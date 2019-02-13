AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 12:00 am 02/13/2019 12:00am
US says ex-intel official defected to Iran, revealed secrets

House panel backs bill expanding gun-sale background checks

Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe

Bloomberg rips Trump for not taking action on climate change

Trump still coy on border deal – but claims victory anyway

The Latest: More troops heading to US-Mexico border

Highlights of the $330 billion-plus bill to avoid shutdown

Double duty: Senators juggle presidential bids and day jobs

China, US start trade talks ahead of March tariff deadline

Perennial presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche dead at 96

