 8730 50.49 49.96 50.36—.05 DenburyR 18614 1.97 1.88 1.96+.04 Diebold .40 9912 7.36 6.94 7.35+.09 DxSOXBrrs 11864 7.80 7.51 7.52—.17 DxGBullrs 17985 19.51 18.93 19.26+.09 DrGMBllrs .09e 20851 10.70 10.40 10.56+.12 DirSPBears 19932 23.51 23.27 23.33+.36 DirDGlBrrs 10542 20.24 19.63 19.90—.07 DxSPOGBls 12917 10.68 10.30 10.58+.03 DxSCBearrs 19970 10.18 10.03 10.07+.08 DrxSPBulls 11237 42.44 42.00 42.33—.65 DirxEnBull 9105 21.52 21.09 21.38—.06 8x8Inc 35222 19.55 19.12 19.54—.21 EliLilly 2.58f x16863 119.92 118.86 118.94—.07 EllieMae 16698 98.96 98.84 98.94+.04 EnCanag .06 47444 6.50 6.34 6.49+.09 ExxonMbl 3.28 10749 76.49 75.71 75.97—.29 FstDatan 12007 25.06 24.87 24.99—.02 Fitbitn 12602 6.53 6.24 6.49+.04 FordM .60a 31473 8.44 8.32 8.44+.03 FrptMcM .20 22409 12.30 12.05 12.20—.10 GenElec .04m 141811 10.30 10.06 10.09—.29 Genworth 10063 4.60 4.49 4.54—.05 Goldcrpg .24 34649 10.83 10.58 10.73—.05 HPInc .64 9556 23.46 23.19 23.45+.13 ICICIBk .16e 20478 9.62 9.53 9.59+.09 iShGold 17287 12.57 12.54 12.56+.05 iShBrazil .67e 36015 42.72 42.47 42.67—.40 iShSilver 10161 14.62 14.56 14.61+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 23377 42.76 42.61 42.72—.30 iShEMkts .59e 136639 41.90 41.79 41.86—.21 iShiBoxIG 3.87 30904 116.24 115.94 116.05+.10 iSh20yrT 3.05 11094 122.20 122.05 122.16+1.06 iSEafe 1.66e 25169 62.76 62.63 62.71+.02 iShiBxHYB 5.09 35835 84.98 84.86 84.93—.19 iShR2K 1.77e 29005 153.20 152.40 153.04—.38 iSUSAMinV .87e 8765 56.49 56.27 56.33—.28 iShREst 2.76e 11173 84.53 84.02 84.17—.09 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8706 58.78 58.66 58.74 Infosyss 14440 10.72 10.62 10.64—.16 Invacare .05 32300 9.06 7.21 8.86+3.54 iShJapanrs 17673 53.82 53.64 53.72—.12 iShCorEM .95e 12854 50.40 50.27 50.37—.23 ItauUnHs 16694 9.66 9.61 9.65—.18 JPMorgCh 3.20 19294 102.47 101.35 101.82—1.27 KindMorg .80 9538 18.76 18.65 18.73—.01 Kinrossg 43966 3.36 3.19 3.32+.11 LaredoPet 25154 3.77 3.53 3.67—.13 LVSands 3 10343 59.71 57.46 58.80—1.57 MGM Rsts .48 60447 27.71 27.01 27.37—1.86 Macys 1.51 16611 25.02 24.57 24.92—.32 MarathnO .20 88198 16.84 15.65 16.72+1.17 McDerIrs 11757 6.96 6.82 6.83+.01 Merck 2.20 9049 79.15 78.82 78.85—.17 MorgStan 1.20 13589 41.53 40.28 40.51—.69 NewmtM .56 12602 33.31 32.75 33.01—.22 NokiaCp .19e 46335 6.34 6.28 6.33+.01 Oracle .76 11736 51.55 51.09 51.45+.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 11035 15.49 15.12 15.41+.20 Petrobras 10329 16.25 16.15 16.22—.04 Pfizer 1.44f 15464 41.80 41.62 41.67—.03 ProShtEM 12303 19.03 18.99 19.00+.09 PUltSP500s 9992 44.83 44.35 44.70—.73 PrUCruders 9894 17.90 17.53 17.57—.46 PrUShSPrs 15787 35.97 35.73 35.80+.39 PrUShD3rs 11882 14.74 14.58 14.63+.24 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 8745 254.64 253.62 254.24—1.56 SpdrGold 10513 124.01 123.75 123.88+.51 S&P500ETF 4.13e 145009 273.83 272.87 273.54—1.45 SpdrLehHY 2.30 26353 35.33 35.28 35.32—.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 15336 54.96 54.51 54.74—.68 SpdrRetls .49e 12249 44.66 44.18 44.58—.33 SpdrOGEx .73e 23941 29.96 29.62 29.87+.07 Salesforce 10435 159.66 156.71 158.68—1.72 Schwab .52 8835 45.56 44.82 44.91—1.07 SibanyeG .14r 8985 4.16 4.08 4.09+.03 SixFlags 3.28 x26905 55.50 52.50 53.94—9.11 SnapIncAn 75711 9.32 9.01 9.24+.17 SwstnEngy 17466 4.09 4.02 4.06+.01 Sprint 16947 6.20 6.10 6.19+.06 Squaren 17160 74.98 73.80 74.85—.78 SPHlthC 1.01e 9747 91.29 90.90 90.99—.27 SPCnSt 1.28e 29182 53.93 53.55 53.83—.62 SPEngy 2.04e 13890 64.94 64.49 64.80—.04 SPDRFncl .46e 74254 26.01 25.73 25.81—.39 SPInds 1.12e 14499 74.71 74.41 74.64—.40 SPTech .78e 16979 69.10 68.64 69.03+.08 SpdrRESel 12002 34.78 34.47 34.65—.01 SPUtil 1.55e 55331 55.79 55.34 55.68+.05 Synchrony .84 10318 31.07 30.76 30.77—.01 TaiwSemi .73e 13696 38.00 37.76 37.96—.18 TempurSly 11630 57.76 53.69 56.10+1.62 TevaPhrm .73e 25746 18.14 17.70 17.71+.08 Transocn 13376 8.42 8.29 8.38+.03 Twilion 24793 106.49 103.25 104.38—2.49 Twitter 39000 31.28 30.60 31.08—.04 UndrArms 9313 22.00 21.54 21.89+.11 USOilFd 50724 11.30 11.17 11.19—.15 USSteel .20 9829 22.80 22.31 22.74—.02 ValeSA .29e 27075 12.05 11.94 12.01+.01 VanEGold .06e 36339 22.06 21.84 21.97+.05 VnEkRus .01e 18758 20.13 20.04 20.07—.10 VnEkSemi .58e 9323 102.56 101.28 102.47+.74 VangREIT 3.08e 10027 84.51 83.99 84.16—.09 VangEmg 1.10e 14222 40.66 40.55 40.63—.22 VangFTSE 1.10e 13495 39.88 39.80 39.86+.01 VerizonCm 2.41 11422 54.39 53.95 53.99—.49 WeathfIntl 14712 .88 .87 .88—.00 WellsFargo 1.80f 21654 48.64 48.03 48.22—.80 WmsCos 1.36 8769 26.94 26.64 26.78—.25 YETIHln 16978 21.74 19.86 20.61+1.95 Yamanag .02 11177 2.65 2.59 2.62+.01 Yelp 28198 39.00 37.13 37.29—1.17 iPtShFutn 55475 34.54 33.75 34.11+.94 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.