AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EST

Trump, Kim to hold second nuclear summit with world watching The Latest: US-Vietnam deals signed for airline industries Biden: ‘The most important people in my life want me to run’ Senate confirms circuit court nominee…
Trump, Kim to hold second nuclear summit with world watching
The Latest: US-Vietnam deals signed for airline industries
Biden: ‘The most important people in my life want me to run’
Senate confirms circuit court nominee over Dem objections
House OKs Democrats’ bill blocking Trump emergency on wall
US-North Korea roller coaster ties add to summit uncertainty
Is Trump racist? 2020 Democrats are split on the question
Congress approves major public lands, conservation bill
House targets family separations in first Trump subpoena
At least 4,500 abuse complaints at migrant children shelters
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.