202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 12:00 am 02/18/2019 12:00am
Share

16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

Harris: Facts unfolding in probe of alleged Smollett attack

Trump pleads with Venezuela’s military to back Guaido

Trump the pundit handicaps 2020 Democratic contenders

Sen. Kamala Harris says she’s no democratic socialist

N Carolina elections head says ballots handled illegally

Border wall a complex issue for 2020 prospect Beto O’Rourke

Official: Deputy AG Rosenstein expected to depart in March

Roger Stone apologizes to judge for Instagram post about her

2020 hopeful Warren to unveil universal child care plan

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!