Alexandria cyber company raises $6.1M

Nisos LLC, an Alexandria cybersecurity firm, has raised $6.1 million from a single investor. Nisos will use the funding, which came from Columbia Capital, to grow its team and tech platform, which helps companies detect…

Nisos LLC, an Alexandria cybersecurity firm, has raised $6.1 million from a single investor.

Nisos will use the funding, which came from Columbia Capital, to grow its team and tech platform, which helps companies detect and mitigate cyber risks, Chief Strategy Officer Sean Weppner told me. Nisos provides clients with risk forecasting, stress testing and attacker disruption — services Weppner argues take a more holistic view than the company’s competitors in the field, such as Alexandria-based Mandiant Inc. and New York City-based Kroll.

He said Nisos uses this approach, not just with companies’ networks, but also in cases of mergers and acquisitions and human resources changes. “Everything — global threat, acquisitions, information security — becomes a cyber problem,” said Weppner.

The company cites more than 30 Fortune 1000 companies as clients, mostly in the U.S. and U.K.

The funding will also help Nisos with its hiring. Now at nearly 50 workers, Nisos counts about eight…