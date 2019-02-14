Amazon’s NYC exit doesn’t change Arlington’s HQ2 plans, but there’s room for more

Amazon.com Inc.’s decision to bail on New York City does not change its HQ2 plans for Arlington, company and local officials said, but Virginia should be able to accommodate more jobs and more space if…

Amazon.com Inc.’s decision to bail on New York City does not change its HQ2 plans for Arlington, company and local officials said, but Virginia should be able to accommodate more jobs and more space if the e-commerce and web services giant opts to grow its presence here.

In a blog post, the Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company said Thursday it “will proceed as planned” in Northern Virginia and Nashville, the two other sites that were part of its November HQ2 announcement, while exanding its presence at its 17 existing tech hubs across North America — the Bay Area, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Detroit, Portland, Minneapolis, San Diego, Vancouver, and Toronto.

Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey, in a statement, echoed as much.

“After speaking with an Amazon representative earlier today, we have confirmed that we are moving forward as planned with Amazon’s upcoming headquarters in Arlington —…