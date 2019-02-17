202
AP Top Political News at 11:18 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 17, 2019 12:00 am 02/17/2019 12:00am
White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency

Warren highlights her work on economic crisis in Vegas stop

Booker holds back on questions about ‘Empire’ actor attack

Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump

‘Carer-feeder’: Gillibrand plays up motherhood in 2020 race

Return to sender: High court to hear undeliverable mail case

Abe mum on reports he nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

State Department: Nauert out as pick for UN ambassador

Marco Rubio warns Venezuelan soldiers to let aid enter

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s skewed picture of border perils

