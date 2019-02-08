Arconic scraps headquarters move to Fairfax County

New York City-based Arconic Inc. has decided not to relocate its corporate headquarters to Tysons, following announcements this week of a new chief executive and plans to split into two companies. Company spokesman Justin Falce…

Company spokesman Justin Falce cited “changing company circumstances” for the decision. It’s all part of a new strategic direction for Arconic, a lightweight metal manufacturer that has experienced significant upheaval since spinning off in late 2016 from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp., including a series of leadership changes, boardroom opposition and falling aluminum prices.

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) had announced in August that it signed a lease with Lerner Enterprises for 23,183 square feet at Tysons II. The company was set to receive $750,000 in incentives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, which teamed up with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the corporate relocation.

