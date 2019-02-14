AstraZeneca retires MedImmune brand; Jallal leaves for new company

The MedImmune name is going away. The Gaithersburg research-and-development arm of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) will be folded into its parent as the U.K. company reorganizes its R&D units, the company announced Thursday. The MedImmune…

The MedImmune name is going away.

The Gaithersburg research-and-development arm of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) will be folded into its parent as the U.K. company reorganizes its R&D units, the company announced Thursday. The MedImmune brand and logo will disappear, but the Maryland operation will remain as one of AstraZeneca’s three global R&D sites.

Sunsetting the MedImmune brand is “designed to simplify our structure and help make the company more aligned,” a spokeswoman told me in an email. Its external collaborations and partnerships will be “business as usual,” and no layoffs are expected, she said.

AstraZeneca announced earlier this year what it’s calling a new phase in its strategic development. The U.K. company will focus its research on two new therapy areas: oncology and biopharmaceuticals, which includes cardiovascular, respiratory, renal and metabolism areas. Here’s the breakdown for the R&D and commercial units, which will spearhead product strategy and commercialization:…