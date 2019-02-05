AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

In SOTU address, Trump calls for end of resistance politics The Latest: Georgia’s Abrams contrasts Dems in SOTU response Abrams rebuts Trump: ‘We do not succeed alone’ Women in white: Dem solidarity stands out at…
In SOTU address, Trump calls for end of resistance politics
The Latest: Georgia’s Abrams contrasts Dems in SOTU response
Abrams rebuts Trump: ‘We do not succeed alone’
Women in white: Dem solidarity stands out at State of Union
Trump to meet North Korean leader Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam
Lawmakers sing to survivor of Holocaust, synagogue shooting
GOP leader wants border deal with hope that Trump will OK it
AP FACT CHECK: Dem response: Stacey Abrams on economy
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on women in the workforce
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Middle East wars
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.