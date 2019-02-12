AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

Analysis: Missing piece in Trump’s wall is GOP support Senate backs major public lands, conservation bill McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Dems Border deal: Trump falls short on wall, Dems get less…
Analysis: Missing piece in Trump’s wall is GOP support
Senate backs major public lands, conservation bill
McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Dems
Border deal: Trump falls short on wall, Dems get less too
Trump not ‘thrilled’ with border deal but leaning toward it
Klobuchar raises $1M within 48 hours of launching 2020 bid
Trump says he wasn’t aware of tabloid’s Bezos investigation
House Democrats gear up for showdown over Mueller report
Former AG Eric Holder to decide on 2020 bid in a few weeks
Virginia sex allegations are latest against state officials
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.