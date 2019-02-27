Baltimore mayor rallies support for Pimlico with racetrack’s future on the line

Baltimore leaders are making an urgent call for action with the future of the Pimlico Race Course on the line. Pimlico is on its last legs, both literally and figuratively. The future of the Preakness…

Baltimore leaders are making an urgent call for action with the future of the Pimlico Race Course on the line.

Pimlico is on its last legs, both literally and figuratively. The future of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore is in doubt. With support in the General Assembly waning, Mayor Catherine Pugh is asking residents to go to Annapolis on Friday to support her bill that would likely preserve the race’s future for another year.

The Stronach Group, which owns the 148-year-old track and Laurel Park, wants to move the race to Anne Arundel County. A bill proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers primarily from Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County would allow Stronach to use state bond money to turn Laurel Park into a “super track.”

The Ontario, Canada-based company argues that Pimlico’s useful life is over and that it makes the most sense from a business standpoint to invest in upgrading the Laurel track. It also wants more of the D.C. market.

Pugh’s office, the Greater Baltimore…