Another European hostel-hotel hybrid coming to D.C.

The latest European hotel brand looking to expand into the District is Meininger Hotels, which will open its first location in the United States in NoMa.

Meininger, which operates 24 hospitality properties in Europe, will be the operator of the hotel coming to 35 New York Ave. NE. We first wrote about the project back in July when Altus Realty bought the vacant property for $5 million.

Based in Berlin, Meininger is part of the growing segment of hotel-hostel hybrids that are becoming more and more interested in the U.S. market. While the model has been common in Europe for many years, it’s only recently that the properties are making forays into U.S. cities.

What exactly is a hotel-hostel hybrid? The stats on the new hotel coming to D.C. are one indication. The Meininger in NoMa will have 154 rooms, but 616 beds. Meininger’s business model lets guests rent single rooms for one or two people, but also provides options for families or groups to stay together with multiple beds…