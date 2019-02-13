AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EST

US says ex-intel official defected to Iran, revealed secrets House panel backs bill expanding gun-sale background checks Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe Bloomberg rips Trump for not taking action on climate…
US says ex-intel official defected to Iran, revealed secrets
House panel backs bill expanding gun-sale background checks
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
Bloomberg rips Trump for not taking action on climate change
Trump still coy on border deal – but claims victory anyway
The Latest: More troops heading to US-Mexico border
Highlights of the $330 billion-plus bill to avoid shutdown
Double duty: Senators juggle presidential bids and day jobs
China, US start trade talks ahead of March tariff deadline
Perennial presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche dead at 96
