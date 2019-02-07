BB&T, SunTrust to combine in $66B deal

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) out of Atlanta announced early Thursday they are merging in an all-stock deal valued at around $66 billion, according to the banks’…

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) and SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) out of Atlanta announced early Thursday they are merging in an all-stock deal valued at around $66 billion, according to the banks’ joint news release.

Following what they are calling a merger of equals, the combined institution will establish its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. That should solidify the Queen City’s position as the nation’s No. 2 financial center, a crown it briefly lost to San Francisco, home to the headquarters of embattled Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC), but regained last fall.

In Greater Washington, SunTrust and BB&T are the Nos. 5 and 6 banks by market share, respectively. Combined, they would rank second in the D.C. area with 12.91 percent market share, according to the latest FDIC figures, topping both Capital One and Wells Fargo but still behind E-Trade Bank and Bank of America.

The combined BB&T-SunTrust will have roughly $442 billion in assets, $301…