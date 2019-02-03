AP Top Political News at 11:22 p.m. EST

Democratic contenders hoping to run on soaking the rich Trump: NFL people thankful he signed criminal justice bill Analysis: Trump’s State of Union comes amid political peril Changed Supreme Court weighing Louisiana abortion clinic law…
Democratic contenders hoping to run on soaking the rich
Trump: NFL people thankful he signed criminal justice bill
Analysis: Trump’s State of Union comes amid political peril
Changed Supreme Court weighing Louisiana abortion clinic law
Blackface photo stirs calls for Virginia governor to resign
Trump says he wouldn’t steer son Barron toward football
Racist yearbook photo becomes a test for 2020 Democrats
Virginia governor’s political limitations on stark display
Pentagon sending another 3,750 troops to Southwest border
Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.