Amazon scraps HQ2 plans for New York City

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Thursday it is scrapping plans to build part of its second headquarters in New York City.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant announced in November it was splitting its HQ2 between Long Island City in Queens and Arlington County, eventually putting at least 25,000 jobs in each location.

New York offered up nearly $3 billion in incentives, but the deal was met with strong pushback from New York City lawmakers and members of the city’s congressional delegation. It was reported last week that Amazon was considering jettisoning its plans for New York.

An Amazon spokesperson said there will be no changes to the company’s plans for Crystal City and Pentagon City in Arlington County in light of the announcement about New York.

“After speaking with an Amazon representative earlier today, we have confirmed that we are moving forward as planned with Amazon’s upcoming headquarters in Arlington — nothing has changed,” Arlington County Board Chair…