AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 12:00 am 02/21/2019 12:00am
Worry about US-SKorea alliance grows before Trump-Kim summit

Trump ally Stone gets gag order after ‘crosshairs’ post

New election ordered in disputed North Carolina House race

White House says US will keep 200 troops in Syria

Trump pledges to expand opportunity for every race

The Latest: Judge imposes gag order on Trump confidant Stone

Feds: El Chapo’s sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges

Alabama woman who joined Islamic State sues to return to US

Lawyer: Ex-FBI official McCabe still facing investigation

Gov. Hogan: No Trump primary challenge without major shift

