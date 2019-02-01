AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EST

Trump’s ‘America first’ mantra will be prominent in address Trump’s State of the Union to focus on ‘choosing greatness’ White House: Trump to get annual medical checkup on Friday New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker…
Trump’s ‘America first’ mantra will be prominent in address
Trump’s State of the Union to focus on ‘choosing greatness’
White House: Trump to get annual medical checkup on Friday
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker launches 2020 bid
Judge in Roger Stone case says she’s considering gag order
Senate panel obtains records for Trump Jr.’s blocked calls
Gillibrand promises bipartisanship, but not in her Cabinet
The Latest: Booker wants to keep private health insurance
Supreme Court halts Louisiana abortion clinic law for now
Hometown protest and fans greet Schultz as he eyes 2020 bid
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.