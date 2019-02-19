Atlas Brew Works to open second location near Nationals Park

Northeast D.C.’s Atlas Brew Works is opening a second location, this one in the Navy Yard neighborhood near Nationals Park. The 4,500-square-foot brewery and taproom will be located at 1201 Half St. SE, on the…

The 4,500-square-foot brewery and taproom will be located at 1201 Half St. SE, on the ground floor of the West Half residential building JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is currently building across from the ballpark’s center-field gate.

The location will feature a small brewing capacity of 2,000 barrels, as well as a kitchen for an in-house food program. At Atlas’ flagship location in Ivy City, food trucks and other food partners provide food for purchase.

The goal is to still keep a “brewery feel” to the place rather than a full-on restaurant or brewpub, said Atlas founder Justin Cox. In part, that’s because Cox was actually in the process of looking for more manufacturing space to expand Atlas’ brewing capacity when the Half Street opportunity popped up.

Atlas pivoted because the Half Street location is “absolutely killer,” Cox said, and thus…