202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:49 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 12:00 am 02/19/2019 12:00am
Share

Trump chooses Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’s running for president in 2020

The Latest: Sanders’ 2020 campaign raises $4M in half a day

Poll: Rural/urban political divisions also split the suburbs

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to declare emergency

O’Rourke won’t rule out being vice presidential candidate

US automakers to Trump: Don’t slap tariffs on imported cars

Flynn pushed to share nuclear tech with Saudis, report says

Trump orders creation of Space Force, but within Air Force

Inside the battle to host the 2020 Democratic convention

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!