Amazon Go opens its 10th location — just 2,990 to go

Amazon.com Inc. opened its latest Amazon Go store Tuesday at the Illinois Center, its fourth cashierless convenience store in Chicago and 10th overall.

Amazon now has four checkout-free stores in Seattle, two in San Francisco and plans for a store in New York.

The Seattle-based company is reportedly considering opening as many as 3,000 Go stores by 2021. Amazon Go job listings have more than doubled in recent months to nearly 300, with more than 250 openings in Seattle, signaling that the company is preparing to ramp up the cashierless store technology.

Chicago’s newest Amazon Go features ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack items, along with grocery essentials, Amazon meal kits and other convenience items. The 1,950-square-foot space is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Amazon is also reportedly testing Amazon Go’s “Just Walk Out” technology in a larger space formatted like a big store somewhere in Seattle, people…