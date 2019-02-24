202
AP Top Political News at 11:11 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 24, 2019 12:00 am 02/24/2019 12:00am
Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks

Fire, fury, love? The mythology behind the Trump-Kim summit

Rep. Schiff warns of subpoenas, lawsuit over Mueller report

Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration

Congress mulls cap on what Medicare enrollees pay for drugs

White House manages expectations for second Kim summit

Pompeo pledges continued pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro

Trump books Lincoln Memorial for July 4th gala he’ll host

Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view

California’s hurting Republicans pick insider to lead party

