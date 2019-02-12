Amazon’s birthplace — a 3-bedroom rambler — hits market for $1.5M

The west Bellevue, Washington, house where billionaire Jeff Bezos set up shop to establish Amazon.com Inc. in the 1990s hit the market Monday, listed with John L. Scott broker Pat Sullivan for $1.49 million. The…

The west Bellevue, Washington, house where billionaire Jeff Bezos set up shop to establish Amazon.com Inc. in the 1990s hit the market Monday, listed with John L. Scott broker Pat Sullivan for $1.49 million.

The 1,540-square-foot Craftsman-style house is located in the Apple Valley suburb of Bellevue, at 10704 NE 28th St. and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and was completely remodeled and expanded in 2001.

From its river rock fireplace and 13-foot vaulted ceiling, to its granite- and maple-clad chefs kitchen, master suite sanctuary, and large party deck with a hut tub, the home has been well cared for and now belongs to a T-Mobile principal engineer and his wife. They are moving to a larger home in the area.

A woman who has lived in the neighborhood since 1994 said she remembers well the roughly 1,000-square-foot rambler with what she called a nondescript yard that was seldom maintained. At the time the house was a rental and she said she remembers the room where Bezos and his…