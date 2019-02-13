Applied Insight acquires two more government contractors

Applied Insight LLC has acquired two more government contractors as it broadens its cloud computing and analytics capabilities. The Ashburn company has closed deals for Eldersburg, Maryland-based Applied Technology Group LLC and Stratus Solutions Inc.,…

Applied Insight LLC has acquired two more government contractors as it broadens its cloud computing and analytics capabilities.

The Ashburn company has closed deals for Eldersburg, Maryland-based Applied Technology Group LLC and Stratus Solutions Inc., based in Fulton, Maryland. Financial terms weren’t disclosed but the acquisitions bring Applied Insight to about $140 million in revenue and 500 employees.

The deals have been unveiled within weeks of Applied Insight naming a new chief executive: John Hynes, a longtime federal contracting executive who held top posts with TASC Inc. and Engility Holdings Inc. Hynes said executives with Stratus Solutions and Applied Technology Group will have prominent roles on a revamped leadership team, which he’ll roll out in a couple of weeks.

The acquisitions, meanwhile, accelerate Applied Insight’s strategy building a mid-market government contractor marrying complex technologies with customers pursuing sensitive and at times dangerous national…