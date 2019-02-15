Appeals stymied its redevelopment. Now, a prime Brookland lot is hosting construction equipment for a bridge project.

This was not Bo Menkiti’s plan for 901 Monroe St. NE. The Menkiti Group and Horning Brothers tried, and tried again, and again, to develop the prime Brookland site into 213 apartments over 13,000 square…

The Menkiti Group and Horning Brothers tried, and tried again, and again, to develop the prime Brookland site into 213 apartments over 13,000 square feet of retail. But one appeal after another has stymied the $60 million project, called Ravenna at Brookland Station, at least for now.

Instead, Menkiti’s company announced Wednesday, 901 Monroe St. NE will serve as construction staging for the nearby Monroe Street Bridge reconstruction project led by the D.C. Department of Transportation and contractor Fort Myer Construction.

In a blog post updating the status of 901 Monroe, The Menkiti Group laid out the history of its stalled development, dating back to 2011, and noted the team remains “committed to turning the vacant property at 901 Monroe St. NE into a vibrant project.” In the meantime, the site has been “temporarily leased” to Fort Myer for the duration of the bridge project.

The 901 Monroe planned-unit development…