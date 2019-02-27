202
AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 12:00 am 02/27/2019 12:00am
Trump, Kim dive into nuclear talks, looking for ‘right deal’

The Latest: Kim, Trump open to US liaison office in NKorea

Russia, hush money, lies: Takeaways from Cohen’s testimony

Trump-Kim go one-on-one: Who will know what was really said?

Supreme Court seems inclined to retain cross on public land

‘Racist,’ ‘con man’: Cohen assails Trump before Congress

Transgender troops tell Congress they excel in military

Contrasts abound for 2 black women in Chicago mayoral runoff

‘Liar, Pants on Fire’: GOP keeps focus on Cohen, not Trump

What will cut through media noise with Cohen testimony?

