202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 16, 2019 12:00 am 02/16/2019 12:00am
Share

State Department: Nauert out as pick for UN ambassador

Shanahan says he hasn’t determined amount for border wall

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s skewed picture of border perils

Dem presidential candidates introducing themselves to voters

Potential privacy lapse found in Americans’ 2010 census data

Analysis: Shutdown saga offers lesson in divided government

The Latest: Gillibrand accuses Trump of dividing people

Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison

Patrick Caddell, pollster to Jimmy Carter, dies at 68

Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500