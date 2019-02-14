BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 29182 29.77 29.55 29.69—.16 Aegon .25e 11452 4.93 4.87 4.89—.28 Alibaba 18011 168.18 166.93 167.83—1.57 AlpAlerMLP…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|29182
|29.77
|29.55
|29.69—.16
|Aegon .25e
|11452
|4.93
|4.87
|4.89—.28
|Alibaba
|18011
|168.18
|166.93
|167.83—1.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|15880
|9.80
|9.61
|9.78—.16
|Ambev .05e
|66758
|4.86
|4.80
|4.83—.03
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|49996
|42.30
|40.20
|40.61—3.57
|Annaly 1.20e
|18023
|10.37
|10.30
|10.32—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|17434
|9.32
|8.73
|8.90—.17
|Aphrian
|13565
|9.28
|8.90
|9.09—.15
|AspenIns .96
|112857
|42.74
|42.73
|42.74+.23
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|34370
|39.76
|38.89
|39.70+3.12
|AuroraCn
|42397
|7.29
|7.07
|7.14—.11
|Avon
|57131
|2.66
|2.35
|2.59—.32
|BcoBrads .06a
|20817
|11.70
|11.62
|11.69—.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|11832
|4.51
|4.49
|4.51—.03
|BkofAm .60
|94999
|28.38
|28.11
|28.27—.43
|BarrickGld
|34964
|12.99
|12.72
|12.91+.09
|BristowGp .28
|24044
|1.43
|1.24
|1.27+.07
|Brookdale
|9453
|7.09
|6.72
|7.00—1.12
|CFIndss 1.20
|x10883
|45.15
|42.24
|44.44+2.10
|CallonPet
|11062
|7.79
|7.51
|7.67+.06
|CdaGoosen
|41479
|59.94
|53.51
|54.89—4.31
|CanopyGrn
|19137
|47.04
|45.53
|46.00—.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|215534
|13.57
|12.90
|13.54—1.16
|ChesEng
|63034
|2.51
|2.44
|2.46—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|35418
|13.62
|13.17
|13.28—.51
|CgpVelICrd
|29748
|9.64
|9.34
|9.57+.36
|Citigroup 1.80
|19862
|62.36
|61.42
|61.92—1.12
|ClearwEnC 1.32f
|
|40962
|13.85
|12.12
|13.72+.32
|ClevCliffs .20
|11582
|11.54
|11.27
|11.46—.02
|CloudPeak
|15198
|.57
|.53
|.55—.04
|CocaCola 1.56
|124442
|46.96
|45.87
|46.51—3.28
|ConAgra .85
|9145
|23.78
|23.39
|23.73+.18
|Coty .50
|11659
|11.11
|10.98
|11.10—.07
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|11823
|11.60
|11.47
|11.52—.47
|DRHorton .50
|8642
|40.00
|39.08
|39.91—.26
|DeltaAir 1.40
|8730
|50.49
|49.96
|50.36—.05
|DenburyR
|18614
|1.97
|1.88
|1.96+.04
|Diebold .40
|9912
|7.36
|6.94
|7.35+.09
|DxSOXBrrs
|11864
|7.80
|7.51
|7.52—.17
|DxGBullrs
|17985
|19.51
|18.93
|19.26+.09
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|20851
|10.70
|10.40
|10.56+.12
|DirSPBears
|19932
|23.51
|23.27
|23.33+.36
|DirDGlBrrs
|10542
|20.24
|19.63
|19.90—.07
|DxSPOGBls
|12917
|10.68
|10.30
|10.58+.03
|DxSCBearrs
|19970
|10.18
|10.03
|10.07+.08
|DrxSPBulls
|11237
|42.44
|42.00
|42.33—.65
|DirxEnBull
|9105
|21.52
|21.09
|21.38—.06
|8x8Inc
|35222
|19.55
|19.12
|19.54—.21
|EliLilly 2.58f
|
|x16863
|119.92
|118.86
|118.94—.07
|EllieMae
|16698
|98.96
|98.84
|98.94+.04
|EnCanag .06
|47444
|6.50
|6.34
|6.49+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10749
|76.49
|75.71
|75.97—.29
|FstDatan
|12007
|25.06
|24.87
|24.99—.02
|Fitbitn
|12602
|6.53
|6.24
|6.49+.04
|FordM .60a
|31473
|8.44
|8.32
|8.44+.03
|FrptMcM .20
|22409
|12.30
|12.05
|12.20—.10
|GenElec .04m
|141811
|10.30
|10.06
|10.09—.29
|Genworth
|10063
|4.60
|4.49
|4.54—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|34649
|10.83
|10.58
|10.73—.05
|HPInc .64
|9556
|23.46
|23.19
|23.45+.13
|ICICIBk .16e
|20478
|9.62
|9.53
|9.59+.09
|iShGold
|17287
|12.57
|12.54
|12.56+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|36015
|42.72
|42.47
|42.67—.40
|iShSilver
|10161
|14.62
|14.56
|14.61+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|23377
|42.76
|42.61
|42.72—.30
|iShEMkts .59e
|136639
|41.90
|41.79
|41.86—.21
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|30904
|116.24
|115.94
|116.05+.10
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|11094
|122.20
|122.05
|122.16+1.06
|iSEafe 1.66e
|25169
|62.76
|62.63
|62.71+.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|35835
|84.98
|84.86
|84.93—.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|29005
|153.20
|152.40
|153.04—.38
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|8765
|56.49
|56.27
|56.33—.28
|iShREst 2.76e
|11173
|84.53
