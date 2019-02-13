202
Home » Latest News » Applied Insight acquires two…

Applied Insight acquires two more government contractors

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 13, 2019 12:01 am 02/13/2019 12:01am
Share

Applied Insight LLC has acquired two more government contractors as it broadens its cloud computing and analytics capabilities.

The Ashburn company has closed deals for Eldersburg, Maryland-based Applied Technology Group LLC and Stratus Solutions Inc., based in Fulton, Maryland. Financial terms weren’t disclosed but the acquisitions bring Applied Insight to about $140 million in revenue and 500 employees.

The deals have been unveiled within weeks of Applied Insight naming a new chief executive: John Hynes, a longtime federal contracting executive who held top posts with TASC Inc. and Engility Holdings Inc. Hynes said executives with Stratus Solutions and Applied Technology Group will have prominent roles on a revamped leadership team, which he’ll roll out in a couple of weeks.

The acquisitions, meanwhile, accelerate Applied Insight’s strategy building a mid-market government contractor marrying complex technologies with customers pursuing sensitive and at times dangerous national…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500