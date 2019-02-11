Baltimore developer to Amazon: Port Covington is ready, willing and able for HQ2

Never say never. That is the sentiment of developer Marc Weller in a renewed push for Amazon.com Inc. to reconsider its HQ2 at Port Covington. The hope of landing Amazon’s second North American headquarters —…

That is the sentiment of developer Marc Weller in a renewed push for Amazon.com Inc. to reconsider its HQ2 at Port Covington.

The hope of landing Amazon’s second North American headquarters — and the promise of thousands of new jobs — is back in focus following reports that the online retail giant is reconsidering its selection of Long Island City, New York, for new offices amid local opposition. Amazon announced in November it would split the HQ2 project between New York and Arlington, Virginia.

Baltimore was one of 237 jurisdictions across North America that submitted a bid for Amazon HQ2 and its $5.5 billion investment. The 235-acre Port Covington redevelopment in South Baltimore was the centerpiece of Baltimore’s bid.

As news surfaced of Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) potential change of heart in New York, Weller said he didn’t waste time contacting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos personally to lobby for Baltimore as the “perfect fit” for HQ2.

“In light of the recent…