|84.02
|84.17—.09
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8706
|58.78
|58.66
|58.74
|Infosyss
|14440
|10.72
|10.62
|10.64—.16
|Invacare .05
|32300
|9.06
|7.21
|8.86+3.54
|iShJapanrs
|17673
|53.82
|53.64
|53.72—.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|12854
|50.40
|50.27
|50.37—.23
|ItauUnHs
|16694
|9.66
|9.61
|9.65—.18
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|19294
|102.47
|101.35
|101.82—1.27
|KindMorg .80
|9538
|18.76
|18.65
|18.73—.01
|Kinrossg
|43966
|3.36
|3.19
|3.32+.11
|LaredoPet
|25154
|3.77
|3.53
|3.67—.13
|LVSands 3
|10343
|59.71
|57.46
|58.80—1.57
|MGM Rsts .48
|60447
|27.71
|27.01
|27.37—1.86
|Macys 1.51
|16611
|25.02
|24.57
|24.92—.32
|MarathnO .20
|88198
|16.84
|15.65
|16.72+1.17
|McDerIrs
|11757
|6.96
|6.82
|6.83+.01
|Merck 2.20
|9049
|79.15
|78.82
|78.85—.17
|MorgStan 1.20
|13589
|41.53
|40.28
|40.51—.69
|NewmtM .56
|12602
|33.31
|32.75
|33.01—.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|46335
|6.34
|6.28
|6.33+.01
|Oracle .76
|11736
|51.55
|51.09
|51.45+.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|11035
|15.49
|15.12
|15.41+.20
|Petrobras
|10329
|16.25
|16.15
|16.22—.04
|Pfizer 1.44f
|15464
|41.80
|41.62
|41.67—.03
|ProShtEM
|12303
|19.03
|18.99
|19.00+.09
|PUltSP500s
|9992
|44.83
|44.35
|44.70—.73
|PrUCruders
|9894
|17.90
|17.53
|17.57—.46
|PrUShSPrs
|15787
|35.97
|35.73
|35.80+.39
|PrUShD3rs
|11882
|14.74
|14.58
|14.63+.24
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|8745
|254.64
|253.62
|254.24—1.56
|SpdrGold
|10513
|124.01
|123.75
|123.88+.51
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|145009
|273.83
|272.87
|273.54—1.45
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|26353
|35.33
|35.28
|35.32—.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|15336
|54.96
|54.51
|54.74—.68
|SpdrRetls .49e
|12249
|44.66
|44.18
|44.58—.33
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|23941
|29.96
|29.62
|29.87+.07
|Salesforce
|10435
|159.66
|156.71
|158.68—1.72
|Schwab .52
|8835
|45.56
|44.82
|44.91—1.07
|SibanyeG .14r
|8985
|4.16
|4.08
|4.09+.03
|SixFlags 3.28
|x26905
|55.50
|52.50
|53.94—9.11
|SnapIncAn
|75711
|9.32
|9.01
|9.24+.17
|SwstnEngy
|17466
|4.09
|4.02
|4.06+.01
|Sprint
|16947
|6.20
|6.10
|6.19+.06
|Squaren
|17160
|74.98
|73.80
|74.85—.78
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9747
|91.29
|90.90
|90.99—.27
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|29182
|53.93
|53.55
|53.83—.62
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13890
|64.94
|64.49
|64.80—.04
|SPDRFncl .46e
|74254
|26.01
|25.73
|25.81—.39
|SPInds 1.12e
|14499
|74.71
|74.41
|74.64—.40
|SPTech .78e
|16979
|69.10
|68.64
|69.03+.08
|SpdrRESel
|12002
|34.78
|34.47
|34.65—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|55331
|55.79
|55.34
|55.68+.05
|Synchrony .84
|10318
|31.07
|30.76
|30.77—.01
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13696
|38.00
|37.76
|37.96—.18
|TempurSly
|11630
|57.76
|53.69
|56.10+1.62
|TevaPhrm .73e
|25746
|18.14
|17.70
|17.71+.08
|Transocn
|13376
|8.42
|8.29
|8.38+.03
|Twilion
|24793
|106.49
|103.25
|104.38—2.49
|Twitter
|39000
|31.28
|30.60
|31.08—.04
|UndrArms
|9313
|22.00
|21.54
|21.89+.11
|USOilFd
|50724
|11.30
|11.17
|11.19—.15
|USSteel .20
|9829
|22.80
|22.31
|22.74—.02
|ValeSA .29e
|27075
|12.05
|11.94
|12.01+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|36339
|22.06
|21.84
|21.97+.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|18758
|20.13
|20.04
|20.07—.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|9323
|102.56
|101.28
|102.47+.74
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|10027
|84.51
|83.99
|84.16—.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14222
|40.66
|40.55
|40.63—.22
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|13495
|39.88
|39.80
|39.86+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|11422
|54.39
|53.95
|53.99—.49
|WeathfIntl
|14712
|.88
|.87
|.88—.00
|WellsFargo 1.80f
|
|21654
|48.64
|48.03
|48.22—.80
|WmsCos 1.36
|8769
|26.94
|26.64
|26.78—.25
|YETIHln
|16978
|21.74
|19.86
|20.61+1.95
|Yamanag .02
|11177
|2.65
|2.59
|2.62+.01
|Yelp
|28198
|39.00
|37.13
|37.29—1.17
|iPtShFutn
|55475
|34.54
|33.75
|34.11+.94
|—————————
