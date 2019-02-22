AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EST

AP source: Mueller report not expected next week Dems’ choice: Scrap the system or make gradual change? Trump vows veto as Democrats try to block emergency order The Latest: Trump vows veto if border resolution…
AP source: Mueller report not expected next week
Dems’ choice: Scrap the system or make gradual change?
Trump vows veto as Democrats try to block emergency order
The Latest: Trump vows veto if border resolution passed
The Latest: Trump raises prospect of dropping Huawei charges
Sen. Warren: US needs to address ‘ugly history of racism’
Judge strikes down North Carolina voter ID OK’d by voters
Report: Grand jury considers case against ex-Interior boss
Trump sets up abortion obstacles, barring clinic referrals
Trump picks ambassador to Canada for UN post
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.