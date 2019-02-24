AP Top Political News at 11:11 p.m. EST

Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks Fire, fury, love? The mythology behind the Trump-Kim summit Rep. Schiff warns of subpoenas, lawsuit over Mueller report Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration…
Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks
Fire, fury, love? The mythology behind the Trump-Kim summit
Rep. Schiff warns of subpoenas, lawsuit over Mueller report
Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration
Congress mulls cap on what Medicare enrollees pay for drugs
White House manages expectations for second Kim summit
Pompeo pledges continued pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump books Lincoln Memorial for July 4th gala he’ll host
Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
California’s hurting Republicans pick insider to lead party
