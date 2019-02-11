202
AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 12:00 am 02/11/2019 12:00am
In El Paso, Trump and O’Rourke go head-to-head over wall

The Latest: Trump can’t see himself with a White House dog

The Latest: Budget deal calls for far less border wall money

Congressional lawmakers reach deal on border wall funding

Bloomberg’s climate pragmatism could turn off 2020 Democrats

Public honors late John Dingell, longest-serving congressman

Pompeo denies US trying to cover up Khashoggi killing

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wall mirage, immigrant stereotypes

Correction: Election 2020-Elizabeth Warren story

Trump tries to turn border debate his way with El Paso rally

