AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 12:00 am 02/12/2019 12:00am
Analysis: Missing piece in Trump’s wall is GOP support

Senate backs major public lands, conservation bill

McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Dems

Border deal: Trump falls short on wall, Dems get less too

Trump not ‘thrilled’ with border deal but leaning toward it

Klobuchar raises $1M within 48 hours of launching 2020 bid

Trump says he wasn’t aware of tabloid’s Bezos investigation

House Democrats gear up for showdown over Mueller report

Former AG Eric Holder to decide on 2020 bid in a few weeks

Virginia sex allegations are latest against state officials

