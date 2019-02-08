AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EST

2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault Scandals drive calls for top Virginia leadership to resign AP sources: Prosecutors probing Enquirer after Bezos report Sen. Brown calls for ‘pro-family’ workplace in New Hampshire Trump…
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
Scandals drive calls for top Virginia leadership to resign
AP sources: Prosecutors probing Enquirer after Bezos report
Sen. Brown calls for ‘pro-family’ workplace in New Hampshire
Trump says summit with North Korea’s Kim will be in Hanoi
US, N. Korean negotiators to meet again before 2nd summit
O’Rourke to lead anti-wall march during Trump Texas rally
Whitaker has time on his mind under Democratic grilling
Booker urges activists, leaders to heed social justice call
Abortion case shows Roberts firmly at Supreme Court’s center
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.