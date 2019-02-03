202
AP Top Political News at 11:22 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 12:00 am 02/03/2019 12:00am
Democratic contenders hoping to run on soaking the rich

Trump: NFL people thankful he signed criminal justice bill

Analysis: Trump’s State of Union comes amid political peril

Changed Supreme Court weighing Louisiana abortion clinic law

Blackface photo stirs calls for Virginia governor to resign

Trump says he wouldn’t steer son Barron toward football

Racist yearbook photo becomes a test for 2020 Democrats

Virginia governor’s political limitations on stark display

Pentagon sending another 3,750 troops to Southwest border

Trump says release of Mueller report up to attorney general

