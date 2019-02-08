202
AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 12:00 am 02/08/2019 12:00am
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault

Scandals drive calls for top Virginia leadership to resign

AP sources: Prosecutors probing Enquirer after Bezos report

Sen. Brown calls for ‘pro-family’ workplace in New Hampshire

Trump says summit with North Korea’s Kim will be in Hanoi

US, N. Korean negotiators to meet again before 2nd summit

O’Rourke to lead anti-wall march during Trump Texas rally

Whitaker has time on his mind under Democratic grilling

Booker urges activists, leaders to heed social justice call

Abortion case shows Roberts firmly at Supreme Court’s center

