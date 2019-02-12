Arlington Capital agrees to sell robotics company for nearly $400M

D.C.-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners has agreed to sell Endeavor Robotics to FLIR Systems Inc. for $385 million. Formerly known as iRobot Defense & Security until Arlington Capital carved it out in 2016,…

D.C.-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners has agreed to sell Endeavor Robotics to FLIR Systems Inc. for $385 million.

Formerly known as iRobot Defense & Security until Arlington Capital carved it out in 2016, Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Endeavor Robotics has become “the leading independent provider of ground-based robotic systems” to a mix of defense, utility and industrial customers worldwide, per a release.

“Endeavor provides the broadest robotics offering to its customers which will be complemented by FLIR’s world class unmanned aerial systems, sensor and payload capabilities,” Peter Manos, Arlington Capital managing partner, said in a statement.

Arlington Capital manages $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds. It is largely focused on middle-market opportunities in the aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare and business services sectors.

Wilsonville, Oregon-based FLIR (NASDAQ: FLIR) produces sensor systems…