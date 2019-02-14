AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 12:00 am 02/14/2019 12:00am
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency

On immigration, Mideast and more, Kushner keeps pushing

William Barr sworn in for 2nd stint as US attorney general

FBI official feared Russia probe would end after Comey fired

White House scrambles to find pots of money to use for wall

Chemicals contaminating US water supplies focus of EPA plan

Ex-Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper supports universal health care

AP Explains: Can Trump declare emergency to build his wall?

First lady makes Valentine’s Day art with pediatric patients

Trump gains weight, now considered obese; cholesterol down

