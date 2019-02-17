AP Top Political News at 11:18 p.m. EST

White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency Warren highlights her work on economic crisis in Vegas stop Booker holds back on questions about ‘Empire’ actor attack Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’…
White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency
Warren highlights her work on economic crisis in Vegas stop
Booker holds back on questions about ‘Empire’ actor attack
Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump
‘Carer-feeder’: Gillibrand plays up motherhood in 2020 race
Return to sender: High court to hear undeliverable mail case
Abe mum on reports he nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
State Department: Nauert out as pick for UN ambassador
Marco Rubio warns Venezuelan soldiers to let aid enter
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s skewed picture of border perils
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.