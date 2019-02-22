Arlington anticipates triple the site plans with Amazon’s arrival

Arlington County could see the number of major development plans triple with the arrival of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters. At least, that’s what County Manager Mark Schwartz wants to be ready for. “On a typical…

“On a typical year, the county works through six site plans,” Schwartz said during an Arlington board budget meeting Thursday. “We expect that number could be as high as 18 in fiscal year 2020.”

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has agreed to bring 25,000 jobs to Arlington over the next dozen years, will represent only a small portion of the expected development activity, though its presence is driving the increase.

“Amazon itself will have one or two sites in the next year or year and a half,” Schwartz said. “It’s the other 18 companies we need to be ready for.”

The county could collect an additional $1 million in development-related fees, which could be used to increase staffing at Arlington’s Planning Division by as many as four people, Schwartz suggested.

Amazon…