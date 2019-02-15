202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:43 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 12:00 am 02/15/2019 12:00am
Share

Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison

Trump’s national emergency sparks new GOP divide in Congress

Judge limits public comments in Trump confidant Stone’s case

Trump declaration faces uncertain fate in coming court fight

Trump picks former Alabama official to lead FEMA

White House spokeswoman confirms special counsel interview

Trump claims Japan’s PM nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize

NJ attorney general subpoenas Trump’s inaugural committee

Trump tests presidential power, declares emergency at border

Ex-FBI official recounts discussion about 25th Amendment

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500