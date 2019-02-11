Alexandria’s disappearing $500,000 home

Until 2017, the number of homes in Alexandria assessed at $499,999 or less always topped the number assessed at $500,000 or more. Significantly even, as recently as 2015. Those days are over as rising assessments…

Until 2017, the number of homes in Alexandria assessed at $499,999 or less always topped the number assessed at $500,000 or more. Significantly even, as recently as 2015.

Those days are over as rising assessments and demand, combined with low for-sale inventory, erode the supply of moderately priced homes. The challenges are likely to grow as thousands of incoming Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) employees launch their home searches in the coming years.

In 2019, 51 percent of Alexandria’s 41,468 residential units — multifamily not included — have an assessed value of $500,000 or more, according to new assessment figures released last week. There are 281 homes valued at $2 million or above, and 3,182 homes valued between $1 million to $1.999 million, the first time there are more than 3,000 in that category at least since the Great Recession, and possibly ever.

The ratio flipped in 2018, barely. Last year, there were 20,903 residential properties valued at $500,000 or more, and 20,524…