Amazon hopes to hire most of HQ2 locally

Amazon.com Inc.’s second home in the D.C. region will be a neighborhood — not a campus — of largely locally hired employees who eat at local restaurants and maybe bring their dogs to work, according to Holly Sullivan, who was among the leaders of the e-commerce giant’s HQ2 search.

“It’s important to say this is not a relocation of our corporate employees from Seattle,” Sullivan told the Thursday crowd at George Mason University’s Arlington Campus. “The primary reason we are locating here is due to the talent. We hope to hire all 25,000 locally.”

Sullivan was one of six panelists who spoke about how Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) would change Greater Washington. The event, moderated by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, covered HQ2 jobs, employee benefits, affordable housing and regional collaboration.

Sullivan wouldn’t say what kind of jobs would be coming to HQ2 in 2019. Amazon is expected to add at least 25,000 over 12 years with an average salary of $150,000.…