Amazon said to be reconsidering its New York City HQ2 site

Amazon.com Inc. is reconsidering its plan to bring a new headquarters and 25,000 jobs to New York City following local backlash.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) executives have conducted internal discussions recently to reassess the New York headquarters and explore alternatives, per two people familiar with the situation, according to The Washington Post.

The Seattle-based e-retailer has not yet leased or bought office space in N.Y.C. It hasn’t signed leases with JBG Smith Properties either for the 25,000-job second half of HQ2, in Arlington, but the incentive package worth as much as $750 million is now law and Virginia has largely backed Amazon’s arrival.

“The question is whether it’s worth it if the politicians in New York don’t want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming,” one person familiar with the company’s plans told the Post.

Local officials, including freshman U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have come out against…