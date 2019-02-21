AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EST

Worry about US-SKorea alliance grows before Trump-Kim summit Trump ally Stone gets gag order after ‘crosshairs’ post New election ordered in disputed North Carolina House race White House says US will keep 200 troops in…
Worry about US-SKorea alliance grows before Trump-Kim summit
Trump ally Stone gets gag order after ‘crosshairs’ post
New election ordered in disputed North Carolina House race
White House says US will keep 200 troops in Syria
Trump pledges to expand opportunity for every race
The Latest: Judge imposes gag order on Trump confidant Stone
Feds: El Chapo’s sons indicted on drug conspiracy charges
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State sues to return to US
Lawyer: Ex-FBI official McCabe still facing investigation
Gov. Hogan: No Trump primary challenge without major shift
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.