Announcing our Minority Business Leader Awards 2019 honorees

Our 12th class of Minority Business Leader Awards honorees joins a group of more than 250 alumni in the Greater Washington area, each an outstanding leader in their field. This year, we’re adding 25 honorees and three “rising star” honorees to their ranks.

Honorees were selected from nominations by a panel of judges and Washington Business Journal staff. The awards celebrate the region’s top minority business owners and executives, each exemplifying a dedication to ethics, giving and leadership. A special glossy magazine will publish in the Washington Business Journal on March 29 featuring profiles and portraits of each of these outstanding leaders.

The 2019 Minority Business Leader Awards are set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 28 at MGM National Harbor. More information on the event can be found here.